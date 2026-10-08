Story Summary: A bipolar piano player goes off her medication to enter an international competition. (Scroll Down To Read)

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The Loneliest Number by Jeffrey Feingold

“Doctor Blume,” I whispered, “I’m tripolar.”

Doctor Blume pursed her lips, leaned back in her brown leather desk chair, removed her horn-rimmed spectacles, and began polishing them with the end of her cornflower blue cashmere cardigan. Then, slowly, deliberately, softly, said, “Well, Irina, what makes you say that?”

I was reclining on a supple, soft, saddle-brown leather couch in Doctor Blume’s office on Beacon Street in Boston. It was a cozy, capacious couch. Doctor Blume had diagnosed me two years earlier with “bipolar 2,” the type with mild mania, called “hypomania.” I knew nothing about bipolar until her diagnosis—which I initially scoffed at (“who, me?”). How dare she call me bipolar, I’d thought. Quack! It’s not possible I have a mental illness. I’m just a regular gal. I was angry, bitter. Everyone gets down at times. Everyone has periods of frenetic happiness. Ups, downs, highs, lows. That’s normal. That’s called normal disorder. What does she expect, my moods to be as flat as a sat-upon pancake? Don’t label me as abnormal, as—mentally ill!

But since her diagnosis, I’d read a lot about bipolar disorder. I became a bit of an expert. And I came to understand—and eventually, grudgingly, to agree with—Doctor Blume’s diagnosis. It only took two years. For two years after Doctor Blume’s initial diagnosis, I continued therapy sessions, but I refused to allow her to insult me with even the mention of bipolar again.

Bipolar people were bad, I thought. They were, well, like, crazy. My first thought, that day Doctor Blume told me in her office I have bipolar disorder, was simply, no fucking way. But over the next two years, I had multiple episodes of deep depression. Although I’d agreed with Dr. Blume to try a bit of medication early on, I kept going off the medication when I felt fine. But eventually I started to sense something was wrong. My highs were moderate, when I happy-go-luckily waltzed through life, as light as Audrey Hepburn’s Holly Golightly, the free spirit from Tulip, Texas, in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. But at the end of each high stood the tallest cliff on earth. And on the other side of that cliff was the deepest, blackest hole. Some days, simply trying to get out of bed, get dressed, and propel my limp, deadweight body to Doctor Blume’s office felt like Sisyphus trying to push his boulder up, up, up a hill from the deepest depths of Hades. The hole was too black, too deep. On other days, I was trippingly zipping through life, lighter than Holly Golightly. Ups, downs, highs, lows. Still, I kept going on the meds, off the meds, on, off, up, down. High today, then pushing that fucking boulder up the hill again tomorrow. Fucking Greek myths, man.

“Why do this to yourself,” Doctor Blume asked one day, once again pursing her lips, leaning back in her chair, and cleaning her spectacles with the end of her sweater, just as she had on so many days before, as I reclined in her office, bedraggled, limp. After two years, desperate to shove off this crushing boulder from under which I couldn’t breathe, I agreed with Doctor Blume’s urging to stay on medication. My life changed.

There are four kinds of bipolar. I suppose most people think only of “bipolar 1” when they hear “bipolar,” just as I used to. Although one may be the loneliest number, to paraphrase the Three Dog Night song, two can be just as bad, although when it comes to bipolar, type 1 is the type of bipolar with extreme manic states, sometimes requiring hospitalization.

Names! Categories! Stupid, don’t you think? I mean, if one with Type 1 has only mania—no depression—then how can that one with Type 1 be bipolar? Wouldn’t she be unipolar? Or antipolar? Or just plain nonpolar? But we humans, we love our categories, don’t we?

Well, at any rate, type 2—my type—has depression (mine mostly under control with medication), but the mania is milder, more of a “high” feeling rather than the kind of rollicking, out-of-control highs you might have seen Clare Dane’s character, Kerry, in the hit TV show Homeland struggle with. I mean, I’m not going to stop taking my fucking medication because I think it will help me avert terrorist plots, like Kerry did. And even if I did stop, I wouldn’t be inundated with overwhelming rapid-fire surplus uncontrollable thoughts, which would enable me to foil international terrorist crises. Television shows! Movies! Stupid, don’t you think?

