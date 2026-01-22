Story Summary: A penitent man attempts to stop the NSA from weaponizing his programmable light emitting plants. (Scroll Down To Read)

The Glowing Bonsai And The Kintsugi Pot by Tadayoshi Kohno

Dr. Jason Watanabe scrolled through the morning news using his mixed-reality goggles. “Autonomous Helicopter Crashes into Trees, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Killed,” read the first headline of the day. “Chinese General Dead after Car Speeds across Field into Ditch,” read the second. A geyser of dormant guilt erupted in his belly. He struggled to breathe.

Jason had hoped that he would never read headlines like these.

The government’s secret bio-cyber weapons program was still exploratory when he stopped consulting for the NSA five years earlier. Had the government continued its classified research on bioluminescent and fluorescent plants without him and his scientific expertise? Was the program now operational?

Jason devoured the articles quickly, focusing on whatever technical details were available. He searched for and read related articles, too.

Yes, these deaths—more than any others—seemed like plausible byproducts of his research.

Jason took off his mixed-reality goggles and placed them on the large mahogany desk in his home office. He gazed at the potted succulent next to his headset. Its thick, glowing, genetically engineered leaves were cycling between deep reds, purples, and blues. He glanced at the glowing bonsai on the bookshelf to his left and then up at the hanging English ivy to his right. The ivy glowed like a rainbow, each leaf a different color. Such beautiful plants.

WTF, Jason thought to himself. Why did I help turn plants into weapons? After five years of successfully burying his guilt under false hopes, he was once again soaked in remorse.

He placed his elbows on the desk and his forehead in his hands. He grabbed his short, dark brown hair tightly with his fingers. The room—the house—was silent except for the sound of Jason’s shortened breaths and the ticking of the antique wooden clock on the wall. His partner Matt was taking their dogs for their Saturday morning walk. Their kids, Sofia and Theo, were still sleeping.

What would he do if something ever happened to Matt, Sofia, or Theo?

The people who died had family, too.

He drew on his training as a martial artist in an attempt to calm himself and slow his breathing.

I was so stupid.

It was early in the evening on Thanksgiving Day, 2034. The sun had set at their Virginian home. Jason and Matt were finally prepared to show Sofia and Theo their new holiday-themed lawn. They had tested it, and debugged it, late every night for the past few weeks. It was now the night of the big reveal.

“Okay, Sofia! Okay, Theo! Come here!” Jason and Matt shouted in unison as they beckoned Sofia and Theo to join them on the balcony that overlooked their backyard. It was a chilly but dry night at their countryside farm.

“Coming Dad! Coming Papa!” shouted Sofia as she ran to her parents. She was dressed in pastel-blue pajamas that matched the color of Jason’s light fall jacket; Matt’s jacket was a matching shade of red.

“Coming!” echoed Theo in the tiny voice of a two-year-old. Theo waddled to his parents as fast as he could. His onesie, also pastel-blue, was just slightly too big.

Jason and Matt’s lawn—which they were just about to turn on—had been a six-month labor of love. As scientists, they had engineered it themselves, though they made heavy use of the technologies they had invented for their company, Luminous Plants & Beyond, LLC. Each four-inch by four-inch plot of grass—each “grass pixel”—had been meticulously planted by Jason and Matt’s gardening robots. Each lawn pixel was genetically engineered to require a different combination of synthetic metabolites. The yard care robots ensured that every pixel received exactly the metabolites it needed—not more, not less. With this environmental safety precaution, the genetically engineered grass from one pixel would never wander into a neighboring pixel or, worse, outside their yard.

“Are you ready?” asked Jason as he placed a short wooden stool next to Theo.

“Yes! Yes!” shouted Sofia and Theo, together. Theo climbed onto the stool so that he could see—barely—over the painted white wood of the balcony. He and Sofia were sandwiched between their dad, Jason, and their papa, Matt. A pair of outdoor heat lamps warmed the balcony.

“Are you sure?” asked Matt, a smile on his face.

