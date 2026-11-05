Story Summary: Various family members try out new bodies to learn empathy and teambuilding. (Scroll Down To Read)

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The Empathery by Hannah Baumgardt

Losi came home from school with a body from the Empathery.

Carol stood in the kitchen making lasagna. The garage door slammed, and she wiped a strand of hair off her forehead with the back of her wrist. She listened to her children kicking off their shoes, then their hissing whispers. Carol straightened from her cooking, leaning the heels of her palms against the counter’s edge.

“You two had better not be planning anything,” she warned.

The whispers quieted. Someone called, “Hi Mom.”

“Losi?” Carol leaned over the counter to peer down the empty hall leading from the family room to the garage. The voice didn’t sound like Losi—too low, too nasal—but the rhythm of the words was the same. Carol waited for her two teenagers to waltz around the corner, but the hall remained empty.

“It’s me, Mom.” Losi’s strange voice drifted over the walls. “I got an assignment at school today.”

It was probably a cold. Something had been going around school lately, and Losi must have caught it. Carol returned to layering noodles and sauce in the glass dish. “This had better not be a complaint, missy. Homework is a requisite part of education.”

“We know, Mom,” Cole droned, and Carol closed her eyes and shook her head.

Losi said, “My English class was talking about empathy…”

Carol’s hands went limp over the lasagna. Dread settled like a crouching tiger in her stomach. She had to swallow twice before she called, “Losi, if we’re going to have a conversation, I want to see your face. When you talk to someone, you look them in the eye.”

They were familiar words, something her husband told the kids every time he lectured them. Carol clung to the phrase, drawing composure from it. She listened to the shuffle of feet down the carpeted hall.

Losi stepped into the kitchen. Blonde hair coiled in a braid over her shoulder and down her chest, where her hands fiddled with its end. Blue eyes flitted about the room, wide and worried. A wine-spill birthmark splashed her jaw and leaked onto her neck. The dread began to lash its tail, and Carol leaned against the counter and folded her arms over her chest to contain it. This was not Losi. Losi had Dave’s dark hair and Carol’s green-brown eyes. But as she waited for Carol to say something, the girl’s foot tipped onto its toe and rocked back and forth—one of Losi’s nervous habits since childhood.

“Losi!” Carol snapped, pleased the ring of authority hadn’t fled her voice.

“It was a school assignment, Mom,” the girl said in Losi’s words, though not her voice.

Cole edged into the family room beside his sister. Carol felt her insides go limp with relief at his familiar whip-thin form topped by hair swept with too much gel. He was two years younger than his sister, but had already passed her in height. The blonde in the family room stood even with him. Some detached part of Carol wondered if that pleased Losi.

“Your teachers should know better,” the more present part of her said. “It’s a fad—technological trash. Worse than plastic surgery—and you know my rules about that.” She let Losi wither under her disapproval for a few seconds. “How long do you keep it for?”

“Just two days, Mom.” The girl’s foot rocked back and forth, twisting at the knee.

“Just two days.” The tiger in Carol’s stomach paced circles. She flung down the towel she’d used to wipe her hands and returned to the lasagna.

* * *

Carol passed those two days in an unease she could barely explain to herself, much less express to Losi. She grew tense and fractious, anticipating relief that never came. Losi got her body back from the Empathery on the third day, certainly. But that night, Cole came home as a pudgy redhead. He tried to sneak up the stairs, but Carol heard him knock into the kitchen’s side table, no longer familiar with where his body ended. Her porcelain vase shattered on the tiles and a strange voice began cursing.

Carol set her knitting down on the bedcovers and came to stand in the doorway between her bedroom and the family room. She watched her unfamiliar child sweep the shards into the dustpan. Her throat burned, though whether with tears or anger she could not tell. She felt as if she were watching a thief break into her home, but instead of jewelry or electronics, he stole her children’s bodies, removing any sign of familiarity.

“Cole?”

He covered his face with an arm. The motion tugged up his shirt, revealing a sliver of pale, fat waist. “Mom…”

“Is this for class?” she demanded.

“Gym.”

“Gym? Gym! What use does Mr. Cobb have for the Empathery?” Kids had enough insecurity in their own body without dealing with a second.

