Story Survey Results
How ADC readers have been responding to the story polls so far this year.
Hello!
As you know, we do a survey with each story we publish related to the story. We thought it would be fun to share the results of the story polls since the beginning of the year and how the After Dinner Conversation’s community has been interacting with the stories:
1. Most “Yes” Votes: “Hedonics, Inc” by Tommy Blanchard
2. Most “No” Votes: “Bound” by Joanna Michal Hoyt
3. Most “It Depends” Votes: “Soul Reader” by Judi Calhoun
4. Closest Yes/No Margin: “Alice And The Jabberwocky” by Michael Zemel
5. Most Voted Question: “Now You Know” by Gary Charbonneau
Which result surprised you most? Reply in the comments or revisit the story again!
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What strikes me across these five is that the dividing line isn't abstraction versus lived stakes—it's whose autonomy we're willing to honor. The questions that drew near-consensus, Hedonics at 86% and Bound at 79%, ask us to judge ideas: the nature of happiness, the fragility of a one-person civilization. We're comfortable being decisive about concepts. But the moment a question turns on overriding a particular person's will, the community splits—Soul Reader nearly even three ways on helping the unwilling, Alice within four points on whether rules cost us our freedom. What makes poll 5 fascinating is that it looks like the same kind of question and behaves nothing like it: forcing criminals to live their crime from the victim's side is consent override in its purest form, yet it lands a decisive 63% Yes. The difference, I think, is that we don't grant the criminal the autonomy we'd protect for everyone else. So the real fracture isn't about how abstract the question is—it's about who we've quietly decided deserves a say. The polls end up mapping the boundary of our empathy more than the strength of our convictions.
So much food for thought in these polling results.