I mean, don’t get me wrong, Kerry was dope, but nope, that’s just not me. I’m just a quiet, gentle, nature-loving, vegetarian, classical pianist from Belarus. If I went unmedicated, I’d just feel a little high. Not coked-to-the-gills high, mind you. Not even close. More like the feeling you get on a summer’s day, as you amble through Boston Common, the sun streaming satisfyingly between wavy weeping willows, calmly caressing cheeks, shining on white-winged warblers. No, I’m no Kerry, who sees invisible terrorist plots. But I do like threes. That’s just because I’m an artist. Artists are quirky. Nothing to do with polarity. At least, I don’t think so. I’m quirky, not coked to the gills.

“That can’t be right,” Doctor Blume suggested. “I just don’t see how you can have three poles.”

“I’m serious, Doctor Blume,” I replied, “something is happening to me.”

I adored Doctor Blume. She was a tall, trim, talented (three t’s!) opera singer whose stage fright derailed what could have been a brilliant operatic career. With all that talent, she still became a psychiatrist. It’s because of her curiosity about the world, and everything, especially everyone, in it (triple e right there!). I’ve always loved that about her—her bottomless curiosity. There was something innocent, sweet. Yet, so handsome, so serenely sensual (there I go with threes again!). And oozing oodles of (damn girl!) curiosity. There she sat, gracing her brown leather armchair, which should have considered itself fortunate to hold her. She was a painting. Cornflower-blue cashmere cardigan; perfectly pressed pomegranate wool slacks; short sassy socks with pictures of Diana Ross on them; impeccable black flats; skin as dark as the beautiful black blossom of a black hollyhock. She was always elegant, eloquent, erudite. Yes, she had those three e’s wrapped up in a strong, self-assured, sensual woman (the three essential s’s). She was beguiling, breathtaking, beddable (the three essential b’s!). Beddable. Don’t you love that word? What a great fucking word!

Have you noticed I like things that come in threes? Did I mention that? It has nothing to do with being a bipolar woman, bipolar the way. I am not a bipolar. There is no such thing as “a bipolar.” I am a person, a woman, a classical pianist. I am a person with many a’s who happens to have bipolar. There’s a difference. In my case, perhaps three.

“What has happened?” Doctor Blume inquired quietly.

“Tatiana spoke to me.”

Doctor Blume helped me beyond measure when I separated from my partner, Tatiana, two years earlier, not long after I started therapy. Things were so bad, so toxic, I don’t think I could have lived much longer without change, a way to breathe. But then, about a year after the separation, Tatiana died from heart disease. She’d been diagnosed almost a decade earlier with a congenital heart condition, but it had since been under control with medication. I had been suffocating in the relationship for years, briefly breathed during the separation, then sadly started suffocating again, from remorse, after her death. Doctor Blume saved me.

“So, what has happened?” Doctor Blume asked. She studied me intently with her large eyes, the irises as green and textured as baby-iceberg-lettuce, irises that brought me back to the green, green grass fields in the French countryside, where my mother and I had briefly been immigrants when I was very young, before we came to Boston. We had fled Belarus, where life was harsh in the early post-Soviet days. After a year in France, my mother brought us to America, so I could study at the New England Conservatory of Music. How I adored those green fields, the lovely French country people, and Doctor Blume’s green baby lettuce.

“It’s Tatiana. She spoke to me last night, while I was in bed. She said I should apply for the International Mussorgsky Competition.”

“Yes, we’ve discussed performances before,” Doctor Blume noted. “You’re a brilliant pianist, Irina. The best I’ve met. But you can’t play for an audience.”

I hadn’t been on stage for many years. Every time I tried to perform, it ended with me running off stage during the concert, sometimes making the bathroom in time. Sometimes, horrifyingly, not.

“So how can you play for the panel of jurists,” Doctor Blume asked, “with a large audience, at the world’s most premiere classical music competition?”

“Tatiana said she will guide me.”