The boy dumped her vase into the trash. “It’s supposed to make us want to exercise more. It’s stupid!” His face had flushed bright, matching the tomato of his shirt. “I hate it!”

Sharp satisfaction needled Carol’s chest. “Good. Maybe you’ll learn empathy.” She had meant the words to be an ironic reference to Cole’s arguments over the past two days, but they came out flat. Before he could read anything into them, she added, “Two days?”

Cole nodded, not meeting her eyes.

* * *

On the fifth day, her husband’s coworker Khyl came home for dinner.

“Well, hello, Khyl!” Carol said, her eyes darting about the family room to make sure nothing was too out of order. “Dave invited you to supper? I’ve got—”

“Honey, it’s me,” Khyl said. He crossed the family room into the kitchen, sweeping her into a hug.

“Khyl!” She struggled against his embrace.

The man stepped back. “Carol, I’m sorry. It’s Dave. It’s me.” He gestured up and down the stocky body.

“Dave?” Her voice sounded accusatory, though she hadn’t meant it to be.

“It’s a team-building exercise for work.” Kyhl-Dave shrugged. “The boss is friends with the empath, so it’s probably more of an advertisement. But I’m certainly not complaining.” He flexed, biceps pressing against his plaid work shirt. Then he leaned in, grinning. “And tonight, you won’t be either.”

He wiggled his eyebrows ridiculously—the expression she most loved on Dave’s face, the sort of humor she had fallen in love with him for. On Khyl, it nauseated her. She pushed him away. “Khy-Dave. Honey.” She turned her back and breathed. The man stood behind her, an unfamiliar shadow. After a moment, she heard him retreat. Dave always knew when enough was enough, but the new weight of him made the floorboards creak an unknown tune.

Carol slept with a strange man that night. They lay on opposite sides of the bed. This had always been Carol’s favorite moment of the day, with Dave all to herself, his arm over her side, their fingers entwined. Tonight, she lay on her back with arms folded over her chest. Something about that muscled body beside her made Carol feel old. Dave had taken the hint, and the small space between them filled with their silent alertness.

In the darkness, Carol asked the question that had been eating her all evening.

“Dave? Does someone have your body?”

He stirred beside her, air whistling through his nose as he breathed in. “Well, yes. It’s an exchange.”

She had suspected, but horror still rose to choke her. Had the children also exchanged? What had her family’s bodies done without them? “Khyl has it… you… your body?”

A rough hand settled on her forearm, the same gentle touch, but so different from Dave’s hand. She flinched away, and the hand withdrew.

“Is that a problem, Carol?”

Carol said nothing. She tilted her head to stare at the green glow of the bedside clock. Eleven. She wondered what time Kyhl and Elaine went to bed. Elaine was so young—thin and beautiful.

In sudden spite, Carol said, “Kiss me, Dave.”

He hesitated a moment. She didn’t move as he leaned toward her, but tilted her head to meet his lips. They were fuller than Dave’s, and the fringe of beard tickled her jaw. His hand moved to cup her cheek. The fingers were shorter and didn’t tickle at her ear as Dave’s would have.

The kiss didn’t last long. Dave drew back, his breath warm against her chin as he tried to find her eyes in the darkness. The covers rustled as he rolled back to his side of the bed.

Carol pressed a finger against her lips, feeling her heartbeat. Her want to somehow hurt Elaine washed away in a rush of shame and regret. She hadn’t kissed another man in years. Tears slipped from her eyes as she blinked, trickling past her ear and onto the pillow. Was she unfaithful for wanting to? Lustful for taking pleasure in those lips?

As if sensing her pain, Dave said, “Carol, it’s just a body. It doesn’t matter.” His voice sleeked into sarcasm. “After all, you fell in love with me solely for my irresistible charm and wit.” She could hear Dave’s smile under Khyl’s voice.

Carol licked her lips to cool them, wiping her cheeks. That was true enough, wasn’t it? She would love him no matter what body he had. He didn’t doubt that, did he? But it was hours before she slept, and when she did, she dreamt of Dave and Elaine.

* * *

By Saturday, everyone was back in their correct bodies. The return didn’t provide the relief Carol had anticipated, however.

“I thought it was okay. I learned a lot,” Losi said over dinner. She had braided her dark hair in a thick plait over her shoulder and was twitching its end. Losi had never worn her hair like that before; the blonde had.

