St. Patrick’s Day by Alyson Fortowsky

At university, I said I hated Nate Moore.

It was an annoying-sibling hate, the kind exclusive to teenagers. I remember once we were in the living room of my and Jen’s townhouse-style dorm in the fall of my sophomore year, drinking Kahlua with coffee. We were debating: is porn demeaning to women? And Nate said,

“Dominating women is hot.”

We had debates every week, Nate and Jen and I and whoever else was around. Should abortion be illegal? Does the federal government owe reparations to indigenous peoples? Which is preferable, Keynesian or supply-side economics? We debated as if these questions were philosophical. Jack was around then. I can’t forget.

“So hot right now,” Jen said, laughing while I tried to form words.

Nate held up his hands. Even the gesture was patronizing: he couldn’t believe we weren’t giving him the benefit of the doubt.

“I don’t mean objectively hot.” His dimples basked in the ruckus he’d created. “This isn’t an ideal world. I mean our culture fetishizes it.”

Oh my god, I just hate him.

“Why wouldn’t you say ‘our culture fetishizes violence against women’?” I said.

“Because what I meant is it’s hot. As much as I’d never raise a hand to a woman, I’ve been turned on by fantasies of violence. Haven’t you?”

“Yeah, Krista,” Jack interjected, “you’ve never fantasized about being spanked?”

Nate put a palm on Jack’s chest. Jack was being too explicit. Nate preferred vagueness, which let him gaslight us. One reason he irritated me so much was because I think he really believed he was sharpening his rhetoric for a courtroom.

“I have,” Jen said mostly to Jack, with an innocent smile. Always baked; always the peaceable one. “I understand the appeal of being dominated—I’m conditioned the same way.”

“I think that’s it,” Nate said. “Conditioning.”

“So decondition,” I said.

“I’m trying.”

“Right. I’m sure you’re the model of integrity with your, uh, girlfriends.”

I was trying to rile him. Sometimes he didn’t like when I referenced his love life, a revolving door of four-week relationships. That day, though, he wasn’t perturbed.

“Ask around,” he said, and grinned.

That was before I knew that talking is one thing and action another.

After all, it was Jack who raped me, and it was Nate, I think, who killed him.

In the fall of our freshman year, Jen had found Nathaniel J. Moore in the Faculty of Law building, where she spent spare periods studying potential husbands. Of course he’d caught her eye: six-two, arms like baked hams, and what looked like twenty grand in orthodontic work (just good genes, he claimed).

It turned out that he was in his last year of a bachelor’s in Poli. Sci., and he was only applying for law school. He wasn’t the dynasty husband she sought, but a bursary kid who’d run away from a rural Mennonite family. He sold weed to his rich friends’ Upper Mount Royal moms and boxed at some local amateur gym that sounded like a fight club.

He and Jen became, though, instant friends. He supplied her with designer weed and invited us to legendary parties at his off-campus bungalow. He invited his single friends to their deaths on Jen’s rocky shores. And, of course, he spent his spare periods all freshman year in our residence townhouse engaged with us in our favorite pastime: philosophical debate. I can’t believe now I spent so much of my time talking circles.

In September of my and Jen’s sophomore year, Nate, a shiny new law student, returned to our dorm like a bedbug infestation. This year, he towed Jack with him, a new lost sailor for Jen. Jack’s parents were pharmaceutical executives, and he was going to school for corporate law. He made up for his blandness by partying outrageously, and he was Nate’s new pet because of a party trick called the Firing Squad. At the end of the night, when Jack was down to the last cup or so of the 26er of vodka he’d been mixing, he would take a knee and chug what remained.

Jack started courting Jen in the first week of classes, and by October she was starting to flirt with him in the offhand way that suggested an imminent shipwreck.

Despite how I complained about Nate, the truth was we were friends by proxy. His company was familiar; he was an older brother. Neither Jen nor I had a car, and at least once a week, without complaint, he drove us to the grocery store or the mall. In my second year of undergrad, his twenty-two seemed much worldlier than my nineteen.