“You’ve never hallucinated before,” Doctor Blume noted.

“Yes,” I agreed. “And I’m not hallucinating now. What if there’s more? Perhaps there’s a—third pole. Something in me which is connected to something—more.”

I’ve always seen things others couldn’t. The energy fields in living things, especially plants. The colors in music. I hear the notes, of course, but also see their colors. Silly, do you think? For a very long time, everyone believed the earth was flat.

“Tatiana spoke to you? She was a wonderful pianist, so sad what happened. Still, I don’t see how, I mean, the Comp—”

“She told me what to do,” I interrupted.

“She did? But you two were in a very bad way together. Why would she want to help? You left, had to leave, to stay—to stay alive.”

“Yes, I had to leave to stay alive. But she said all is forgiven. She’s reached a new understanding. And I’m to play Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition. She’ll show me how to win. The grand prize is four hundred thousand doll—”

“Wonderful piece!” Doctor Blume interjected, smiling broadly, her flashing teeth as white as the eighty-eight keys on my favorite Steinway grand. “I like the part when the music portrays all the little chickens running around, da-da, da-da, dum-de-de-dum-dee-dee, da-da,” Doctor Blume said rapidly, as all ten of her long slender brown fingers scurried about the top of her desk like a frenetic feathered flock (three f’s!) of Rhode Island Reds.

“But how will that help you win if you can’t get past the opening cords without—forgive me—tossing your cookies?”

“Tatiana will teach me how.”

“Could Tatiana have been a dream last night?”

“No, I don’t think so.”

“Why not?” she asked, leaning back in her chair, and again cleaning her smudged spectacles. For a moment, I thought she’d stripped off her doctor’s cloak, that for a moment she’d let the willing suspension of disbelief allow her to believe that Tatiana really had spoken to me. Which she had. At least I think she had. Hadn’t she? I thought for a moment that Doctor Blume could see that there are things in this world—and beyond this world—that science cannot explain. But no, instead, she continued methodically resmudging her spectacles as she again asked the perfunctory psych doctor question.

“Well, Irina, you think it wasn’t a dream—what makes you say that?”

“Because, Doctor Blume, I was awake.”

She raised a finger, slowly opened her lips, paused, then lowered the finger. “Let’s discuss this more at your next session,” she suggested.

The next week, when it was time for me to again drop a dime on my brain—or have therapy, as some people call it—the door to Doctor Blume’s office was cracked open when I arrived. Standing outside of her door, I heard her say, “Martin, yes, of course I’ll be there tonight to have dinner with you, just like every night. I’ll be there at six o’clock, just like every other day of the week.”

Doctor Blume’s younger brother, Martin, had a terrible stroke two years earlier. I read about it in the Boston Globe, which did a feature article about Doctor Blume’s life and career. Martin lived in a nursing home since the stroke. Doctor Blume had originally planned to have Martin move home with her once Martin was released from the rehabilitation center, but then another terrible thing happened. Doctor Blume and her wife, Isabel, were driving home from visiting Martin at the rehab center. Isabel was a renowned violinist. She was texting a student when she drove their Volkswagen Jetta right into a telephone pole in downtown Boston, not far from their house on Sumner Street. It was December, just before Christmas. Ambulances and police cars screamed in the frozen night as they barreled to the accident site. Isabel was dead when they arrived; Doctor Blume had a broken collarbone. She recovered but fell into a depression. Unable to work for months, she lost the house and the rest of what money they had.

“I can’t bring you home tonight, Martin. I’m sorry,” I heard Doctor Blume say as I stood outside her office door. “Yes, I love you, too, Martin. It’s just that I’m living in a studio apartment. Do you remember? Just one bedroom. Oh, you do? Good! Yes, Martin, I love you, too. Meatloaf tonight, how lovely! With gravy and peas? That’s wonderful. I can’t wait to get there. I’ll see you at six. Yes, Martin, I love you, too. No, Martin, I won’t eat any of your peas.”

I heard Doctor Blume hang up the phone with a protracted sigh. I knocked on the door.

“Come in, come in, Irina. So, where were we last week?”