“I hated it.” Cole smudged mashed potatoes over his plate. He’d penned himself in his room for most of his two days and tried faking a cold to get out of school.

“You just got cheated. Next time, you can pick a better body.”

“Next time?” Carol demanded.

Losi glanced at her. “Well, I mean, if we ever do it again.” Seeing Carol’s expression, she added, “It wasn’t so bad, Mom. You should try it.”

Carol opened her mouth to snap something she would probably regret, but Dave laid a hand on her forearm and squeezed gently. He moved his hand down to hers, entwining their fingers. “Don’t worry, Carol. It’s not as bad as you think. It’s important to understand where others are coming from, and this is a better way than any I’ve heard of. We all learned good lessons.”

He raised his eyebrows at Losi and Cole. Losi nodded with innocent eyes. Cole shrugged and grumbled, stabbing at his broccoli.

Carol resisted the urge to demand what lesson her husband had learned. That he liked those muscles? That he would start working out now? That his wife was a prude? Instead she snapped, “The empath is an immoral, commercialized fraud. He doesn’t want to teach anyone empathy. He just wants to get rich.” Dave rubbed the back of her hand with his thumb, fine-boned and long. She took a breath, calming herself. “There’s no empathy—it’s just a body. Your mind doesn’t change.” Her voice sounded so firm, so sure.

“Even if it is only bodies, I still think it’s cool. And teaches you a lot,” Losi added. “Maybe I’d choose a boy, next time.” A teasing smile quirked her mouth. “I bet I’d learn even more.”

Dave barked a laugh.

Carol pushed back from the table, sweeping into the kitchen to start the dishes.

* * *

Despite Carol’s best efforts and sternest looks, the conversation continued in snippets and references for the next two weeks. She asked Dave to drop it, thinking he could have some self-control if the kids didn’t. He never brought the Empathery up to her face after that, but the experience hung behind his eyes, in the silence that fell when she entered a room.

The first week, Carol was angry and annoyed. Losi and Cole, she could understand. They were young—children, really. But Dave? She had spent more than half her life with him. Now she couldn’t see him without thinking of that unfamiliar body breathing beside her in the bed. Was Elaine thinking of Dave? Carol’s own, beautiful Dave?

The second week, she realized Dave’s experience with the Empathery had changed his life. He would talk about it for years, though never to her. It would haunt his dreams and become the stuff of daytimes fantasies. He would look at her with eyes doubtful, curious. Would he prefer her as another? Would she prefer him as another? Those two days would lie forever twitching between them, unacknowledged, unforgotten. A slowly rotting corpse with half-recognized features.

So when Dave suggested the family spend a weekend at Cedar Lake, Carol told him to take the kids. She could use some time alone to finish the blanket she was knitting for their newest nephew.

She waited a full four hours after the Subaru pulled out of the driveway before starting the sedan and heading into town. The drive only took five minutes, but it felt like fifteen, and Carol nearly turned back three times. In the parking lot, she braced herself against the seat with hands pressed to the wheel. She stared at the flowing blue letters on the brick building. The Empathery. She took a breath, then unbuckled and exited the car in one motion, as if jumping into icy water.

A string of bells chimed against the glass. Carol stood on the mat as the door swung shut behind her. The room was small and bare. Its white walls were pocked by frames. Most displayed reviews or newspaper articles, though the two largest hung behind the while marble counter along the left wall, bearing the golden seals of diplomas.

“Hello! What can I do for you?”

A man slid from a door behind the counter and came to fold his hands over the marble. He was bald but for a few wisps combed over the top of his head, and his nose was large enough that the rest of his face seemed to shrink from it. He noticed her examination and smiled. His upper lip was thinner than the bottom, though both shone fleshy pink. Carol didn’t return the smile.

“May I presume you are here about a body change?” the empath said.

His crisp manner made Carol chill. She stepped up to the counter, mirroring his demeanor. She was vaguely pleased to find that if she straightened, she stood a good deal taller than the empath. “Yes.”

“Wonderful. And would you be wanting a fitting or simply an exchange?”

Carol’s eyes flickered away and back to the empath. “I’m not familiar with those terms.”

“Certainly.” The man smoothed the lapels of his white lab coat. “During an exchange, you pick out a body which has been left by another. You might recognize the person. Anyone else purchasing an exchange today would then be able to choose your body.”

