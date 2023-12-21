"The Formula" by Richard A. Shury
A group of boys get into a car crash and an AI algorithm is forced to decide who lives and dies.
“Short Stories For Long Discussions…”
Mission Statement: After Dinner Conversation is an independent, nonprofit, literary magazine that focuses on short story fiction that encourages philosophical and ethical discussions with friends, family, and students. Each story comes with five suggested discussion questions.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.