“You can help me,” I said. “I just must know how to control my anxiety for the Mussorgsky. If I can manage my stage fright, I can play in the competition. And Tatiana said I will win. I have plans for the prize money.”

Doctor Blume was silent for a few minutes. Then, “I want to help, Irina, but I have stage fright myself. It’s why I gave up singing opera.”

“That’s OK, Doctor Blume,” I offered. “I understand. You’ve been wonderful. Tatiana will guide me. I have plans for the prize money.”

“Do you really need the money, Irina, since Tatiana had life insurance? You don’t need to put yourself through this stress, do you?”

The rest of the session was mostly chitchat.

Over the next few days, I gathered the materials needed for my application to the International Mussorgsky Competition. Application form, music resume, copy of passport, color headshots, a video of me performing Pictures at an Exhibition. I recorded this myself at M. Steinert & Sons on Damrell Street in Boston. Izzy, the store manager, let me use my favorite Steinway after hours. Just me, a wonderful grand piano, and my video recorder. It came off beautifully.

The next day, I uploaded the video and other application materials to the competition website.

Two months later, I received a letter in the mail. The postmark was from Moscow. My fingers trembled as I gently tore the end of the envelope. What if I was declined? Was my nighttime discussion with Tatiana just a dream after all? The letter read, in part, “…we regret to inform you that the Competition will not be held in Moscow this year. Due to the special operation in Ukraine, the Competition will be moved to New York City. The expert juries designated by the Organizing Committee of the International Mussorgsky Competition invite you to participate in the Competition…” I felt my heart fill my chest.

I now had just three weeks to prepare to beat the pants off the other twenty-four pianist competitors. And the last time I’d been on a stage, at an afternoon performance of Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, even if I’d swallowed Sisyphus’s boulder, it wouldn’t have been heavy enough to keep my lunch down where it belonged. What began as Rachmaninoff ended as Rhapsody on a Theme of Ravioli. I cried for hours later that night. Doctor Blume was right—how could I win the Mussorgsky prize?

That night, as I patted the head of my ragdoll cat, Chopin, resting on my lap in bed, Tatiana spoke to me again.

“I know you will win,” she whispered.

“But I can’t handle my stage fright,” I replied.

“Bollocks,” Tatiana cried. “Here’s the poop. As you’re walking on stage over to the piano, take slow, deep breaths while you repeat a list of ten famous people who had bipolar.”

“I don’t know any famous people with bipolar.”

“No problem, I’ll tell you the list: Winston Churchill. Kurt Cobain, Patty Duke, Carrie Fisher, Vincent van Gogh, Ernest Hemingway, Vivien Leigh, Sylvia Plath, Frank Sinatra, Bruce Willis.”

“Wait!” I cried. “Bruce Willis? The Bruce Willis? No fucking way! I love that man! But he’s as steady as a rock.”

“Are you kidding?” Tatiana asked, “did you see how down he was in The Sixth Sense? After being so up in Die Hard.”

“Well, I’m not sure that’s real,” I said. “I’m not even sure at this point you’re real.”

“Fine,” Tatiana replied, “let’s swap out Bruce Willis with Alvin Ailey. On another note, you’ll need to go shopping.”

“Shopping?”

“Yes, for a killer dress. To knock them dead at the competition. That’s all you need. The music I’m not concerned with; you’re a genius there. You’ll see the colors in the pictures of Pictures at an Exhibition, just as you see the colors in musical notes. It’s all connected, Irina.”

“What is?” I asked.

“Everything.”

“I’m not sure,” I said.

“We just manage your stage fright and show off your outer beauty. The inner beauty, the musical beauty, is already there—it’s you at the piano. And it’s—perfect.”

“Can I just choose three famous bipolar people?” I asked. “You know how I love threes?”

“Yes, of course,” Tatiana said.

“Tatiana,” I whispered.

“Yes?”

“Why weren’t you… why, when you were alive… how come you weren’t, well… kinder?”

“Well,” she interjected, “I didn’t understand.”

“Understand what?”

“Everything.”

