Story Summary: Alice is kidnapped, her mind is downloaded to the cloud, and, due to space limitations, her boyfriend must decide what memories make it into her new body. (Scroll Down to Read)

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The Memory Thief by Roger Johns

Fourteen Days Ago

Carson fought back a surge of panic when he saw the images of Alice trussed up on the floor in some filthy room. Her kidnappers were demanding a million in crypto within twenty-four hours. In the meantime, he knew they’d be trying to find out if she was wired for rescue.

In 2033, Eustace Winstead had perfected a way to remotely extract the informational content of a person’s brain and then install it into a new brain in a new body, leaving the old body a lifeless husk. While the ultra-wealthy used the method to achieve a sort of immortality, applications with wider commercial appeal soon found their way into the marketplace. As kidnap for ransom burgeoned into a growth industry, rescues using the technique became available as a benefit under abduction insurance policies. But because hostages with Winstead implants proved useless to kidnappers, they were usually killed, so the implants had to be continually updated to keep them invisible to the bad guys’ scanners. Praying Alice’s were new enough, Carson logged onto their insurance company’s website and filled out a claim form.

There was never a good time for one’s fiancée to be kidnapped, but now might’ve been the absolute worst. Carson was as crazy as ever about Alice, but their relationship was in trouble. For this he blamed himself. As his professional setbacks mounted, he’d become a petulant, sometimes mean-spirited partner. And now, with Alice’s life in jeopardy, any chance to repair the damage might be lost forever.

Twenty minutes after sending in the claim, a smooth-talking company representative called, but Carson wasn’t fooled by the man’s practiced sincerity. He knew the rep was fishing for a way to pin responsibility for the kidnapping on Alice, so coverage could be denied.

“Alice was very safety conscious,” Carson insisted. “She was scrupulous about following security protocols when she moved from one place to another. Every inch of the way.”

“It’s what she did after she arrived at her job site that concerns us. It seems her abductors were able to infiltrate the custodial company that cleans the building, and—”

“That wasn’t her fault.”

“No, but it introduced people into her work environment she wasn’t acquainted with. Victims often assume such individuals, by virtue of their employment, are vetted and safe—a big mistake. Hallway video shows her entering a room, other than her office, with just one way in or out. After that, a fake custodian wheeled in a cleaning cart, then emerged a few minutes later, but Alice Terranova never appeared on camera again. So, while she was inside that room, in no position to defend herself, she was somehow overpowered, then spirited away with the evening trash. Her failure to maintain greater situational awareness may be a violation of the ‘best efforts to avoid abduction’ clause in the policy.”

“If that’s your fancy way of saying that using the restroom is grounds for denial, you’ll be hearing from my lawyer before the end of the day.”

“Understood. But our obligation to our shareholders requires us to explore all possibilities before expending the firm’s resources. And, because I understand the anxiety this is causing you, I’m inclined to give you a break and not seek a determination of whether your not-so-veiled threat to sue violates the ‘best efforts to cooperate’ clause.”

“Look, Alice was kidnapped, through no fault of her own. If her captors figure out she’s implanted, they’ll kill her. I can’t imagine that having her blood on your hands will impress your shareholders, so you need to quit stalling.”

“Sir, I’ve done nothing that, under current precedent, could be construed by an arbitrator or court of competent jurisdiction as an attempt to slow-walk this process. In fact, based on your claim form, augmented by the information developed in this delightful dialogue we’re having, I’m pleased to inform you that we stand ready to initiate the rescue.”

“Then please, let’s—”

“Before we begin, however, I must draw your attention to the provision in the policy that requires you to choose between a physical rescue and a digital Winstead extraction.”

“Digital. Physical is too risky.”

“I was afraid you’d say that, so it’s only fair to warn you that, at the moment, we’re experiencing temporary difficulties with digital.”

“What difficulties?” Carson asked, fearing the kidnappers had discovered how to disable the Winstead technology.

“An increase in abductions is causing a higher-than-expected demand for the make and model of the new body Ms. Terranova preselected.”

Carson breathed a sigh of relief. “No problem. Under our policy, when this happens, we’re entitled to an upgrade.”

“Eventually. As of today, though, you haven’t met your deductible for that.”

“So, what are you saying? That Alice stays a captive until you manage to locate an acceptable body, or she has to settle for some crummy, print-on-demand job? No way. You just need to get her out of there before things get worse.”

“We’ll attempt a physical rescue, if you wish. However, the choice-of-method clause in your policy requires me to remind you that if you elect that route, and if the cost of a physical recovery equals or exceeds the cost of digital extraction plus a new body, then you forfeit any and all claims for bodily damage, up to and including the death or dismemberment of the body Ms. Terranova currently inhabits.”

“It feels like you’re forcing me to make an unwise choice.”