“Yes! Yes!” shouted Sofia and Theo as they peered at the lawn below. Theo pumped his body up and down with his toes.

“Okay, here we go,” said Jason. He forced a smile as he pressed a button on a custom-built handheld device. The device sent a radio message to a set of infrared transmitters strategically placed throughout the yard. Those transmitters, in turn, projected infrared messages to the nearby pixels of grass. Plants in nature respond to light; their genetically engineered lawn responded to infrared commands.

The lawn turned on.

The grass closest to their house began to glow white, like snow. The grass farther away began to glow a mix of dark blue and purple, the colors of an evening sky.

“Ooooo!” squealed Sofia in awe.

“Ooooo!” said Theo, copying Sofia. Jason observed how much Theo truly admired and loved his eight-year-old older sister, and how much Sofia loved him in return.

Life is precious, Jason thought as he relished the love that his family shared.

Thinking about the value of life and love resurfaced the thoughts of death that Jason had tried to suppress.

He thought about the general killed in the car crash two and a half weeks earlier.

He thought about the helicopter crash.

“Keep watching,” said Matt to Sofia and Theo. Matt’s words brought Jason’s mind back to the present.

Jason pressed another button on the handheld device. Splotches of distant grass begin to oscillate between bioluminescent white and indigo. The blinking splotches looked like falling snow.

Jason absorbed the smiles on Sofia’s and Theo’s faces. A warm glow of joy formed in his heart, though it paled in comparison to the knot in his belly. He knew that the same technology that made his lawn possible—with some alterations—could have played a role in the recent deaths. He thought about the friends and families that were left behind.

He inhaled and held his breath. He let out a long slow exhale. He tried to clear his mind. He wanted to give his kids the gift of his undivided attention.

“Jason, are you okay?” asked Matt over Sofia’s and Theo’s heads.

“Yes, of course,” replied Jason, though it was a lie. After a pause, he added, “I was just admiring the lawn. Shall we activate the main show?”

“Let’s,” agreed Matt, though he was no longer smiling. He kept his eyes on Jason. Theo continued to pump his body up and down with his toes and Sofia continued to smile. Both were oblivious to Jason’s suffering.

Jason pressed the third button on the custom-built handheld device.

A small region of grass at the rightmost end of the yard started to blink red. The blinking red moved left.

“Rudolf!” shouted Sofia with glee as Rudolf, eight other reindeer, and Santa and his sleigh flew slowly across the lawn, brought to life by Jason and Matt’s bioluminescent grass pixels.

“Home, play the song ‘Here Comes Santa Claus,’” Jason spoke to the second-floor study behind them. In the excitement of their preparations, and with his own distractions, he and Matt had forgotten to do this earlier. The Christmas classic’s jolly melody poured onto the balcony.

Once the sleigh fully exited the left side of the lawn, Rudolf re-emerged on the right and the scene repeated.

“That was amazing!” Sofia told her dad and papa after watching the scene a few times.

“You liked it?” asked Jason as he struggled to keep his mind focused.

“I did!” replied Sofia.

“Me, too!” replied Theo.

Jason and Matt exchanged a glance. Jason smiled with his lips and tried to smile with his eyes. Sofia and Theo’s delight would normally have been the best reward ever.

Jason returned his gaze to the grass pixel display. I am a fraud, he thought to himself. It didn’t matter that he stopped consulting with the NSA in 2029. What mattered is that he worked with them at all.

How could I have been so foolish? Jason asked himself. Again.

He knew how. Although he was already a rising star in the science of genetic luminosity, he was still young and naïve about the world as a PhD student in 2022. NSA scientists found him at the International Symposium on Luminescent Life and convinced him that his brilliance could help make the world a better place. He believed them. He hadn’t paid attention to politics. He hadn’t known what it was like to love—really, truly love—a partner and a child. He was glad that he stopped working for the NSA when Sofia was three. Becoming a dad had changed him. But he wished that he had never started.

How can I live with being complicit in government-sponsored deaths?

