Story Summary: A mysterious black box gives its users "unearned" money, but at what price? (Scroll Down to Read)

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The Money Box by Phillip Scott Mandel

This is not a morality tale. It’s simply a story.

It began innocently enough, over a lunch of beef pho in the Financial District, when my friend Paolo first mentioned the Money Box. Paolo was a pupa of industry then, waiting to emerge as a titan. He was wearing a light blue seersucker suit with a flower-print ascot, which I remember distinctly because he spilled Sriracha on it. Also it was unseasonably cold for May, yet Paolo made us take a table outside.

“A money box?” I said, intrigued.

He nodded, daubing at his lapel with a wet napkin. “I can show you one day.”

“What’s with the getup, anyway?” I said. “Are you going to the Derby?”

“Oh, I’ve no need of such action anymore,” he replied, smiling cryptically. He slurped a noodle through a straw-shaped gap in his lips and changed the subject to his upcoming wedding, to which I was invited, though with no honorifics.

Paolo, unfortunately, I have not seen in ages. Swept up like the rest of us, I suppose, in the season of the plague.

* * *

Months passed with no mention of the Money Box, and I tried to forget about it. The news was awash with rising sea levels and apocalyptic dust storms. That summer was, yet again, the hottest on record. One of my clients suffered an oil refinery explosion that destroyed four hundred thousand acres of virgin rainforest. Another client published a series of tweets denying the Holocaust. So I had plenty to think about. But I couldn’t stop obsessing over the Money Box.

I threw myself in with my colleagues, whom I despised, and I walked my dog, whom I loved. I tried to date, with little success. My ears are rubbery and pinguid, my mouth spumescent. My nostrils are asymmetrical and, as an object, my body is short and round, unpleasing to the eye. A small but noticeable goiter protrudes from my neck. Also, I don’t ever seem to “get” jokes and therefore must force myself to laugh, often inappropriately.

Nevertheless, I was able to charm one woman, Penelope, in for a nightcap. It was our eleventh date, and her children were with her sister. When I flipped on the lights I noticed my goldfish, Simeon, had finally succumbed to the dropsy. He had indeed looked singularly unhappy for weeks, swimming in circles and popping out little air bubbles, but in my malaise I’d done nothing about it. So she wouldn’t see Simeon’s inert body floating at the top of the bowl, I had Penelope wait in the kitchen while I scooped him out with a little net and deposited his rotted carcass into the toilet. He seemed to be staring up at me with those piteous, lifeless eyes, forever open and plaintive, as (regretfully, I admit) I urinated on him, for I didn’t want to waste a flush.

* * *

I didn’t tell Penelope about the Money Box, nor did I pester Paolo about it.

But many nights I would dream fitfully about it, though I knew nothing other than it was called a “Money Box.” My imagination cooked up all manner of containers: an old cigarette carton stuffed with hundreds; a gleaming, stainless steel bank vault stacked with bricks of gold bullion; or more banally, a bulging chest of diamonds, rubies, and other treasure, protected by a scaly, halitotic dragon.

I was distracted, and perhaps because of this, four Key Accounts under my purview—including the ruinously careless energy company, and the anti-Semite—left our firm in Q3. My manager Rick (I’ve never trusted anyone named Rick) had HR write me up. Maybe he just couldn’t stand the look of me any longer. I can’t say I blame him.

Was I fired? No. Too much paperwork, Rick explained. But I might polish a CV. He’d provide a lukewarm reference.

“I am not a feudal serf!” I screamed, right in his face, then slammed his office door.

Of course but I did neither of those things. Because we both knew I was, in fact, a serf, quite dutifully bound to that hateful square of carpet upon which rested my cubicle, and my personhood was owned, if not by Rick, then by our shareholders.

Even Penelope broke off our budding romance, saying I always seemed distracted, never “present,” as if I was seeing someone else.

Even then, I failed to mention the Money Box.

“Look at me, Penny,” I said. “Do you think I’m seeing someone else?”

She shook her head sadly and said, “That doesn’t make me feel any better.”

* * *

Finally Paolo invited me to his house for a dinner party. His fiancée, Erin, was there, as were six other corporatized schlogs, so I brought my dachshund, Tyrone. Everybody loves a dachshund, and the guests of this dinner party proved no exception.

Erin was the kind of woman who decorated her home—a narrow, red-brick townhouse amid a row of old townhouses—with electric tea lights instead of real ones, who posted photos of her meals, a person who could never allow natural lulls in conversation to stand. While I was chewing on a particularly fatty piece of brisket and therefore could not stop her, she detailed her and Paolo’s honeymoon itinerary, about which I had not inquired. Then she rolled her eyes and said, “I’ve already been there,” as if I might sympathize with her dilemma. “Eight years ago.” She scanned the room and lowered her voice. “With my ex.”