The next morning, after scrambled eggs and toast at home with Chopin, I was off trying on dresses at the Gucci store at Copley Place. I fell in love with an azalea-colored sleeveless moire faille gown. Its watery pink finish fell in shimmering waves against my pale skin and contrasted perfectly with my long black hair. Looking in the full-length mirror at Gucci’s, I saw I was quite smashing. The word beddable came to mind. I twirled in the dress in front of the mirror, pictured playing Pictures at an Exhibition in front of the esteemed jurists and audience. As I imagined them watching every inch of me, every fingering, judging every note and chord and pedal, every sustain and damper, every phrasing and articulation, I felt something deep within me stir. It was like a hard pit, a small boulder, rolling ever so slowly up, up, up my esophagus from where it was born deep within the acid-roiled Hades in my stomach. I began scanning the room to locate the bathroom before it was too late. In moments the lovely azalea gown would be a mottled egg mess.

But then I remember Tatiana’s advice.

Carrie Fisher, Vivien Leigh, Sylvia Plath, Carrie Fisher, Vivien Leigh, Sylvia Plath.

It was starting to work!

Carrie Fisher, Vivien Leigh, Sylvia Plath. Carrie Fisher, Vivien Leigh, Sylvia Plath.

If Carrie could save the galaxy, Vivien the south, and Sylvia confessional poetry, surely, I could save my breakfast.

Carrie Fisher, Vivien Leigh. Sylvia Plath.

I said it repeatedly, slowly, calmly, while in my mind’s eye I watched myself play the opening Promenade of Pictures. I saw myself at the piano in the great hall of the competition. I saw myself playing beautifully and commandingly while I imagined roving through the art exhibition, together with Mussorgsky, who squeezed my hand excitedly as he talked about each painting. In front of the fifth painting—The Ballet of the Unhatched Chickens—Mussorgsky squeezed my hand even tighter as Doctor Blume whispered in my ear, “I like the part when the music portrays all the little chickens running around, da-da, da-da, dum-de-de-dum-dee-dee, da-da.”

And as all of this was going on—as I saw myself playing in the competition hall while roving the art gallery in hand with Mussorgsky, while Doctor Blume hummed the dance of the chickens in my ear—I could see the colors of the notes Mussorgsky wrote. And I could see it was all connected. But I started to feel that pit again, down deep in my stomach.

Carrie Fisher, Vivien Leigh, Sylvia Plath, Carrie Fisher, Vivien Leigh, Sylvia Plath.

“It’s all connected,” I whispered.

“What?” I heard Tatiana ask in my head.

“Everything.”

I watched as I played the final dramatic movement, The Great Gate of Kiev. Followed by thunderous applause, a standing ovation. I saw clouds part the cornflower blue sky, the sunflower yellow sun shining down. I twirled and smiled and hummed, and the colors of the dress and the cornflower-blue sky and the sunflower-yellow sun and the iceberg-lettuce-greens of Doctor Blume’s eyes all swirled together with the blues and greens and crimsons and Russian-reds of Mussorgsky’s music. It really was all connected. Everything.

Either that, or I was coked to the gills. But no, it wasn’t that, either. I’d gone off my medication. I needed to break free from the disorder of normality just long enough to see all the connections, to see the music colors, to win the Competition. I had plans for the prize money.

I charged the dress to my credit card, then hailed a taxi in front of Gucci’s.

I arrived early again the next week for my session with Doctor Blume. Outside her office door, I once again heard her on the phone.

“Yes, Martin, of course I’ll be there for dinner tonight. Just like every night. I love you, too. Meatloaf again tonight? With creamed corn. How lovely. I can’t wait. No, Martin, I won’t eat your corn. Yes, I love you, too. No, Martin, I can’t bring you home with me tonight. I’m sorry.”

After I heard her hang up the phone and sigh, I knocked on the door. She welcomed me in and asked me to sit. She looked sad.

“How have you been, Irina?” she asked.

“I’m off my medication,” I announced. “I have plans. I plan to win in New York. I need to see and feel everything. So, I stopped the pills for now.”

“What about depression?”

“I’ll go back on medication right after the competition.”

“I see.”

“Can you come to New York with me? Can you be at the competition?”