It had been two and a half long weeks since he first learned about the Chinese and Russian deaths. He couldn’t distract himself for more than a few hours at a time. It was different—easier to live with himself and his past errors—before he saw evidence in the news that his government had not only continued to develop but started to wield its bio-cyber weapons. He had hoped and prayed that the government had scrapped that program…

Jason turned his gaze away from the lawn and started to enter the study. Matt was standing in the doorway holding two glasses of wine and watching him. “The lawn is beautiful, isn’t it?” Jason said as he went inside.

Jason opened Sofia’s door a crack and peeked into her room. The glowing succulent next to Sofia’s bed bathed her in a warm, red light. He could see her breathing gently. Good, she was finally asleep. Theo was asleep, too. Jason and Matt let them stay up too late. But it was a holiday, and it was fun seeing how much they loved the backyard lawn display.

Matt was in bed reading. Time for Jason to let their dogs out and go to bed himself.

If his mind would let him sleep, that is…

Jason tiptoed downstairs. The glowing, multicolored potted ferns along the stairs gently guided his way. Jason opened the slider door to their backyard. “Okay, puppies,” Jason whispered in a quiet yet commanding voice, “Outside!” Their two red sesame Shiba Inus—Tsuki and Geri—rushed past him and into the yard. They had been trained to potty near the trees in the distance, not on the lawn on which Sofia and Theo played—the lawn that had become a magical Santa display.

It was, however, the first night that Tsuki and Geri had seen this lawn display. It was too distracting. Tsuki immediately charged at the blinking, glowing red nose of Rudolf and barked and barked. Geri barked at Tsuki.

Tsuki and Geri were too loud. There was a real risk of waking Sofia and Theo. “Tsuki! Geri! Quiet!” Jason commanded. He sprinted upstairs to grab the lawn controller from the study and turn off the display.

Once off, the dogs quieted down and ran toward the trees to do their business. The tree needles were dark. The trees were on a timer and automatically stopped glowing every night at 10 p.m.

Jason tiptoed back downstairs.

The dogs had seen glowing plants before. Was it the movement of Rudolf’s blinking nose, from grass pixel to grass pixel, that had attracted Tsuki’s attention? Did Tsuki think that Rudolf’s nose was part of a real animal? Maybe, though probably not. The dogs were probably just having fun, like dogs do. Still, the question stirred Jason’s oceans of guilt. Luminous, glowing plants could fool machines, like they could fool dogs and humans. Jason knew this firsthand. He had seen glowing, luminescent trees—his trees—confuse the computer vision algorithms of autonomous drones, causing them to crash. The makers of autonomous drones—and the makers of their computer vision algorithms—naturally, though incorrectly, assumed that trees were innocent plants incapable of enabling crimes.

That same technology could cause autonomous helicopters and cars—vehicles with human passengers—to crash. To avoid environmental contamination, genetically engineered bioluminescent plants required synthetic metabolites and were never allowed outside of private residences and yards. The NSA did not have to follow normal rules as long as it could avoid being caught. The crashes in China and Russia were painful examples of what could have been the result of strategically placed bioluminescent, infrared-controlled attack grasses and trees. The NSA must have overcome the key obstacle that they had faced when Jason was still working with them: figuring out how to genetically alter and weaponize existing, living plants or how to grow a new crop of bio-cyber weapons on foreign soil without detection.

Of course, Jason had no actual proof that his plants were responsible for the crashes.

He also had no proof that his plants weren’t responsible. The circumstances of the crashes were beyond coincidental…

Jason’s breath grew quicker as adrenaline pulsed into his body. He almost wanted to stop his anxiety attack. Almost. He owed it to those he might have killed to think about his role in their deaths—to honor them with his thoughts. This was a good time for that. The house was quiet. His kids were asleep and Matt was upstairs. His dogs were lying down, enjoying the outside air.

He walked slowly and lost in thought to the kitchen and poured himself a glass of water.

He took a seat on a wooden barstool and placed his glass on the granite countertop island. The flower petals of the potted poinsettias in the middle of the bar were glowing a rich crimson red. The leaves were glowing green.

He forced himself to take a sip of water and then a deep breath.