Twenty-two seems very young now.

Twenty-two seems very young now.

Nate’s rented house, a cracked-up 1950’s bungalow, was furnished solely for parties. The only thing worth anything in the place was his stereo with its bookcase speakers. The sofa was booze-stained and he had a purple bulb in the living room lamp. On the mantel, the living room’s most prominent decorative feature was a bottle of 190-proof Everclear that his brother had smuggled him from the States. It was 95% alcohol, and instead of attempting the math required to mix it into drinks, he’d made it the patron saint of the household. It appeared at the center of a makeshift shrine, wrapped in a tinsel garland, with a potted succulent on either side. In front of it, supplicants had left a small elephant sculpture, a plastic toy T-Rex, and an origami crane.

He apparently had a roommate, but I never once met him. It was funny to picture Nate or the roommate doing anything normal in that setting, frying an egg or writing an essay.

It was in Nate’s house, on Halloween of sophomore year, that Jack raped me.

It was a Friday. There were probably fifty people packed in the house, maybe more. Music was pumping and the place was hot-boxed by ten. There was a quart-sized canning jar full of buds just sitting out for offer on the coffee table. Jen, dressed as a French maid, had decided that night that she wasn’t into Jack. She wanted instead to sleep with Nate, initiate a friends-with-benefits thing, so she was downing liquid courage in anticipation of making her move. I, dressed as Hermione Granger, was shooting tequila with her in solidarity. But I got drunk too quickly, and I went into Nate’s (absent) roommate’s room to lie down on the bed, promising myself I’d rally later, and I fell asleep.

I woke up to pain because Jack was raping me. The least common part of the whole event, probably, was that he was dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow. He had taken off the hat but not the wig. Judging from the sounds coming through the wall from the other bedroom, it seemed that Jen had succeeded in her evening’s goal. I wondered if I screamed whether she would hear me over the sounds Nate was making, but embarrassment for both of us kept me from trying.

Afterward Jack said, “I’ve always thought you were pretty cute. Kind of girl-next-door.”

Then he left, and I stayed there. I don’t know how long I stayed there, but I felt absolutely sober. I kept thinking about how he’d said you were pretty cute, like I wasn’t any more.

Minutes or hours later, as if in a nightmare, I heard Nate and others chanting his name in the kitchen: Jack! Jack! Jack! The whole room was chanting it:

Jack!

Jack!

Jack!

Jack!

Jack!

I sat up on the bed. Would I have to run? Did what he’d done put him so opposite me that these people cheering his name were now my enemies?

Finally, I realized he was doing the Firing Squad.

Cheers, applause, drunken laughter.

I stayed there. My bladder was aching. I looked around the room for something I could pee in, but there was nothing. But I didn’t want anyone to see me, so I stayed in the bed.

The sounds got slowly quieter. People said slurred goodbyes, one by one. A few stragglers stayed, playing a card game. It sounded like they could barely see. Finally, the only sound left was someone collecting beer cans, and I couldn’t hold it any longer.

I bolted out of the room, the dam breaking, warm liquid streaming down my thigh. Nate, a trash bag in his hand, was in the living room. He said as I ran by,

“Krista, what are you still doing here?”

But by the time he was finished the question, I was locked in the bathroom. I didn’t turn on the light because I didn’t want to see when I wiped myself if I was bleeding or what I looked like in the mirror. I threw my piss-soaked panties in the garbage. I washed my legs, and when I came back out, I knew Nate could see I’d been crying by the way he said,

“Are you okay?”

“Where’s Jen?” I said.

“She went home hours ago, love. What’s wrong?”

I didn’t tell him because it was the first time he’d talked to me with any kind of tenderness. I told him because he was the only one there, and I didn’t know what else to do. I watched his face as I told him. I thought of my Women’s Studies courses, my friends’ stories, and I steeled myself for the likelihood that he would take his friend’s side. He looked stunned, but he didn’t say anything. He just put his arms around me and pulled me into his chest, and held me for a long time. He smelled of Budweiser and faintly, I thought, of Jen’s perfume. I felt my creaky bones slowly loosen against him. It felt a hundred years old that night, my skeleton. I kept my hands clenched, though, afraid that if I relaxed everything, I’d start sobbing.

