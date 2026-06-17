If you are having trouble reading the questions below, that is because your cell phone is in “dark mode.” Sorry, we will fix for the next one!

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As you know, we do a survey with each story we publish related to the story. We thought it would be fun to share the results of the story polls since the beginning of the year and how the After Dinner Conversation’s community has been interacting with the stories:

5. Most Voted Question: “ Now You Know” by Gary Charbonneau

Which result surprised you most? Reply in the comments or revisit the story again!

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