I bowed, unsure what else to do. I’d heard from Paolo that Steve (her ex) was a loathsome brute, but had, for some reason, managed to remain friends with Erin and was even invited to the wedding.

“It’s a remarkable place,” she continued. “Really. The people are so warm, so friendly. Always smiling. But the flies, my god. Bigger than bumblebees. Their wings sound like static on the radio.”

I didn’t have the heart to tell her that the place had been flooded into near extinction and these “friendly people” were now refugees, and had, if they were lucky, absconded to more moderate climes, or at least higher ground.

After dessert, Paolo brought out the Money Box. “I know this is why you’re here,” he said, over half-hearted protests that we’d come for his company. “This is what you came to see.”

In the corner of the room, there were two rolled-up foam mats—the yellow one more frayed than its purple cousin—peeking out from under a white bar cart, and I was momentarily struck with a bolt of intense sorrow, a hollow pain in my gut, both for my own loneliness and for imagining this soon-to-be-married couple doing yoga together.

Presently Erin cleared the plates and silverware and empty crystal punch bowl centerpiece, and Paolo placed The Money Box on the table.

It was jet black and perfectly cubical: roughly 18 inches per side, the size of a small guitar amp, or a cheap ottoman from Ikea. I don’t know if it was painted, or what onyx material the box was made of, but no light reflected off its surface. It emitted no smell or sound, and I imagined if I’d touched my tongue to it, I would taste nothing. But I did seem to feel a slight warmth emanated from where it sat on the table, just out of arm’s reach.

Despite my intense curiosity, the Money Box was, in a way, terror-inducing. What astronauts must feel on their first spacewalk, staring into that infinite midnight, or the day after someone wins the lottery.

On all six sides of the cube was a slit in the center. I didn’t notice until Paolo pointed them out, and then I couldn’t take my eyes away. The ever-slightest glow seeped from each aperture, as if the box was filled with a weak incandescent bulb.

“It doesn’t matter what side you lay the Money Box on,” Paolo said. “It all works the same way.”

“But what does it do?” Steve said.

“Just wait,” Paolo said, as if expecting the interruption. “Someone give me some money.”

Steve gave Paolo a dollar bill. I suddenly found I didn’t care for Steve, and not only out of loyalty to Paolo, but because earlier in the night he’d been pontificating about Robert Rauschenberg.

“No, something higher.”

Dee-Ann, with her suede jacket and designer purse, handed him a luminous gold credit card with an ovate portrait of a centurion in the center, buying her a few chuckles ‘round the table.

“That’ll work,” Paolo said, but as he went to take it from her, she pulled back her arm with an almost-imperceptible hiccup. Dee-Ann, always so composed, was coming undone by this frightening device. We all were.

Finally, Sanjeev took a crisp hundred-dollar bill out of his billfold. He ran one of the sharpest hedge funds in the world.

“Perfect,” Paolo said, and grabbed it.

“Wait,” Sanjeev said, but by then Paolo had already inserted it into the Money Box.

It happened so quickly I barely registered the transaction. The bill went into the slit smoothly, like buying a Coke at a vending machine, and then… Nothing.

We stared at each other. There was no sound, no movement, just our eyes darting back and forth, skeptically, between the box and ourselves.

Tyrone barked. “Hush,” I said, and bent down to scratch his ear.

That’s why I missed what happened when these people—my non-friend acquaintances—gasped and said, collectively, “Oh.”

I popped back up to see Sanjeev holding three fifty-dollar bills, and Paolo holding a finsky.

Sanjeev cleared his throat. “How the hell—”

“It’s the Money Box,” Paolo said, with a grim smile, like a dentist extracting a persnickety, stuck tooth. “Who else wants a turn?”

* * *

Perhaps I should take a moment to provide context for what happened next.

The Assyrians of Nineveh worshipped a minor deity, the Locust Man, as God of Agriculture (maternal uncle to the Goddess of Fertility). The Scythians called this same divine spirit the Patron of Slavery, and in the earliest known version of the Hebrew Bible, he is alternately referred to as “Trust-King” and the “Grandfather of Suffering.” Ancient Hindus referred to him as the ex-boyfriend of Lakshmi.

Unsurprisingly, only human sacrifice would do for such a god.

A few tiny sects of contemporary monotheistic religions still claim him as the precursor to Jehovah, but he is not. His true identity is the Lord of Money and Pestilence. That is all.

There is a well-guarded and little-known archive of religious artifacts in the sub-sub-basement of The Peace Palace in The Hague wherein lies an ivory carving—a woolly mammoth tusk, in fact, not unlike the Lion-man of Hohlenstein-Stadel—of a humanoid figure with a finely detailed orthopterous head, leathery forewings and membranous hind wings, and two razor-sharp chewing mandibles. It’s as close a simulacrum to The Locust Man’s true form as you’ll find in the modern world.