He still didn’t say anything. I said that I’d been a virgin. I don’t know why I told him that. I think it was because I knew he wasn’t a virgin, in case he had any special advice about becoming unexpectedly sexually active.

He squeezed me and asked, “Do you want to go to the ER?”

For a moment I thought he was seeing some devastating physical injury that I’d missed—was I so numb I hadn’t noticed a broken bone protruding through the skin?

“For a kit,” he prompted.

“Oh.” I’d defended rape kits in our debates (Should we change how we prosecute sexual assault? Does rape culture exist?), but in practice, the hospital was too overwhelming to consider. In practice, theory was naïve. I shook my head no.

“You sure?”

You have to go within twenty-four hours. Two people thinking the same thing can bring it aloud into a conversation even when neither has actually said it. But I was sure.

“What about birth control?”

How did people keep straight all the ways in which evolution needed to be modified for modern life? The contraceptives and the dentist’s appointments and the nutritional guidelines, the haircuts and passport applications and dating websites? I wasn’t independent yet—my parents paid for my groceries and the rent on my dorm residence—and already adult life seemed like standing in a pool where I could only touch the bottom with tiptoes.

Nate drove me to an all-night drugstore.

“Do you want to come in or stay in the car?” he said.

I stayed in the car. He put the radio on and left the engine running for the heater because it was freezing outside and I couldn’t stop shaking. I remember hearing A-ha’s “Take On Me.”

He shouldn’t have been driving; I think he’d been drinking all night. But he must’ve put on a sober face for the pharmacist, because he came out of the drugstore with a morning-after prescription along with a box of panty liners, a Fresca and a box of extra-strength NeoCitran.

The dark parking lot brightened with my sudden fear, vocalized compulsively, that he’d told the pharmacist what had happened to me.

“No,” he said. “I said we broke a condom. Here. Take one pill now.”

He gave me the prescription box and the pop bottle, then put the car in gear and remembered to turn on the headlights only as he pulled out onto the road.

He must’ve asked whether I wanted to go home, but I don’t remember that. In my memory, he was a mind-reader, taking me back to his place instead of back to my townhouse. He made me a cup of the NeoCitran as a sedative. It tasted like what it was, cough medicine, but halfway through the mug I was ready to drop and we went to bed. It was the first time I’d spent the night in a man’s bed.

Just before I drifted off, he asked, from the far side of the mattress, “Do you want me to kill him?”

He was Mr. Law-and-Order in debates, saving his most pointed patriarchal condescension for vigilantes and activists, but for some reason, I wasn’t surprised he asked.

“Yes,” I said, and then I fell asleep.

I woke up at two. Nate gave me a pair of his roommate’s sweatpants to wear and made me overdone toast and coffee. I said I wasn’t hungry because I’d eaten a big dinner before the party but he pointed out that had to have been at least twenty hours ago.

“Dip the toast in the coffee and then you’ll be able to swallow it,” he said.

I did. The butter on the toast left a whirly sheen on the coffee. I sat in his living room and watched TV till three, the time to take the second pill from the morning-after box. I threw out the package in his kitchen garbage.

He offered me a ride back to campus, but despite the cold, I wanted to take the bus.

Nate and Jack both called our townhouse phone that evening. Nate called to ask how I was doing, and to check if I’d changed my mind about going to the hospital. I hadn’t. Jack called to say he’d had a great time with me the night before, and to ask if he could take me out on a date.

Did you misinterpret him? My traitor brain whispered, despite the overwhelming evidence I hadn’t. I still spoke politely to get him off the phone. “I’m really busy.”

I told Jen and our other two housemates to tell him I wasn’t home if he ever called again.

