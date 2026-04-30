Story Summary: A man slowly goes crazy because he is unable to come to terms with his past.

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The Man Who Killed The Dog by Robert Collings

Trigger Warning: This story contains violence against a dog. In short, it’s a tough read.

* * *

When I was a child, I often worried over my busy thoughts, and how those thoughts could never seem to keep up with the complicated world around me. “Oh, that’s no cause to worry,” my grandma assured me. “Life gives a person a lot to think about.” I have always found comfort in Grandma’s wise words, especially when I’ve seen that complicated world reflected in the eyes of others.

* * *

I was going to university full-time, and in the summer months I worked wherever I could in order to ease the burden of my student loans. One year I was lucky enough to land a summer job stocking shelves at night at Lowrey’s Market, a huge supermarket that was only a block away from my basement suite.

Jimmy Boone was one of the guys on the night crew. These were the guys who bought loads of lotto tickets and dreamed about winning a fortune. Jimmy was a lanky, skinny character, a good six feet tall, with lots of blond hair and a freewheeling attitude that set him apart from the more solemn guys on the crew. He was a full-time employee and he’d worked nights for a few years running. This meant that he was up all night and slept during the day, but his face was always flushed and ruddy-cheeked, as if he had just stepped out of the sunshine. He looked like a landlocked surfer-dude. I didn’t have much in common with Jimmy, but once he found out I wanted to go to law school he rarely left me alone.

“I want to tell everyone I know a university guy!” he would proclaim with a big smile. I had recently read a biography about the life and times of King George IV, a notorious brandy drinker in his early years. Jimmy and I had been talking about how people liked to drink alcohol, even kings and queens in the old days. I told Jimmy about the title “Prince Regent” and how this was a designation that had been given to George IV when his father was still alive but was too out of it to do anything useful. Jimmy got a kick out of the story and he picked up on the name. Whenever he saw me arrive at work, he would always exclaim, “Here comes the Prince Regent!”

I had never had anyone refer to me by such an exalted title, and I began to think that all the worry and all the sweating over the books might not be such a bad thing after all.

Jimmy Boone was a couple of years older than me, but he reminded me of those kids in the movies who suddenly find themselves trapped inside the body of an adult and then spend the rest of the movie trying to act like a grown-up. In these silly comedies, the only ones who don’t seem to be fooled are the other children. Jimmy was an impromptu kind of guy, always joking around and bursting at the seams with kid-energy. He had the agility of an acrobat. He would tell a joke and then emphasize the punchline with a series of crazy backflips down the aisle until he reached the far end of the store. “Anything for a yuck!” he would yell out as we all cracked up. “I have no shame!”

There seemed to be a darker side to Jimmy, a darker past, but I never asked him about it. His forearms were covered with tattoos before tattoos had ever become fashionable. They were crudely drawn and without color, and I knew jailhouse tattoos when I saw them even before I began defending criminals. None of the other guys on the crew ever had a bad word to say about Jimmy, and I figured he’d worked out his wild streak long before I ever came along. He was married with two preschool-age children. I never socialized with Jimmy outside the store, but at the produce manager’s retirement party, I found myself sitting next to Jimmy’s wife, Trudy.

She was a pretty girl, barely out of high school. We were watching Jimmy on the dance floor, whooping it up with a few of the store cashiers. We hadn’t said a word to each other all night. Without any pretense of small talk, she turned to me and said in a childlike voice, “Jimmy’s sensitive about his lack of education. He says you’re the smartest person he’s ever known, but he can still tell you things and you’re a good listener. That’s why he admires you.”

The sincerest form of flattery is not imitation at all. It’s hearing wonderful things said about you through a third-person you barely know. I thought Jimmy Boone was okay, tattoos and all.

Jimmy and I were working side-by-side early one morning, and we were about halfway through our shift. We were alone in the aisle next to the produce department, and the two other members of the crew were on the other side of the store. Jimmy had been quiet that night. He hadn’t told any jokes, and he hadn’t done a single backflip. We were working close together, stocking the shelves and then bringing everything to the front with the labels all lined up. I was working away, lost in my own thoughts, when I turned casually to Jimmy and I noticed that he had stopped working. He was still close beside me, and he was staring at the palm of his outstretched hand. I immediately thought that he had cut his hand with his box cutter.

“Hey, is your hand okay?” I asked.

“Hey, is your hand okay?” I asked.