“I’d like to,” Doctor Blume said, “but I have family commitments.”

I don’t think she knew that I knew about Martin. Psychiatrists aren’t supposed to talk about their own private lives with their patients. Knowing that, I’d never brought up the Globe article I’d read, or the conversations I’d overheard with Martin.

“I understand,” I said. “That’s OK. Tatiana told me what to do.”

The rest of the session was chitchat.

I practiced for ten hours a day during the remaining two weeks before the competition. I took the Acela train from Boston to New York City the day before, and then a taxi from my hotel to Carnegie Hall the morning of my recital.

Tatiana’s advice worked, for a few minutes, as I waited to go on stage. But then, no matter how many times I repeated the Tatiana mantra, Carrie Fisher, Vivien Leigh, Sylvia Plath, the roiling in my stomach overtook me. I dashed from the competitors’ waiting area, chock full of nervous pianists, into the hallway, terrified that my breakfast was going to make its way up my esophagus and onto my lovely azalea dress. But thank goodness, I made the bathroom sink just in time. But then, a new problem. Walking back to the waiting room, I pictured myself stumbling on stage to the piano, and when I raised five fumbling fingers (three fs!) to play the few first dramatic notes of the opening movement, the Promenade, which establishes the musical motif to weave its way throughout the piece, linking all ten movements together, I saw myself stopping. Just stopping. Fingers poised in mid-air. In the waiting room, I repeated the mantra many times, took long, slow, deep breaths, and closed my eyes as I pictured myself strolling through the art gallery with Mussorgsky. I felt better, but still unsure I could go on.

Then a woman opened the door to the waiting room, leaned her little white neck and head in, and called my name. It was time. As I walked along the hallway toward the stage door, I felt the uneasy roiling in my stomach again. This was going to end badly. I walked on stage, my gown shimming under the stage lights, the piano in front of me, seemingly as far away as a lighthouse in a distant harbor. I was on a little open boat, tossing in the churning Atlantic waves during a storm, the lighthouse right ahead but somehow a thousand nautical miles away. My musical career, my plans for the prize money, all those ten-hour days practicing, all the days and months and years of dreams and desires, about to drown underneath this oak ocean beneath my fashionable heels. I swallowed hard, again and again, trying to swallow that Sisyphean rock, my fears, my doubts. Were the conversations with Tatiana real? Had she ever loved me? Had anyone? I swallowed again, harder. As I neared the piano seat, I repeated the calming words in my head.

Carrie Fisher, Vivien Leigh, Sylvia Plath. Carrie Fisher, Vivien Leigh, Sylvia Plath.

The choppy Atlantic waves beneath my feet slowly settled. Carrie Fisher. The waves smoothed. Vivien Leigh. Waves flattened into glass. Sylvia Plath. I took my seat at the piano. There was only me, now, I realized. Only me, this piano, and the calm, soft ocean. I felt in command as I played the ten movements. I knew this music, these colors, this man, Mussorgsky. He linked the ten movements in a way that depicts a viewer walking through the art gallery, culminating in the grand, vast themes of the final picture. He spoke to me as we walked together through the art gallery, gazing at each picture. The Gnome. The Old Castle. The Children’s Quarrel after Games. The Ballet of Unhatched Chickens. The Market. All the way along the gallery, until finally, The Great Gate of Kiev. As we strolled, hand-in-hand, colors and notes and energy all swirled and melded into one before me. I kissed and chided and loved and scolded and merged with the eighty-eight piano keys. I saw everything. The notes and colors and my fingers and Mussorgsky and my days whirling along green French fields and Doctor Blume’s green-lettuce irises and Tatiana’s hair as yellow as a field of mustard and the cornflower-blue sky filled with floating clouds as white as the white light I first saw on the day I was born and perhaps will see again on the day of my death. I pounded the keys as my heart broke open during the finale notes as I saw my heart spilling and painting the ocean beneath me a deep Russian red. I saw all of this and more. Everything.

The hall erupted into deafening applause after I played the final note. I stood, then bowed. Then I left the stage to wait in the wings with the other competitors.