The Davidson Method by Brian Carey

“I regret to inform you that your son is incompatible.” Alison Ventham let the announcement hang in the air, giving it the weight it deserved and inviting the inevitable follow-up. It was always best, in her experience, to let the clients lead. People felt better when they felt in control.

“Incompatible? What does that mean, exactly?” asked Susan, the mother. Alison favored her with a reassuring smile, noting the not-so-subtle differences in each parent’s reaction to the news. Susan hadn’t been able to hide her disappointment, but her soon-to-be-ex-husband Richard didn’t seem quite so crestfallen. Perhaps he was simply putting on a brave face. Or perhaps he still harbored some hope of reconciliation between the two of them, and this setback represented an opportunity to change course. Alternatively…

“It means we won’t have to spend what’s left of Tommy’s college fund solving a problem we should be able to solve ourselves,” said Richard, cheeks flushing with embarrassment as though he’d meant that for an internal monologue.

“We are solving it ourselves,” Susan bristled. Alison had the sense that she was watching a repeat performance of an argument that had played out many times before. “We chose this option, Rich, and for better or worse we’ve got to see it through.”

“Poor choice of words,” Richard muttered, folding his arms in front of his prodigious chest as though he were trying to squeeze the frustration out of himself.

“Options,” said Alison, leaning forward to pass them each a leaflet from the stack she kept on her desk. She slid them to either side of the ornate glass case set into the center of the desk, which held a single withered cigarette butt on a red velvet cushion. Alison allowed herself a moment of satisfaction as she caught them eyeing the strange display, innocuously ostentatious amid the otherwise utilitarian décor of her office.

“The purpose of today’s meeting is for us to identify the best way forward, given the options that remain open to us. And I assure you, a number of options remain. The Davidson Method is nothing if not flexible.”

“But wait,” said Susan, interrupting the pitch. The tiniest flash of irritation furrowed Alison’s brow. She willed it away, dismissing the inconvenient emotion with practiced ease. “Doctor Ventham, you said Tommy was incompatible,” the mother pressed, “but what exactly does that mean?” Alison made a subtle gesture with the fingers of her left hand, as the large display screen behind her chair hummed to life. She stayed facing her clients, reciting the text from memory.

“As you know, the Davidson Method is a radical but reliable procedure,” she began, summoning up a slide that showed a world map color-coded according to the age at which it was legal to modify a minor. “Unfortunately, it is also controversial, and frequently misunderstood. Such is the price of progress.” That last part wasn’t on the slides; just a little flourish of her own.

“As you can see here, federal authorities permit the Method for children in a limited number of circumstances, and I’m afraid that our staff have determined that this particular case does not qualify, under the current guidelines.”

“Why not?” asked Richard, his earlier frustration now tinged with a note of hopelessness. That wasn’t ideal, but it would do for her present purposes, she conceded. Desperation was a crude but effective motivator.

“Simply put, the assessors determined that your son would require real-time continuous modification of his neural pathways,” Alison explained, careful to allow just the right level of technicality to project an air of authority without confusing them. Another flick of her wrist brought up the relevant section of the Neural Augmentation Modification Act, with the offending passage highlighted in red.

“According to NAMA, when dealing with a child we are legally entitled to modify individual beliefs, desires, and intentions on a once-off or time-limited basis. If you wanted Tommy to form the intention to study hard for his exams, for instance, or to go on a diet for a couple of months, we could manage that quite easily. But some so-called experts believe that continuous modification can have negative effects upon the developing brain. While we are of course working to have these rules changed, I’m afraid we remain constrained in the short-term.”

“This isn’t a once-off thing,” said Susan, putting the pieces together at last. “We need him to be okay with the divorce forever, not just for a month or two.”

“Exactly.”

“You said we have other options?” Richard spoke without looking up from the leaflet. Alison could see his eyebrows rise each time he got to the end of a page, where the prices were listed.

“Considerably cheaper options, in fact.” That got his attention.

“I told the other shrink that we tried counselling and all that stuff,” he said, warily. “We tried as much as we could afford, but eventually the insurance company said they were going to cut us off and Tommy’s still just as bad as he ever was.”

“Well,” said Alison, slipping back into her script with ease. “Let me assure you that the Davidson Method is not a substitute for traditional medicine or parenting practices, but we do like to think that it provides certain advantages that these more…antiquated approaches simply cannot match.”

“And you said these options were cheaper?”

“Richard, honestly!”