His response took me by surprise. “Do they teach psychology at that university you go to?” he asked.

“Yes,” I replied. “They teach everything.”

Jimmy was still staring at his hand. “Did you ever take any psychology courses?”

“I took one as an elective in first year,” I said. “I wasn’t into it. The professor wanted to go on and on about the central nervous system, and I tuned out.”

Jimmy then lowered his hand and faced me. The familiar grin had been absent all night, and he now had a worried look. “Keep working, keep working,” he said quietly. “I don’t want that lead man asshole to come around and give us shit. Do psychologists help you when you have thoughts you don’t want? I’m bothered by something.”

I went back to stocking the shelf and Jimmy inched a little closer to me. “You have to promise me that you’ll never tell anybody in the world what I’m going to tell you.”

I hesitated. “Well, if you plan to rob the store—”

“Shut up,” Jimmy said. “Shut up and keep working. You’re not a lawyer yet. Promise me.”

“Okay, I promise.”

Jimmy looked around to make sure no one was going to overhear us. “I was a crazy person when I was a kid,” he said. “I had decent parents and my brother and sister were normal. I was the crazy one. There was another person inside of me and that person did things I regret doing.”

I tried to empathize with him. I said, “I did some crazy things in high school, too. We had a reunion and I knew what everyone was thinking. Made me cringe.”

Jimmy shook his head. “No, no, no,” he said. “I did… things.” There was a pause and Jimmy looked around once again to make sure we were alone. “I hung with a bad crowd, but I don’t blame them. Two of the guys are dead, and one is in prison. I did a couple of stints in jail as a juvenile, no big deal. I saw the light. I straightened out. But I did things. I did things you can’t take back.”

Jimmy looked straight at me. I had stopped working and I was staring at him. He said, “Keep working, dammit. Somebody’s gonna come around.”

Once again, I started back stocking the shelf and Jimmy looked over his shoulder. “We’d steal cars, we’d do shit,” he continued. “One of us, the guy now in prison, Gary, he had this old dog. The dog had this gray muzzle and it was old-old-old. Old and sick. Gary thought his family was gonna have to put the dog to sleep, but his mother couldn’t do it. She couldn’t bring herself to drive it to the vet. So we thought it would be a hoot to go get the dog and kill it so his mother wouldn’t have to take that drive. We all laughed about how we’d be doing his mother a favor.”

Jimmy had turned his head away, but now he turned back and looked straight at me to see my reaction. I dreaded what was coming, but I kept a straight face and nodded for him to continue.

Jimmy’s voice was now a whisper. “We stole a car and drove it over to his mother’s place. Gary went in and got the dog and brought it out to the car. He put it in the back seat where I was sitting. The dog was ancient, I mean it was gonna have to be put to sleep any day. You could tell by just looking at it. It was this big, black dog, a Lab or something. Gary pushed the dog in beside me and then he got back behind the wheel and just roared down the street. We were drunk, we were all laughing. The dog was right beside me and it was licking my hand, like it knew what was gonna happen and it was trying to be friendly or something. Gary got to the highway and just floored it. Then he yelled back to us, ‘Throw him out! Throw him out!’”

Jimmy had told me to keep working, but I was now frozen.

“I cracked open the door,” he went on. “I mean, we were all just laughing so hard. The guy beside me and the guy in the front seat, we all grabbed the dog and just pushed it out onto the road. Gary drove on a bit and then did a U-turn and came back and stopped the car and we all piled out to have a look at the dog. It was lying on the side of the road. It was still breathing. We hadn’t killed it. So we shoved the dog back into the car and Gary took off to try again. The dog was right beside me. It was making squealing noises and there was blood coming from its nose, and it licked my hand again. That poor dog was licking my hand, over and over. Gary floored it and screamed out, “Kill it again!” and we all laughed like crazy and pushed the dog out onto the road a second time. Gary turned the car around and we found the dog lying in a heap, this time right in the middle of the road. It was dead, finally. We drove around a bit more, then Gary ditched the car and we all went home like nothing happened.”

Jimmy had turned away again and he would not look at me. All I could say was, “That’s an awful story. It’s the worst story I ever heard.”

“You hate me now,” Jimmy said.

“I don’t hate you, Jimmy,” I said quietly. “I hate what you did.”

“You hate me, and I shouldn’t have told you,” Jimmy said.

“Have you told that story to anybody else?” I asked.

“No. Well, just that doctor the one time. The bunch of us, we never even talked about it afterward.”