Carol struggled to maintain her neutral expression.

“A fitting is more private. I have a number of donated bodies available for my clients. You can choose from a selection of over twenty, and I will keep your body here until you are finished.”

He smiled. Carol wanted to spit in one of his smug, glassy eyes.

“How much does each cost?”

“Five hundred for an exchange, one grand for a fitting.”

Her face slackened. “One grand.”

“Yes, ma’am. It’s a new and growing business. Once the technology is more widely available, cost will go down, of course. But right now, there are only two places in the world offering my services, and you’re in one of them. Believe me, the price will be worth it when you tell your grandchildren you were among the first to use an Empathery!”

So much money. Of course, neither the kids nor Dave would have had to pay that. They probably got a considerable discount, even a free trial. They were walking advertisements. She forced herself not to think of Losi and Cole in an exchange. What their bodies had done beyond their control, beyond Carol’s discipline…

She almost left then. A fitting was beyond her means and the thought of someone masquerading in her body made her feel ill. But she saw herself standing with Dave, a rotting corpse vaguely reminiscent of Khyl lodged between them, straining any contact, any conversation. She would not lose Dave so easily. Carol put one hand in her purse, counting by feel her roll of cash. Her credit card would have covered it, but she refused to put the charge on a bill for Dave to see.

Carol stared at the empath and his sticky smile, hating him for what he had done to Dave, what he was making her do. She spread her cash across the marble. “I’ll take an exchange, then.”

* * *

Carol examined the strange woman in her closet’s full-length mirror. She was at least ten years younger than Carol, with legs smooth to the point of glossiness. Carol had rubbed those legs together during the ride home, amazed at the taut slip of skin over skin, backed by toned muscle beneath. Carol lifted onto her toes before the mirror, regretting she had never invested in heels. A pair of calves like that needed to be shown off.

She scowled suddenly, dropping back to the carpet. Vanity hadn’t plagued her since she’d turned forty. Carol glared at the woman in the mirror, but couldn’t maintain the expression. She twisted up an eyebrow, then frowned, then bared her teeth. Each movement felt so familiar, all her muscles sliding into line, but on that strange face… Was this what her expressions looked like to Dave? Was her glare really that severe? Or did it just look worse on this woman’s makeup-glamoured face? Carol raked amber hair back from the forehead, looking for any trace of familiarity on the strange visage. Nothing.

Panic spiraled through her chest, tightening around her lungs. She felt the horror of a hundred spiders creeping over her frozen body. She wanted to run from the mirror, peel her skin off like latex and find herself beneath, throw herself to the ground and thrash and roll… Instead, she laughed an unfamiliar laugh, high and manic, and stared at the strange blue eyes wild with her entrapment.

Her five hundred dollars gave her a day to enjoy the new body, as the empath had phrased it. Carol barely lasted that long. Her breath ran short the whole time, her head dizzy with panting. She didn’t leave the house. She pulled the curtains, ashamed of anyone seeing her. This was the worst sort of delusion. She could fool herself with past beauty by wearing old dresses—the one she had worn at her sister’s wedding, another for Cole’s baptism—but in this body it was all too easy to believe she was something she was not. And through it, realize what time had really made of her. No, not her. Only her body. Only the body.

She didn’t sleep. She sat in the family room, knitting with fingers suddenly clumsy, rubbing her perfect calves together. The only thing which kept her from crawling back to the Empathery was the possibility that her body wouldn’t be returned yet, and she would die of panic on the sterile white tile of the reception room.

She thought of Dave, reminding herself why she was enduring this torture. But her mind kept asking if he would prefer this body. If he came home now and found her sitting there, would he be happier at her attempt to understand him and fix the rift between them or to see the beautiful new body? The thought drove her mad, and she shivered at the feel of another woman’s tears sliding down her cheeks. She flinched at each sound, dreading the slam of the garage door. He wouldn’t be back for another day, she reminded herself—he would never find her like this. She would never have to know what emotions crossed his face as he saw her. Why couldn’t she stop seeing them, then? Desire, the sudden regret of realizing this was only for a day…

So Carol wept, and knit, her fingers dropping stitches, and cursed herself for her doubts and the empath for his temptations and Dave for desires she had perhaps only imagined in him.