How many other deaths have I caused that I don’t know about? Jason asked himself. The cherishing of life and family over the holidays combined with the recent news out of China and Russia was pulling Jason’s mind in so many directions.

How many more deaths will I cause if I don’t find a way to stop the NSA? How would I feel if another country killed Matt? Or Sofia? Or Theo? Jason shivered. He took another sip of water and a deep breath. Okay, focus. I am a scientist. I solve problems, Jason thought to himself.

I have strong evidence that the NSA is using my plants and research as weapons. So the problem I need to solve is: how can I make sure that more people don’t die because of weaponized plants?

The scientific process has merits.

The scientific process has merits.

He had been approaching the situation all wrong, Jason realized. He should not have kept his suspicions to himself. He should not have been trying to bury his feelings. He should tell the world the truth—that as far-fetched as it sounds, it is possible to kill people with genetically engineered plants, and that he had helped the NSA create a bio-cyber weapons program to do so. With that knowledge, manufacturers could update the AIs in their autonomous vehicles to make them resilient to plants as weapons, and the public could put pressure on the NSA to stop.

Going public would ruin his relationship with Matt, and with Sofia and Theo, at least temporarily, Jason knew. He had lied to Matt for so long. Matt didn’t know that he was married to someone complicit in murder. But telling the world about bio-cyber weapons seemed like the only plausible way to prevent future deaths.

Jason called his dogs inside. He hoped that his family could eventually forgive him for his disrespect of life and his role in releasing bio-cyber weapons into the world.

Instead of going to bed, Jason went to his office, sat down at his desk, and put on his mixed-reality goggles. A “Welcome to Our Reality” blob floated before him for a second and then faded away.

“Open Diary,” Jason said to his goggles as he leaned forward, placed his forearms on the desk, and interlaced his fingers.

A black leather-bound book manifested in Jason’s goggles’ digital display. It opened to the first page. Jason had never kept a diary before, so the page was blank.

“Add entry,” Jason said, making a guess of what command would work with the diary. Jason’s guess was correct. A pencil appeared next to the first line, wrote the date and time, and then stood ready to take Jason’s dictation.

“I am starting this diary because I want Matt, Sofia, and Theo to know who I really am and why I am going to do what I am about to do,” Jason began.

“First and foremost, I want you to know that I love all three of you,” Jason continued. The pencil floated elegantly as it transcribed each word. The penmanship was beautiful. “I am a good person,” Jason added, partly trying to convince himself. “But I made mistakes.

“I can’t take back what I’ve done. But I can try to make the world a better place.

“My biggest fear is that my work may have resulted in people dying. This is a very heavy weight to bear.

“Matt, you know that I worked with the government. But I lied to you about the details. I said that I was helping the U.S. government understand and interpret emerging research from other countries. That was what they told me to tell you. That is how I justified my secret meetings in DC. That was a lie,” Jason said, and then winced. Matt was so kind and trusting.

Jason continued, “This is what is true: I secretly helped the NSA create plants—trees and grasses and more—that can fool autonomous vehicles through their cameras. Although I stopped working with the NSA long ago, I now believe that they continued to advance my work, making the plants more effective, capable, and easy to deploy. I think the government is starting to wield these plants.” Jason paused for a moment. He sighed and looked at the glowing succulent on his desk and the other glowing plants in his office. His eyes rested on the pulsating red leaves of Sofia’s favorite bonsai—the Japanese red maple. It stood regally in a lacquered kintsugi pot reconstructed from broken pieces of ceramic.

Jason added, “What I just described might sound far-fetched. But I’m sure that, as a scientist, you can see how what I just described might be possible. I bet your question is not, ‘How could this be done?’ but, ‘Why would anyone do that?’ Or, more likely, why would I—your partner and best friend—have gotten involved in something like this?”

Jason rubbed a bead of sweat from his brow.