“What doctor is this?”

“I couldn’t sleep,” Jimmy whispered, still looking away. “I saw this doctor. It’s a secret; Trudy doesn’t know about it. He told me to read some story about a rich guy who kills animals and then feels all this guilt and goes to Heaven or something. He gave me some pills.”

Jimmy was talking about a story by Flaubert, and I knew he hadn’t read a thing. “Jimmy, why on this earth did you decide to tell me this?”

Jimmy lowered his head. “I gotta get it off my chest,” he whispered. His voice was so low that I could barely hear him. “I gotta talk to someone else. I’m still not sleeping. Something’s happening to me.”

Just then, the lead man on the crew called us for lunch and my conversation with Jimmy came to an end. He didn’t try to bring up the subject after the break, and we worked apart for the rest of the night.

A couple of weeks after Jimmy’s early morning confession, he announced to the crew that he was quitting his job at Lowrey’s and was taking a sales job with someone he’d met at his karate class. I didn’t get all the details, but the job had something to do with perfumes and scents. The hook was supposed to be that brand-name perfumes have a huge markup, and this company sold the same thing for a fraction of the price. Once people used the product, they never went back to store-bought perfumes again. All you had to do was build up a large enough client base and you could just sit back and fill orders and watch the money roll in.

I wasn’t surprised to hear that Jimmy’s new dream job lasted about twelve days before he was on the phone to the store manager begging for his old job back. The manager liked Jimmy, as we all did, but the answer was no. Guys like Jimmy were expendable because they were never going to make it into any management level no matter how long they stuck around. They would all be buying lotto tickets forever. Jimmy was never even going to make it to lead man on the crew for an extra fifty cents an hour, which was a nothing job. Those guys were never given a second chance when they’d blown the chance they had, and Jimmy was no exception.

After he’d been turned down, I was surprised when Jimmy called and asked me to speak to the store manager to try to get him to change his mind.

“Jimmy, I’m a part-time guy on the night crew,” I laughed. “He barely knows me. You think I’m just gonna walk up and speak to him and get your job back for you?”

“Well, not exactly,” Jimmy replied.

“Is that the real reason you called me, to ask me this?”

“Is that the real reason you called me, to ask me this?”

“Well, not exactly,” Jimmy said again.

There was a long silence. I knew why Jimmy had called, and I was waiting for him to bring up the subject.

“Do you remember the story I told you?” Jimmy asked. His voice was breaking, and I wondered how long he’d planned the phone call.

“Yes, I remember,” I said.

There was a pause, and then Jimmy’s voice took on a tone of desperate urgency that frightened me. “You have to believe me when I tell you,” he begged. “The person who did that awful thing, the person in the car, it wasn’t me. It was a person inside of me who I don’t know any more. That person won’t leave my body, he won’t leave me alone. He killed that dog. I don’t know what to do. You’ve got to forgive me.”

“Jimmy, I forgive you,” I insisted. “That’s not what you need—“

“It was this other person, not me. I swear, I swear.” Then Jimmy started to make these low, guttural sounds: “Oh, oh, oh….”

There’s no comfort you can offer anyone in such a state. All I could muster was, “Jimmy, you’ve got to speak to somebody.”

He was sobbing now, choking out the words. “I’m sorry, I’m so sorry. Oh, I’d do anything to take it back…”

“Jimmy—”

“I told you I spoke to somebody,” Jimmy mumbled through his tears. “I couldn’t even pronounce the name of the stupid story I was supposed to read. It’s no use, it’s hopeless.”

I attempted to reason with him. “You have to try, don’t you? Give it a shot, give it the best shot you have.”

“I gave it a shot. I took the pills. It’s no use.”

“I can’t argue about this, Jimmy,” I said. “I’ve got things to do. School starts up next week, my last night in the store is tonight. I’m going to be a busy guy. Dammit, you’ve got to talk to somebody.”

“You’re the only person in the world I can talk to,” he said.

“Jimmy please—”

“No—”

“Please—”

“I’m cracking up.”

With those last words, Jimmy ended the call, and I heard no more from him.

I had saved up enough money to travel the following summer. I didn’t work and I wasn’t in touch with anyone from the supermarket. I’d heard from somebody that Jimmy had found a job on the docks, and then lost that job. I wasn’t sure about the details and I made no inquiries. Jimmy was still with his wife, as far as I knew. I didn’t want to worry about Jimmy Boone. He had never called me again and I felt a great sense of relief. I had made it into law school and I had my own plans for my life.

