After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Raymond Brunell's avatar
Raymond Brunell
6h

What strikes me across these five is that the dividing line isn't abstraction versus lived stakes—it's whose autonomy we're willing to honor. The questions that drew near-consensus, Hedonics at 86% and Bound at 79%, ask us to judge ideas: the nature of happiness, the fragility of a one-person civilization. We're comfortable being decisive about concepts. But the moment a question turns on overriding a particular person's will, the community splits—Soul Reader nearly even three ways on helping the unwilling, Alice within four points on whether rules cost us our freedom. What makes poll 5 fascinating is that it looks like the same kind of question and behaves nothing like it: forcing criminals to live their crime from the victim's side is consent override in its purest form, yet it lands a decisive 63% Yes. The difference, I think, is that we don't grant the criminal the autonomy we'd protect for everyone else. So the real fracture isn't about how abstract the question is—it's about who we've quietly decided deserves a say. The polls end up mapping the boundary of our empathy more than the strength of our convictions.

Reply
Share
So Already by Joan Soble's avatar
So Already by Joan Soble
6h

So much food for thought in these polling results.

Reply
Share
1 reply by After Dinner Conversation
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 After Dinner Conversation Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture