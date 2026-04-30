After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

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Jessica Dubiel's avatar
Jessica Dubiel
2d

I think maybe the closest thing we can get to forgiving ourselves is growth, changed behavior and the will to want to understand what lead us there.

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Alex Merola's avatar
Alex Merola
1d

Killing a dog is not a "mistake"; it's evil, if there is such a thing. Jimmy got what he deserved. The dog is dead, but Jimmy lived on. Jimmy had a choice. The dog didn't have a choice.

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