“It feels like you’re forcing me to make an unwise choice.”

“Not at all. I recommend we go digital, then simply keep Ms. Terranova in the cloud until the body shortage is resolved.”

“Cloud storage was too expensive. It’s not part of our coverage.”

“Since this dilemma isn’t your fault, you get thirty days, free of charge. May I send you the storage consent form?”

Carson was suddenly overwhelmed with doubt. Would Alice be okay with whatever body was available now? What if something went wrong with the cloud? And, maybe physical rescues weren’t as risky as he believed. He hated being indecisive, especially because this new wrinkle in his personality had been another source of irritation for Alice, adding to the stress in their relationship. Maybe some good choices today would show her he was still the man she’d fallen in love with—assuming he got her home, safe and sound.

“Sir? The consent form?”

“Send it.”

* * *

Six Days Ago

As one promised delivery date after another came and went, without Alice’s new body showing up, Carson sank deeper into despair, imagining every conceivable disaster that could befall cloud-stored information. When the body finally did arrive, the insurance rep assured him his nightmare was nearly over. By lunchtime, an official from the Installation Lab called to assure him otherwise.

“Sorry, but we’ve hit a bit of a roadblock.”

“You’re kidding. She’s been in the cloud for over a week and according to some research you never mentioned, out-of-body intervals longer than this can cause psychological problems.”

“Nothing in the policy requires us to mention studies we didn’t conduct ourselves. Nevertheless, as human beings, we share your concern. Unfortunately, just before we started downloading, a band of ransomware pirates separately locked down each of the personalities we’re holding.”

“Surely you have a plan to deal with this.”

“Of course. The pirates must be paid, and paid quickly, because the ransomware is equipped with what’s known as a drain-hole timer. For each minute the payoff is late, a specified fraction of your fiancée is irretrievably drained away. Trust me. You don’t want any part of this.”

“Then, pay them.”

“We intend to, but the amount of their demand exceeds our obligation for this type of event. Under the terms of the policy, you’re responsible for the excess, and if we’re not in receipt of your payment, in a timely manner, and we’re forced to advance the money on your behalf, we are legally entitled to sequester Ms. Terranova’s cloud files until you’ve paid.”

“But it was your system they hacked. Shouldn’t you be responsible for all of it, since you were in the best position to make sure it didn’t happen in the first place?”

“Our safeguards meet current regulatory standards, which—”

“I know…which, under the terms of the policy, means I’m responsible for the excess.”

“You may, of course, challenge the adequacy of our protections, but that will take more time than the pirates have given us.”

“How do I know this isn’t some clever scheme you’ve cooked up, to squeeze me for more money?”

“A fair point. And such things have happened. However, a look at today’s late breaking business news will corroborate the ransomware attack. And a look at your policy will—”

“Just tell me where to send the money.”

“In an attempt to render service that exceeds your expectations, I took the liberty of sending the instructions, without you even having to ask. They should be in your email, now.”

Carson resented having to go hat in hand to his brother, for a loan to pay the pirates, but he had no choice. He had neither the cash nor the time and assets to arrange a bank loan, and Bartley could easily pay fifty times the ransomware demand, without breaking a sweat. But Carson thought of Bartley as smug, and he assumed his brother would revel in the chance to needle him for having bought such pitiful insurance.

His stormy relationship with his brother had been another touchy matter with Alice. She claimed Carson was jealous because Bartley had pursued a risky career and become wealthy, utterly against the odds, while Carson’s pursuit of the tried and true had led to professional and financial stagnation—also, against the odds. Alice conceded that Bartley could be a bit loud about his money, but what she saw as good-natured ribbing, Carson felt as holier-than-thou nose rubbing, so he was floored when his brother instantly agreed to lend the money—interest free and lecture free. Maybe Alice was right, that it was just childish envy. After this mess was over, he’d look into patching things up with Bartley.

* * *

Two Days Ago

Carson’s mood soared when he received the image of Alice’s new face—a touching variation on the theme of her original face. Taking this as a sign her homecoming would soon be a reality, he finally allowed himself to feel the joy of the forthcoming reunion. The first thing he would do, the minute they were alone, was to beg Alice to forgive him for all of his horrible behavior, then pledge to go back to being his old self.

By noon, when he still hadn’t gotten the expected call advising him of the next day’s pickup time, his euphoria started flagging. Just as he was about to check, to make sure they hadn’t simply forgotten him, his phone rang and his earlier elation came flooding back.

“May I assume you’re calling to tell me what time I can pick up my fiancée, tomorrow?”

“You may, but, unfortunately, that would be an incorrect assumption.”

Carson slumped in his chair, on the verge of tears. “What now?”