I was still living in the same basement suite, and I was just finishing off my second year. I came out of the basement one morning to catch the bus to campus and saw Trudy Boone leaning against her car at the foot of the driveway. I had not seen her since our brief conversation at the store function. She looked hardened now and much older than her years. She was slouched against the car, furiously smoking a cigarette. When she saw me she tossed the cigarette aside and rushed up to me, blocking my path on the driveway before I could reach the sidewalk. Her voice was frantic, and there was no hint left of the young mother at the party.

“Do you remember me?” she said, “Jimmy’s wife?”

“Yes,” I said, “I remember you.”

She reacted as if she had not heard me at all. “My name is Trudy. Do you remember meeting me?”

“Yes, yes,” I repeated, more sharply now. “I remember. You’re Trudy, Jimmy’s wife. I know you. I’ve got to get to class.”

Before I could move, she inched closer to me. Her eyes were puffy and red and I could see that she had been crying. “You’ve got to help Jimmy,” she pleaded. “You’ve got to do something.”

“Trudy, I can’t help Jimmy,” I said. “If he needs help, he’s got to find it somewhere else. I’ve told him this. I know he heard me because I screamed it at him. There’s nothing I can do.”

“You’re his best friend—” she began.

“I’m not his best friend,” I interrupted. I was now being harsh with her and I felt guilty. “I haven’t talked to him in ages. I haven’t seen him. He shouldn’t be telling you these things.”

“He says you’re his best friend—”

“Stop saying that, please—”

“He has no other friends,” she pleaded. “He won’t talk to anybody. He got fired from the docks for not showing up. He lost all his benefits; we can’t afford doctors. He doesn’t know who his children are, he just ignores them. When he’s not going on about some stupid dog and how he’s going to burn in hell, he keeps saying you’re his best friend. He keeps saying he can talk to you because you understand. You have to help him, we’re all going crazy!”

I felt true sympathy for this lady, but her journey to my driveway had been pointless. I said, “Trudy, you’ve got to understand, there’s nothing I can do.”

“You’ve got to talk to him!” she screamed. “You’ve got to help him!”

I moved to leave and she hurled herself at me as if to tackle me to the pavement. I backed away and she stumbled forward, but she kept her balance. In that moment I was able to hustle across the lawn and head down the sidewalk, and I did not stop moving until I reached the far end of the block. When I finally stopped and turned back to the house, I saw that she hadn’t bothered to follow me. I watched her get back into her car and then head off in the opposite direction.

I never saw Trudy Boone again after that conversation, and I never spoke to her. I had no communication at all with Jimmy until many years later. What I’m going to tell you now has been patched together from a number of sources, including a junior lawyer in our office who had worked as a paramedic in the emergency radius where Trudy and Jimmy once lived.

After that scene with Trudy Boone in the driveway, Jimmy apparently found the strength to make some progress with his life. I don’t know what caused this. It may have been Trudy’s account of our conversation that started him thinking, I never really found out. Unlike his failed attempt to get back on the night crew at Lowrey’s, Jimmy was able to land a job again on the docks and he seemed to be doing okay. He showed up for work on time and never missed a shift. He never phoned in sick, and never did a thing to ruffle the feathers of his fellow workers or the union or anyone else. By all accounts, he became a different man at home, too. He drew closer to his children and got involved in their activities. He socialized when the occasion arose, and never caused a stir. Trudy stopped worrying about him. She was thrilled that the demons that had been haunting her husband, the demons that had led her to my driveway, were now long gone. People have temporary setbacks in their lives, but people get over it. That’s what this was, a temporary setback that now belonged to a distant past.

One morning, Trudy woke up and Jimmy was not in the bed next to her. Jimmy was not scheduled to work that day, and he liked to sleep late when he had the day off. On those days, she had always been the first one to get out of bed. Jimmy was not in the bedroom, and he was not in the hallway. When she came downstairs and entered the kitchen, she saw Jimmy at the sink with his back to her. He had a hammer in his right hand and he was resting the hammer on the countertop. She called his name, but he didn’t respond and he didn’t budge. Alarmed, she stepped cautiously up to him and it was only when she got close that she saw what he had done.