I know all this because, since the plague season commenced, I’ve done a whole lot of research on the subject.

* * *

Anyway, nobody knew how the Money Box worked. I hesitate, even, to say “worked,” because the box didn’t appear to do anything.

It was easy to demonstrate that it worked: I saw with my own eyes people insert countless hundred-dollar bills and receive back larger sums of money, though always in smaller denominations—and Paolo always got his cut. But the box itself made no noise, and there appeared to be no machinery inside, no moving parts. At first, we guessed there was a wireless or Bluetooth device: a money-counter, or a copy machine, printing out fake currency.

But the Money Box produced authentic legal tender, indeed. I bought clothes and lottery tickets and Uber Eats and deposited it in my account with no trouble.

Whenever the box was “processing,” as it were, nobody could sense any type of disturbance. But Tyrone would whimper. That, I suppose, should have been a tip-off something beyond merely cryptic, but untoward, and unnatural, was taking place, though I couldn’t ascertain what. But there are a lot of things in the physical world that exist, that are real, but are also mysterious and imperceptible, like quantum entanglement, gamma radiation, germs, evolution, or falling in and out of love. I don’t disbelieve such phenomena just because I can’t perceive, or make sense of, them with my lowly consciousness and imperfect naked eye.

Paolo would not say where he got the Money Box, and he certainly wouldn’t take it out of his home. If you wanted to use it, you had to be invited. And you had to bring cash. There appeared to be no limit to the amount of money the thing would convert—as long as you used increments of fifty-dollar bills or higher. And you could recycle the same bills: if you put in a hundred, and got back three fifties, you could put one of those fifties back in and get three twenties (Paolo would get a single dollar from such a meager exchange). Indeed, Dee-Ann came back from London with a £50 note and got back four twenties, which was even better than the currency exchange rate (incidentally, she also put in €100 and received a less generous exchange). However, if you put in a twenty or smaller, the money simply disappeared.

I was invited to Paolo’s house three more times before the wedding, and on my second visit, I brought ten fresh one-hundred-dollar bills. He’d bought a case of Veuve Clicquot and it was a crowded, celebratory, almost raucous dining table.

But, even tipsy as I was, it was then I noticed Paolo himself never used The Money Box, and I began to grow suspicious. I tried to ask him why, but he’d always dodge the question, or say something about “not getting high on your own supply.”

Nevertheless, the third time I visited, I brought a wad of one-hundred-dollar bills (the extent of my life savings) and for a time after that, I felt, mistakenly, that I was a rich man.

This belief—and the ease with which I adopted the churlish smugness and imperious vanity that led me to tell off Rick—was, perhaps, my tragic flaw. But he’d made me take down my inspirational poster of a wet grizzly bear eating a salmon, underneath which was the phrase, “Only when the last tree has been felled, the last river poisoned, and the last fish caught, will we remember that money cannot be eaten.” He said it was antithetical to our company’s mission and the passive voice was weak writing. So I told him where to stick it.

How could I have known?

In any case, on that third visit, Dee-Ann was present again. She was haughty as ever, complaining that Singapore Airlines was “going to seed.”

“You shouldn’t be flying at all,” I muttered under my breath.

“Come again?” Sanjeev said, staring at me with disgust.

“Carbon emissions,” Dee-Ann replied, rolling her eyes and smiling a vulgar little smile.

We were in Paolo’s living room now, which had more room for guests. Every book Paolo owned was about predatory subprime mortgage lending, credit default swaps, Lehman Brothers. Old news.

Dee-Ann brought out that same glinting golden credit card from before. She handed it over to Paolo, confidently now, and, oddly, it appeared the centurion, in his oval, had reversed, now facing the left.

“You’re sure?” Paolo said. Dee-Ann nodded.

Paolo inserted the credit card into the Money Box, and we waited. And waited.

“So anyone have weekend plans?” Erin said, in a newsprint-soft voice.

“Be quiet, please,” Paolo said. I began to fret about how long their marriage would last.

I’d booked Tyrone in a Pet Hotel for the night, but now I wished he was with me, if only to break the interminable silence with his jagged little yaps.

“What have you done?” Dee-Ann said eventually, alarmed.

“Just wait.”

I concentrated, listening hard for any sound, such as the movement of infinitesimal gears or the laser scanning of a bar code. But nothing. It was like a séance.

“What the hell, Paolo?” Dee-Ann said. “Now I’m going to have to cancel it.”

Paolo’s eyes widened. “Do not do that. Whatever you do.”

“Why not?”

We all stared at Paolo, and I felt a sensation of dread creep up from the pit of my stomach into my throat. It felt exactly like when, in business school, I’d downloaded an essay for an economics course and handed it in without even reading the damn thing. For weeks I waited to be expelled for plagiarism, but instead I received an A+.