Alison deflected Susan’s indignation with a friendly chuckle and a wave of her hand.

“That’s quite all right. You pay my consultancy fees, not the Davidson Institute. It’s not in my interest to sell you on the most expensive package, only the most effective.” She flicked her wrist again and the slides fast-forwarded through a number of scans of Tommy’s brain—most embellished by their graphics department to liven up what would otherwise have been a dull and repetitive series of peaks and troughs. She saw the couple’s eyes light up as the slides displayed their own scans that had been taken as part of the assessment process.

“That being said, the most obvious—and dare I say effective—option may not be the most palatable.” Another signal displayed a graphic of their animated brains as the camera plunged deep beneath the skin to be met by a swarm of spider-like robots, their long limbs dancing along pink threads, sending stimulating charges out across a web of neural connections as though plucking the strings of some elaborate musical instrument. Alison’s head and shoulders conveniently covered the part of the display where they had printed the disclaimer in tiny font that this was merely an artist’s interpretation of the procedure. The actual modification process was much more convoluted and difficult to explain, but Alison had learned over the years that clients were remarkably amenable to vague stories involving “nanotechnology” or “quantum computing,” and the extensive waivers they had signed provided sufficient wiggle room for her to conceal the proprietary facts behind vague metaphors and creative computer animations.

“Forgive me,” said Alison, “but I must ask. Why not simply have us apply the Davidson Method to yourselves? It would require continuous real-time reconfiguration, but it’s a surprisingly common procedure so it would be well within your budget—especially with our two-for-one Valentine’s Day special which is coming up next month. Our counselors already have a detailed account of your own specific circumstances, and they would of course work with you and our team of neurocartographers to figure out the best way for you to patch things up, so to speak.” Again, Alison compared and contrasted the reactions. Richard said nothing, as she had suspected he would, while Susan was already shaking her head.

“No,” she said, with a touch of sadness in her voice. “I’d be lying if I said we hadn’t thought about it. We did ask one of your assessors about it too, and they explained how they would change how we feel about one another, but it wouldn’t be real, you know? It just wouldn’t be…authentic.”

“As opposed to rewriting Tommy’s brain?” Richard’s intervention spared Alison from saying it herself, for which she was grateful. This was a fine line she was treading, and the fewer overt nudges she would need to make the better.

“That’s different,” Susan insisted. “You know he only wants what’s best for us…he just doesn’t understand that the divorce is what’s best for us.” Again she spoke with the weariness of someone who had had this conversation many times before. “He would have thanked us when he was older and could get a proper perspective on all of it.” Susan turned from Richard to Alison, who sensed she was looking for some reassurance. That was useful.

“Let me propose an alternative, then,” said Alison, switching the slides to a diagram of a pyramid, split into three layers. The bottom layer was labelled “first-order desires,” the middle layer “second-order” and the top just contained the symbol for infinity. Alison made a mental note to have another word with the graphics department, who might have considered that customers who will shortly be asked to pay tens of thousands of dollars for their services may not be reassured to see it depicted in the form of a literal pyramid scheme. She frowned at the sudden realization that she was having a stray thought. She hadn’t intended to have any of those during this meeting and so she made another mental note to have the technicians give her own implants a once-over at the end of the day. That would mean staying late, of course, but her instinctive irritation at that prospect was immediately intercepted by her own implant and subsumed by the hastily spun belief that she didn’t mind staying late anyway. Finding herself back on track, she launched into another well-worn spiel.

“As you know, our method is named after the philosopher Donald Davidson, who argued that each intention consists of a belief/desire pair.” She could sense she was losing them a little, but she pressed on—this was her favorite part.

By generating, manipulating, or eliminating your beliefs and desires, we can cause you to intend to do virtually anything.

“By generating, manipulating, or eliminating your beliefs and desires, we can cause you to intend to do virtually anything. These intentions are as real and powerful as any motivation you’ve ever experienced. More so, in fact, since we can ensure that you never desire not to have the desires you desire.” Both parents blinked in unison at that tongue-twister. As if in response, the pyramid diagram split apart, the three layers floating free. Alison carried on.

“You see, one under-advertised and underappreciated feature of our method is that we don’t just have the ability to modify beliefs and desires in general—we can also modify your beliefs and desires about your beliefs and desires in particular. Philosophers call these ‘second-order’ desires.”

“I’m afraid I’m completely lost,” Susan admitted, though by the looks of it she was speaking for them both. Alison leaned in over steepled fingers, like a magician about to reveal how the trick was done.