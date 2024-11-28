Hello everyone,

Stick around after the story—we have a featured guest, Karen S. Emmerman, to answer the discussion questions!

Also, After Dinner Conversation is now offering advertising opportunities right here on Substack, as well as in the magazine and on our social media platforms. Here are the details.

MORE NEWS:

Get 30 day free trial

Donate via website

Thanks for reading, sharing, and re-stacking this post!

Tina