“Did you fight or something?” Jen said.

“Yeah,” I said. “I don’t want to talk about it. I just don’t want to see him anymore.”

To Jen’s eternal credit, she made sure he was never heard from at our place again.

Neither was Nate. Sleeping with him on Halloween had disillusioned Jen. Her exploits with guys were Seinfeld-esque. She used tiny cracks to shatter whole relationships.

“Did he do something wrong?” I said.

“I just don’t like his pillow-talk voice, you know?”

“What do you mean?”

“He tries too hard when he’s talking in bed. I can’t deal with it.”

I could tell I had changed since Halloween, because part of me wanted to scream at her that much worse things were possible.

For a few weeks, Nate called the townhouse on Saturdays to talk to me.

“I’m fine,” I finally told him, about the third week of November. “Thanks for calling, but you don’t have to anymore. Jen’s weird about it.”

“Do you want to come over and hang out for a bit? Like old times.”

He came and picked me up just after noon. He seemed changed, too—more careful—and his house was clean. He had replaced the purple lightbulb with a regular one and covered the couch stains with a blanket. Except for the succulents, the Everclear temple was gone, replaced with a framed photo of him on the summit of a mountain in the Rockies.

“What happened to the shrine?” I said.

He shrugged. “Someone stole the bottle on Halloween.”

“Nicer in here without it, anyway.”

We smoked a joint. He weighed bud into baggies to sell, a soothing task to watch someone else do, and we talked for real: no abstractions, no contention. He told me his dad beat Nate and his mother till Nate, in high school, outgrew him.

“Suddenly he wasn’t so tough,” he said.

“Did you ever hit him?” I said.

“No,” he said. “I decided to be better than him instead.”

When Nate got his university acceptance in February of his senior year of high school, he’d spent the next four months planning his escape to the city as soon as his high school diploma was in his hand. He hadn’t talked to his family since.

I told him about why I’d never dated, the anxiety of doing wrong that kept me running from guys who showed interest. The sun waned. It got dark so early in November, the long light dreamlike by midafternoon.

“You hungry?” he said. “I can order a pizza.”

“I should get home.”

So he drove me back to the townhouse. He said he wasn’t going to call me anymore because of what I’d said about Jen, but that I should call him if I wanted to hang out again. I said I would. At the time, I really thought I meant to.

When classes ended in December my GPA was already high enough for the Dean’s List, even though I hadn’t yet written two finals. Jen and I skipped out on Nate’s end-of-semester Christmas party on the last day of classes. We got drunk on rum and eggnog in our apartment instead. Still, she dragged me across our residence complex parking lot Saturday morning for a play-by-play from our neighbor Taylor, who’d gone to the party.

Taylor was in her pajamas, but she opened the door. She hadn’t removed her waterproof eyeliner before bed, and it had bled like she’d painted her cheeks with black watercolor. She reported that Nate’s Christmas party had been a gong-show.

“Was Jack MacKinnon there?” I asked.

“Firing Squad? Oh yeah.”

Hearing that cemented my resolve to never call Nate again.

Jen and I caught the bus to the mall to go Christmas shopping. We talked about how excited we were to see our families. We spent the evening getting back into the rum while we wrapped what we’d bought for our parents and her siblings in the living room. For a few minutes we each hid, giggling, in our respective bedrooms to wrap what we’d gotten for each other.

I saved my gift from Jen till Christmas Day, when I was home with my family. It was an amethyst pendant, with a note from the jeweller that read, “Amethyst helps you trust yourself, and see the truth you need to see.”

I didn’t hear Nate’s name again until spring. Till the morning after St. Patrick’s Day, precisely, when Jen and I were in the bathroom putting on makeup together before class and she said,

“Taylor texted me last night to say Nate’s St. Paddy’s shindig sucked. Zero weed.”

“How does a weed dealer have no weed?” I said.

“It’s not like he grows it himself, Krista,” Jen said, looking tickled by his misfortune. “Guess he lost his supplier.”