“Remember how we had trouble getting Ms. Terranova’s replacement body because the spike in abductions outstripped the capacity of the growers to meet demand? Well, it seems that, in an ill-considered attempt to catch up, they outsourced production to some third parties who were not as persnickety about quality control as we’d like. A total breach of contract on their part, of course, but—”

“So, what are you saying? She has bolts in her neck to hold her head on? They left out her pancreas?”

“You’re a very funny guy. In spite of the gravity of this situation, you’re still able to see the humor in it. I envy you that. But, to answer your question, it’s nothing as dramatic as all that. Event memory is the last thing to be installed, so we’ve only now discovered that the neural architecture of Ms. Terranova’s new brain isn’t sufficient to accommodate each and every element of her unbelievably extensive store of recollections.”

Carson was tempted to snap back at the implication that Alice’s extraordinary memory was the cause of this latest problem, but, as a down payment on his commitment to become a better person, he opted for the high road, instead. “By how much is she—”

“She’s about a year’s worth over capacity.”

“This can’t be happening.”

“Believe me, I understand how you feel, but, at this point, we’re out of options, and in the scheme of things, we consider this to be a minor glitch.”

“Would you consider it minor, if this shoe was on your foot?”

“No, but I think you’ll be thrilled to learn that, literally as we speak, our legal department is preparing to join an in-progress class action lawsuit against the body manufacturer. And, as a show of good faith, I’m authorized to send you all the forms you’ll need to fill out, in the event you wish to intervene as a third-party plaintiff in the suit.”

“That could take forever.”

“Sadly, it usually does. In fact, based on current court docket backlogs, for a full resolution of your claim, your estimated wait time is seventeen years, three months, and twenty-two days. In the meantime, Ms. Terranova’s memories must be reduced, and the policy designates you to perform that task.”

“Won’t that be like doing brain surgery on a patient who’s awake? What if I decide to edit a particular memory, but she doesn’t want me to? Am I required to override her wishes, just because the policy puts my finger on the Delete button?”

“A common misconception, but that won’t be a problem. Consciousness occurs only after the mind is fully seated in the brain. Until then, it’s just lifeless information.”

“Are you sure?”

“Of course,” the tech said, with the superior tone of the digerati that Carson found so demeaning. “If she were aware, inside the cloud, we’d have her edit herself.”

“What if I can only remove enough so she just barely fits? Will she be able to form new memories?”

“Initially, no. But over the coming months, synaptic plasticity will allow her new brain to reconfigure to accept new memories, just like her old one did. If you’re having trouble paring her down enough, for installation, though, you can activate the first-in-first-out feature. That way, every new experience automatically pushes out the oldest like amount of memory.”

“That seems so indiscriminate.”

“People gradually forget the long-ago, anyway, just naturally. But if it really bothers you, then you can look into after-market capacity enhancements. The cost isn’t covered by your policy, but it would be a valid item of damages in your suit against the body maker, so I’d strongly encourage you to keep your receipts. And, if you wish, I can send you a list of vendors of reasonably priced enhancements. External, only, though. The internals are…well, let’s just say that, unless Ms. Terranova is ridiculously vain about her appearance, the cost-benefit is totally out of whack. Besides, huge strides have been made in the cosmetic aspects of the new externals. If you can learn to ignore the low-frequency hum, it’s nearly impossible to tell the difference between some of these gizmos and a pair of interesting-looking, slightly oversized earrings.”

“Does your mother know what you do for a living?”

“May I send you the access codes for your fiancée’s memory files?”

The codes came with a warning. To keep from falling too far back in the installation queue, Carson would need to work fast. If he got pressed for time, he could either have an AI-powered edit-bot complete the task, or he’d have to wait several weeks for a new spot in the queue. But he knew, from all the articles he’d read, that waiting would increase the risk of Alice developing cloud brain—the disorienting syndrome that afflicted individuals who floated too long in storage. And, if an edit-bot took over, the lab could guarantee only that the result would, more probably than not, be better than the drain-hole damage the ransomware pirates had threatened to inflict. He was also warned against deleting any of Alice’s nocturnal dreams—a tempting place to lop off long stretches of memory—because they played an essential but poorly understood role in the integrity of one’s personality.

* * *

Yesterday

Even before he began editing, Carson promised himself he’d respect Alice’s privacy and use the program to find and delete only unimportant stuff. He didn’t think she’d care whether she remembered every skinned knee, or poor test grade, or bout of the flu, or every time she took out the trash. But as soon as it dawned on him that seeing things through her eyes would be the best way to fully understand the problems plaguing their relationship, he dove straight into her most intimate recollections—then quickly wished he hadn’t.