Jimmy had his left hand pressed flat against the counter with his palm up and his thumb and fingers extended. He had managed to use his free hand to pound a long spike-nail through the upright palm and then all the way into the countertop until his hand was welded onto the linoleum and wouldn’t budge. He had pounded with such determination that there was less than an inch of the nail now sticking up out of the skin. The nail had barely missed the radial artery where it arches near the knuckles or he would have bled to death long before Trudy had discovered him. As it was, there was surprisingly little blood and Jimmy did not seem to be in any distress. He did not say anything when Trudy came upon the macabre scene and started screaming. She was still hysterical when help arrived, but the paramedics reported that Jimmy was placid and simply gazing out the window when they burst into the kitchen. One of them noted that he had his face pressed close to the glass with his chin tilted slightly upwards, as if he were checking out the clouds. Even when they began the grim task of holding Jimmy’s arm and wrist tight to the counter while they pulled the nail out of his hand, he remained composed and silent. The extraction took a while due to the hard surface of the counter and the depth of the nail, but Jimmy didn’t complain and he never resisted. All he reportedly said was, “It doesn’t hurt, you know. It really doesn’t hurt at all.”

After a stint in emergency, they took Jimmy to the psych ward at Royal Inland where he stayed a few months. He hadn’t been very vocal during his early stint in hospital, although he was apparently willing to give a brief communication when he was hungry or when he had to go to the bathroom. By the time he was transferred to the facility up in Redmond, he had stopped speaking. At times he would point or give a slight gesture to indicate what he wanted or what he was thinking, but that soon ended and he stopped communicating altogether. They brought him food and he would eat when he was hungry. If he wasn’t hungry, the food would be left untouched on the tray. The staff in Redmond learned to deal with him on a strict timeline. He would get out of bed at a certain time, eat at a certain time, go to the bathroom twice a day on an exact schedule. Bath time was twice a week and he was always docile and compliant. The rest of the time he just sat in his wheelchair with his head down and his eyes focused upon the scar on the palm of his hand. He would carefully place his hand upright on the arm of the wheelchair and stare down for hours, locked into his own thoughts and unaware of his surroundings. If he did know where he was, his body and his eyes gave up no clue.

The long-term care facility in Redmond became Jimmy’s permanent home. Trudy divorced him and his children grew up and drifted away. I thought about Jimmy from time to time, but I had lots of other things to think about, too, and Jimmy Boone gradually found a place in the back of my memory.

About thirty years had gone by since my conversation in the driveway with Trudy. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, I got a telephone call from one of the psychiatrists up at Redmond. He had a young-sounding voice, something that was now becoming a constant reminder of my own advancing years. After telling me who he was, the first thing this doctor wanted to know was my full name, and I naively complied. I have spent my professional lifetime warning clients not to disclose any personal information on a phone call, and there I was, spelling out my name like some nervous schoolboy on the first day of class. I’m ashamed to admit that my superstitions had got the better of me, and I thought that my immediate cooperation might somehow guarantee me a lifetime immunity from ever having to do a stint at the John J. Redmond hospital for the insane.

Once he was satisfied that he was speaking to the right person, the young doctor got right down to business. “Do you know a man named Jimmy Boone?” he asked politely.

“Yes, I used to work with him.”

“Are you the person he used to call the Prince Regent?”

“Yes, that’s me.”

“Well, we’ve been looking for you for quite a while.”

“Jimmy needs a roommate, does he?”

The doctor chuckled, but it was a hollow sound. “Not quite. Mr. Boone hasn’t spoken in a number of years, but some time back he handed one of the orderlies a piece of paper with the name ‘Prince Regent’ written on it.”

“That’s all? Just that name?”

“That’s all. He doesn’t speak and there’s been no more writing. He had a wife once, but she’s long gone. It took a bit of effort to figure out who you were.”

“You found me,” I said. “So, what do you want with me?”

“We thought it might be helpful if you came out and said hi to Jimmy.”

“You want me to come up to Redmond?”

“Not to admit you,” the doctor said. “Just to say hi. Maybe that’ll help out, maybe not. Worth a chance, don’t you think?”

“This was a lifetime ago,” I said. “Is Jimmy okay, is he healthy?”

“He’s okay,” the doctor replied. “He just doesn’t say anything.”

I hesitated. “I don’t know about this,” I said warily.

The doctor knew what I was thinking. “Don’t worry,” he said. “If you want padded cells and bars on the windows, you can read something out of Dickens. Redmond’s a modern place. We’re proud of it, really.”