“I was young when I agreed to work with the government. I didn’t fully understand the value of life. It was before we met, though that is no excuse,” Jason said. Matt didn’t join Prof. Tina Álvarez’s lab for his master’s degree until 2023, one year after Jason started consulting for the NSA. He and Matt became instant friends. Two years later they founded Luminous Plants & Beyond, LLC, a company based on their grad school scientific research, and became a couple. If Jason had met Matt and had Sofia and Theo before the NSA approached him, he never would have agreed to work with them. “I made a mistake,” Jason added. “I believed the NSA when they told me that I would be making the world a better place. I was excited to learn about classified research and explore new scientific applications. I loved the idea of being like Q in the James Bond movies. I know my own morals and beliefs way better now than I did back then.”

He continued, “I haven’t figured out how, yet, but I need to tell the public about what I’ve done. I want the public to know that genetically engineered plants can be weapons.”

Jason glanced, again, at Sofia’s bonsai and its kintsugi pot. It was possible to recreate something beautiful from something broken.

“I want you to have this diary, and to know that I love you all and that I’m sorry for the mistakes I’ve made,” Jason added.

Jason paused, again, and thought about his next words. What more should he tell Sofia and Theo? He also realized that he hadn’t thought through what going public would mean for his company.

In his pause, Jason had an unsettling thought. Just because he had stopped working with the NSA five years earlier didn’t mean that the government had stopped monitoring him. Could someone in the government have heard what he just said? Does the NSA have access to his files?

“Delete diary entry,” Jason instructed. He took off his goggles. He removed a blank sheet of paper from his printer tray and started a handwritten letter. Why would the government still be monitoring him? Deleting the diary entry and switching to paper was an unnecessary safety precaution, right?

Jason wanted his family to have something from him that explained what he did, and why, before he went public. After going public, he would almost certainly be arrested for sharing government secrets. Once arrested, he didn’t know if or when he’d be able to talk with his family again. He wasn’t ready to go public, yet. But it didn’t hurt to start a letter and prepare. He could always rip it up and write a new one if he came up with something better.

Jason’s hand cramped as he wrote. He was impressed that he still had a working pen.

Jason carried a bag with his judo clothes, black belt, and now-empty water bottle to his car. He had just finished teaching his Monday adult judo class. His car identified him from his face and gait, opened the right front door, and let him inside.

“Would you like to go home?” Jason’s car asked. It knew the routine.

“Yes,” replied Jason.

“Drive commencing. Estimated time: forty-five minutes,” the car replied.

Jason sat back in his seat and looked out the window. It was only twenty miles from the dojo to home, but it was mostly back country roads—one of the few penalties for living in the Virginia countryside. When Jason and Matt’s company became successful, they decided to relocate their home to the country, where they could have more land and live a relaxed life with their kids when they weren’t working. The ubiquity of telecommuting made that decision even easier.

Jason’s car exited the city and expertly drove the windy road toward home. As usual, no other cars were in sight.

Jason looked at the stars as he reflected on the class that he had just taught. While he hadn’t finalized a date or method for going public about bio-cyber weapons, the decision to do so had cleared his conscience, a little, and allowed him to focus on other things. He winced as he recalled accidentally throwing a new student onto the mat a little too hard. He would be more careful next time.

Suddenly, as the car banked to the left around a turn, the grass to his right caught his attention. Was the grass beside the road glowing in the shape of a giant speed limit sign? He looked over his shoulder at the grass behind him and saw nothing.

Jason’s car started to accelerate.

He had not imagined that glowing grass speed limit sign.

Was his car being attacked by the very plants he helped create?

“Car, compose message to Matt,” Jason said with urgency as his car continued to accelerate along the windy narrow road. Was the speed limit sign a minimum speed sign, like the signs on some highways, not a maximum?

“Matt, Sofia, Theo, I love you. Send,” Jason said as quickly as possible.

“I just saw something. Send,” Jason continued.

“Matt, there is something I need you to do. Send,” Jason said.

Glowing yellow lines emerged in the grass on both sides of the road just as his car banked to the right. The glowing lines—which looked like long, glowing grass snakes—connected with the road on the right and continued on the left into an open field. Jason knew what was happening. He had created the technology he saw before him. The grass snakes were meant to make his car think that the road went straight instead of to the right.