Alice clearly loved him, but she’d also been cheating on him with his brother Bartley. Somehow, Bartley had developed an understanding of Alice’s physical and emotional and intellectual needs to a degree Carson couldn’t begin to fathom. Carson also learned that Alice felt like she had tried, over and over, to be an open book for him—to show him all the hopes and needs he was only now seeing by using a machine to trespass inside her mind. Early on, she had even blamed herself for their problems, but her most recent recollections, showed she had grown past that, and had come to realize he was the one falling short.

* * *

Today

The countdown chime from the editing program made Carson jump. He had achieved what the lab people needed him to, but the hours spent snooping had also shown him another important matter he needed to address. He shook off the fatigue and launched a new search, then stepped away from the keyboard to make some hasty preparations for later in the day. After that, he called his brother.

“Hey, Bartley, you got a minute?”

“Sure. What’s the word on Alice?”

“She’ll be ready at noon, tomorrow. Can you pick her up?”

“Shouldn’t you be doing that?”

“Something’s come up, business-wise. Totally unexpected and totally unavoidable.”

“Bummer. How long will you be away?”

Carson imagined he heard eagerness in Bartley’s voice, but he pushed the thought away and focused, instead, on his conviction that he was doing the right thing.

“Hard to say. Just promise me you’ll be available, if she needs anything. And, the lab tech told me that installation after this many days in the cloud can cause someone to imprint strongly on the person who’s in closest proximity, so keep that in mind, as well.”

“She’ll be in good hands,” Bartley said, after several seconds of silence. “Count on it.”

“She’ll be in good hands,” Bartley said, after several seconds of silence. “Count on it.”

Bartley’s tone had lost the gleeful tenor of a secret lover anxious to pounce on an opportunity. He now sounded genuine and empathetic, and that boosted Carson’s confidence his plan could work.

After a few minutes of small talk, he returned to his keyboard and watched the results pile up from the search he’d started before calling his brother. There wasn’t time to do a perfect job, but any remaining problems could be fixed by a few carefully crafted explanations. His earlier low mood was gaining altitude, aided by his renewed sense of decisiveness. Alice would’ve been proud.

The edit timer sounded another warning, so he quickened his pace, sifting the search results for the most critical recent episodes where he’d said or done something mean or foolish that damaged his and Alice’s relationship. Then he rewrote the aftermath of those events, removing the useless fights he had provoked, substituting rational discussions in their place—dialogues in which Alice convinced him to explore their problems and talk through whether they were right for each other. The last of these had occurred the night before Alice was kidnapped, when Carson casually tossed a mouthful of unkind words at her. The hurt on her face had been heartbreaking. He edited the next morning’s breakfast-table conversation, to make it look as if they agreed they needed space, and that the most logical solution was for him to move out, at least for a while.

Carson knew these changes made him look better than he deserved, but he wanted Alice to see she had been the one to make sure their relationship had every chance to succeed. After all the unnecessary disappointment he had injected into their lives, it was only fair that she be able to move forward, unburdened by any doubt or sense of guilt over their breakup.

With only seconds to spare, Carson saved Alice to the Installation Lab’s cloud account. After that, he wrote an email to Bartley explaining what he had done, then set it up to send automatically, an hour before the next day’s pickup time. Carson knew his continued presence might inhibit how Alice thought about her future, so he wasn’t just moving out, he was moving on, and Bartley, a bestselling novelist, would have no trouble explaining this.

Looking around the apartment for the last time, his eyes misted over. It was possible he and Alice might’ve eventually worked things out, but even if he fully regained all of his best qualities, he understood he wasn’t who she truly needed. She and Bartley, however, seemed made for each other, and they deserved the chance to find out, without the emotional complications that would come from him lurking around the margins of their lives.

Carson grabbed his suitcase, opened the front door, and stepped across the threshold, grateful for the changes the last two weeks had produced in him—especially those that came from his frolic through Alice’s heart and mind. Even the unpleasant discoveries had shown him how to be a better companion the next time he had the opportunity. And he wasn’t exactly leaving empty-handed, because he had figured out how to keep copies of some of Alice’s most cherished memories.

Waiting for the elevator, he checked once more to make sure he had the data cube with her most vivid recollections of the times he’d made her laugh, and when he’d said or done something that moved her, and the jumble of thoughts and emotions she went through the day she started to see him differently, that first day she knew she loved him.

Discussion Questions (Leave a comment!)

Do you think Carson was right to access or edit Alice’s memories at all? Do you think looking into the memories of another person, even to save their life, is permissible? If you could look into the memories of your significant other, would you? Would you allow your significant other to look into your memories? Do you think Carson was right to change Alice’s memories so as to write himself out of her life, and give Bartley and Alice a chance at success in their relationship? Was it fair to take that decision away from Alice? Was it a selfless act? If you had to cut a year of memories out of your own life, what time period (or topics) of memories would you cut and why? Who would you name in your insurance contract with the power to see your memories and cut memories out of your life as necessary for space and why would you name them?

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