The doctor had been right about the Redmond facility. From the street, the place could have been an office complex full of dentists and tech support workers. Jimmy’s room was on the fifth floor. The building had one of those huge elevators that move at a crawl, and when we finally got to the top floor, I remarked to the orderly how quiet everything seemed.

“This is long-term care,” the orderly said as he led me down the silent corridor. “You start out on the first floor if they think there’s any hope for you. By the time you graduate to the penthouse, you don’t have a heck of a lot to say.” Before we entered Jimmy’s room the orderly lowered his voice. “He just stares at his hand all day. It’s like the hand speaks to him or something.”

The orderly escorted me into the tiny room. Jimmy was in his wheelchair over in the corner. He was staring blankly at his outstretched palm, exactly the way the orderly had described him. “Visitor,” the orderly announced, cheerfully. Jimmy looked up briefly at me, impassive, and then turned his attention back to his hand. I hadn’t laid eyes upon Jimmy in over thirty years, but I’d heard about the nail and I was surprised to see that the scar was much smaller than I’d expected. In fact, his hand had healed to the point where you’d have to look closely to see anything out of the ordinary. Jimmy may have thought this way, too, and that was why he was so obsessed with the lingering scar. This was a mark that had faded with time, and perhaps Jimmy thought that his torment might also fade away if only the scar would vanish forever.

I was also surprised at how little Jimmy had changed over the years. Incredibly, he still had his surfer-dude complexion. His hair was thinner and he was hospital-skinny, but I would have known him anywhere. A part of me even expected him to spring up from his wheelchair and start doing his goofball cartwheels, as if the last three decades had all been part of some grand practical joke. But Jimmy just sat there, staring down, unmoved and unimpressed by my sudden presence in his life after all those years. I looked at the orderly and shrugged, uncertain what to do next.

“Maybe he wants you out of the room,” I suggested.

The orderly shrugged back at me and walked out. I watched as he quietly closed the door, then I turned back to Jimmy. I watched Jimmy stare at the mark on his palm. There was no revealing sadness in his eyes, no hint of any drama, no defining look at all. I was reminded of the way the paramedics had described him in the kitchen that morning, a man with a nail through his hand who was looking blankly out the window at the weather. I said, “Jimmy, they say you don’t speak, but I know you can hear me.”

Jimmy nodded ever so slightly. “They say you wrote that name down,” I continued in a whisper. “I know you remember me, and I know you did that for a reason.”

Jimmy nodded again. I said, “Then tell me the reason, and I’ll leave you alone.”

Jimmy didn’t speak, but he raised his hand from the arm of the wheelchair and held out his open palm in front of me. This was not a feeble motion at all, but more like a deliberate gesture that had been rehearsed. He held his hand steady for a good ten seconds and I stared straight at the small, round scar exactly as he wanted me to do. Then, Jimmy moved both hands slowly up to his temples and he began to shake his head, as if expressing confusion but unable to find the words. He was crying now but making no sound. I watched him cradle his forehead in his hands and move his head back and forth, back and forth, until I could no longer bear to be a part of all the silent despair and I had to call the orderly.

“He won’t say anything,” I told the orderly as soon as he came back into the room. “I think it’s time for me to go.”

The orderly secured Jimmy’s wheelchair, and then we walked back down the long hallway to the elevator. He was curious about our exchange. He said, “The only thing the guy ever communicates is some code name on a piece of paper, and he doesn’t have a word to say to you.”

“That’s right,” I said. “Not a word.”

“All that time and nothing to say,” the orderly observed.

“He didn’t have to say anything,” I responded.

“He expects us to read his thoughts,” the orderly said. “A lot of them do that.”

I remembered my grandma’s words of wisdom. “Thinking about things isn’t so bad,” I said. “Life gives a person a lot to think about.”

Discussion Questions (Leave a comment!)

Do you think Jimmy deserves to be able to move on from the horrible thing he helped do, or is he getting the lifetime of punishment he deserves? Are there acts so terrible that a person never should be allowed to move on from it? Why do you think Jimmy was never able to come to terms with his horrible action and move forward with his life? If you were the narrator in this story, would you have done more to help Jimmy recover? What would you have advised Jimmy to do? Jimmy feels true regret and is tortured daily, while a truly horrible person would feel no regret and live a blissful remainder of his life. How do you reconcile the moral justice in these different outcomes? The typical advice for Jimmy is that he needs to “forgive himself” for his past mistake. How do you convince someone to do that? How do you convince yourself?

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