“Car, stop!” Jason shouted. Stupid, stupid, Jason silently scolded himself. As a martial artist, he should have been calm under pressure. He should have thought to give that instruction earlier.

Jason’s car couldn’t go from 85 mph to 0 mph instantaneously. It needed time to stop. Until it stopped, it needed to follow traffic signage and drive safely. It needed to follow the lane markers created by the glowing grass snakes.

The car, still speeding at 75 mph, lurched off the road and onto the grass shoulder. It headed straight toward a tree in front of an open field.

The trunk of the tree began to glow, looking like the extension of one of the grass snakes—like the line that would normally divide two lanes of traffic. Behind and on both sides of that tree—in front of the field—was a large, deep irrigation ditch.

“The government is trying to kill—” Jason shouted. He never got a chance to finish his message.

Sofia was in her dad’s office with Theo. Her papa sat at the kitchen table, talking with two strangers. She could see them through the office door. They were reporters. Her papa was surprised when they rang the doorbell. He asked her to stay out of the way and watch over Theo until they were gone. He said that he didn’t know why they didn’t ask to meet virtually, in Our Reality, like other people, but that it was important to talk with reporters about her dad because her dad was an important and special person.

“Did Jason ever share with you his thoughts about the government?” Sofia heard one of the reporters—the shorter one with dark brown eyes—ask.

“That is a weird question,” she heard her papa answer.

“We’re just trying to understand Jason’s entire life story,” said the other reporter—the taller one with shoulder-length blond hair. “He was a leader in the field of genetic luminosity, as are you, and we want to fully understand him as a person.”

Sofia heard her papa say, “Okay…,” as she turned her attention to her dad’s bonsai. Sometimes when her dad was working, she would come into his office, sit on the floor, and watch the bonsai on the bookshelf.

It had been three weeks since she last hugged her dad. Her papa said he wasn’t coming home. She missed him and his kisses on her forehead when she fell asleep. The bonsai reminded her of him.

Her favorite bonsai was the Japanese maple with tiny glowing red leaves. Her dad had placed that bonsai on the third shelf from the ground—exactly at her eye height. Sofia smiled as she thought about how her dad would compliment her whenever she trimmed the tree.

Her attention suddenly snapped back to her papa. He had just asked, “How is that relevant?” Was her papa mad? Recently, he seemed to be mostly sad or mad.

“Are you saying that you did not know that Jason worked with the National Security Agency?” she heard the shorter reporter ask.

Adults argue too much, Sofia decided as she looked back at the Japanese maple. She glanced at Theo, to make sure he was okay, and then walked closer to touch its leaves. Tucked neatly behind the maple’s brown kintsugi pot, invisible from a distance, was a small white envelope. Sofia had never seen an envelope there before. She reached behind the tree and grabbed it with her right hand. She read the outside: “Matt, Sofia, and Theo.”

Was it a letter from her dad? Her dad had left her papa voice messages, too. She and Theo had listened to one over and over again. Her papa said that the other messages were too short. He cried or became angry whenever he talked about them. He said that if her dad’s car hadn’t been so damaged, it might have recorded more of what he had said before he left.

She wanted to show the envelope to her papa right away.

She turned to face her papa and was happy to see that he and those people were no longer arguing.

“Do you mind if we look around his office?” she heard the taller reporter ask.

“So that we can report about what his work environment was like,” she heard the other add.

“Sure, I guess,” she heard her papa reply.

Sofia felt the threatening gaze of the shorter reporter as they entered her dad’s room. The gaze froze her. She gasped and held her breath. These people made her feel unsafe. She ran to Theo, grabbed his hand, and moved closer to the back corner of the room, under the glowing English ivy. She gripped Theo’s right hand even more tightly with her left. She cradled the envelope with her right. The stranger kept watching her. She snuck her right hand and the envelope into her pocket. The envelope bent a little, which made her sad, but she didn’t want this stranger to see it. It was special for her family alone. She would show it to her papa later.