Before Paolo could answer, the Money Box began spitting out hundred-dollar bills from all five slots. It was the hardest labor I’d seen from the machine. Ninety bills came out of each slot, for a total of forty-five thousand dollars. Paolo lifted the box, and there was another nine grand squished up under the bottom slot.

“Okay everyone,” he said. “Time to go home.”

“Wait,” Dee-Ann said. “Where’s my credit card?”

“It’s gone.”

“Gone where?”

Paolo and Erin started ushering people out of their house. “Just, gone,” he said.

* * *

That was the first night I was visited by Mr. Locust. He was an evil, slender figure in a three-piece gray suit and he smelled like gasoline. He looked like a giant silverfish. In the dream I was tied to a hospital gurney, and under my body the icy metal bars burned my skin, for I was naked except for a pair of soiled white briefs. I couldn’t understand what Mr. Locust was saying, but when he opened his mouth sometimes a dusty cricket would fly out. Suddenly he was holding a meat cleaver, like he intended to chop off my feet.

Despite my screams and protests, he removed everything below the ankle. It was not a quick process.

When he was done, I woke up. The lower half of my bed sheet was covered in blood, and my toenails were cracked and split apart, but my feet were still there, relatively intact.

I believe Paolo, in a benign yet insidious way (that is, without malice but without grace, either) sought to exploit the asymmetry of information between the market maker and the buyer, while skimming a little of the top for himself. A standard practice throughout human civilization—the oil in the gears of progress, in fact. The foundations of civilization. But did he really know how the Money Box worked? I don’t think he did.

Not that it matters.

Steve was the first to be rejected by the Money Box. It turned out Steve was broke, though he claimed his money was tied up in “business ventures.” We all knew it was booze, gambling, cocaine. Though I detested his personality, I didn’t fault him his vices; as far as I was concerned, every man was free to swing his fist up to the tip of another man’s nose, so to speak. But Steve, well, he was just rotten.

After that first rejection, Steve borrowed five hundred dollars—from whom I know not—and returned to Paolo’s home, asking to use The Money Box to turn it into a thousand. Paolo refused. He said the money had to be earned.

Steve slapped him.

That’s what Paolo told me. And why would Paolo lie? It’s a humiliating thing, to be slapped by another man. To be infantilized, emasculated. After the slap, Paolo relented and let him use the Money Box, and Steve even kept Paolo’s share.

As we neared the wedding, Paolo complained about Steve showing up at his house, clutching crinkled bills and asking for The Money Box, using words he obviously didn’t understand, like “LIBOR” and “derivatives.” Paolo said he wasn’t an ATM, and eventually got a restraining order, but nobody believed Steve would be deterred by such weak tea. I think Steve planned to steal the Money Box, which would have been a disaster, as all economists and philosophers agree such power needs to be concentrated in few, competent hands; otherwise, society would devolve into an egalitarian, democratic wasteland. The unwashed masses are too ignorant to control their own urges, let alone steer the ship of culture. It would lead to anarchy, chaos, ruination.

Even the ancients knew as much.

Several opportunities passed for me to bring up Mr. Locust, who’d begun appearing in my dreams every second or third night. Paolo mentioned I looked like I wasn’t getting enough sleep, and I was about to say something but even then, I held my tongue. Mr. Locust wasn’t his problem, I told myself, though, really, I didn’t want to make Mr. Locust angry. The phantom pain from his bullwhip and scalpel and wheel felt real enough, and there was no telling how Mr. Locust would punish me if I transgressed against him.

At first Penelope politely declined the invite to be my wedding date. I realized I’d grown quite fond of her, though, not unlike how, perhaps, a farmer grows fond of his favorite sow, or a gambler begins to trust his bookie. I enjoyed knowing her in the biblical sense, too, and after much prodding and begging, I convinced her to come.

“No funny stuff,” she told me.

“I’m never funny,” I replied, and relayed the old joke about the zombie and the chicken to prove it.

For Paolo’s bachelor party, we scheduled a limousine to take us to a steakhouse, a casino, and a Gentlemen’s Club. Before we left, I attempted to withdraw an enormous sum of cash from an ATM in preparation and was informed on the screen there was a problem with my account. This being a Saturday night, I figured I could handle it the following Monday.

Steve was not present, as he’d been disinvited.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the steakhouse was in a sorry state of disrepair: a worn, frayed red rug led up a balustrade staircase missing several spindles into a nearly-empty dining room staffed by a crew of forlorn, phlegmatic waiters, all old enough to be waiting to die. It made me sad because it reminded me of my own father, who waited tables until the day he aneurismed in the walk-in fridge.

Before even the chateaubriand was served, Paolo’s phone rang.