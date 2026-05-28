After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

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David Far's avatar
David Far
1d

The story has an important dividing line. At first, Carson is definitely allowed to access Alice’s memories. She has literally designated him to do this in a contract. But then, Carson decides to do “editing.” Not just deletions which, according to the story, are necessary to get her into the new body, but changes to the memories which do not have the effect of saving space. At that point, Carson is decisively in the wrong. He has used the access for a purpose that does not benefit Alice. Even if we accept the idea that Alice is better off with the brother, that is a decision SHE could have made. She could have left Carson. But she did not. So Carson is substituting his decision for her autonomy AND doing it in an especially insidious way by wiping memories leaving her unaware of the violation.

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David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
1d

"...our obligation to our shareholders requires us to explore all possibilities..."

"Oh, it DOES, does it? You do realize that if this business had no customers, your shareholders' concerns would not be validated..."

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