In my classes, a rumor was going around that a student had died the night before. When I got back to the townhouse, Jen, already home, came running down the stairs from her room.

“Did you hear about Jack MacKinnon?” she said. “God, I can’t believe it.”

No charges were ever laid. Jack, everyone at the party agreed, had been drinking whiskey shots with Nate all night on top of drinking his usual vodka tonics. At about one, he’d done a Firing Squad to entertain what was by then just a few stragglers. Six witnesses saw him chug the last cup or so of his vodka bottle. Shortly after, he fell down on the kitchen floor. Nate had helped him up and lay him down on the bed in his (absent) roommate’s room. There, sometime during the night, he died of alcohol poisoning. Rumor was he had puked all over himself in the interim.

I would’ve thought I’d feel relief, but I didn’t feel anything.

In the days that followed, a detail wouldn’t stop bothering me about the official story of Jack’s death. Nate was a weed dealer, but the cops hadn’t charged him with anything. Presumably, they hadn’t found any marijuana in the house.

That wasn’t because he’d cleaned the place after he found Jack’s body: Taylor had complained that there wasn’t any at the party at all. That meant there hadn’t been weed in the house by chance.

What astronomical chance? Buds usually festooned the place like Christmas holly.

At first I tried to push this detail out of my mind. Later I let myself think about it directly. The coincidence was nagging me, I admitted to myself, because I couldn’t help wondering whether it was related to the coincidence that Jack had died after I’d asked Nate to kill him.

The thought stuck. It planted in my brain and grew roots.

The thought stuck. It planted in my brain and grew roots.

Had Nate purposely scrubbed his house of weed, knowing Jack would die that night? He was a law student, and had to agree not to break the law. He’d showed no qualms about disregarding the agreement, but I couldn’t see him risking his career by getting caught.

The more I thought about it, the more details kept bothering me.

One was something Taylor said during the gossip of the aftermath: “Jack was so wasted I don’t think he’d have noticed if someone stabbed him in the chest.”

Another: Nate had said his bottle of Everclear was stolen on Halloween. Had it still been there when I’d left his house on November 1? I couldn’t remember. Ordinarily I’d have been sure I’d have noticed its absence, the feature of the living room, while I was choking down my toast and watching daytime TV. But I’d been so shaken up that day. I might not have noticed if it had disappeared.

Or—my mind couldn’t let it go—I might not have noticed the missing bottle because it had still been there that afternoon. What if he’d spent the night thinking about what I’d asked him to do? Had he purposely hidden the bottle after I left, removing it from public memory months in advance, preparing a plan?

Had he lied, and said it was stolen, to cover what he was going to do with it?

Jack was always blotto already when he did the Firing Squad. More so than usual, apparently, on St. Paddy’s, since he’d been doing shots of whiskey, too. Shots with Nate.

How much of a 26-oz bottle of vodka would have to be poured out and replaced with 95% ethanol to kill someone who drank the whole thing? If he’d downed a cup, after everything else he’d drunk, could that have killed him?

It couldn’t be, I thought. That’s what Nate would’ve said if I asked him directly. Are you crazy? No one could drink straight ethanol alcohol. It would’ve burned like hell. He’d have noticed. (But Taylor had said he’d been so wasted she didn’t think he’d have noticed a knife sticking out of his chest. Was it possible? Could he have been too drunk to feel so much pain?)

Nate had found him, we heard from Taylor. On the same bed where I’d fallen asleep, I assumed, in the morning. He’d waited until morning to walk into his roommate’s bedroom. If he’d gone in to check on Jack the night before, he could, perhaps, have saved his friend’s life.

Taylor had heard that when the cops were questioning him, Nate told them that he hadn’t checked on Jack because he thought Jack was just passed out asleep, as usual.

Nothing farfetched there. No one could suggest that St. Paddy’s Day was Jack’s first time being blackout drunk.

Was I being paranoid? Someone else might have been able to tell me if my suspicions had validity, but there was no one to whom I could tell them. Not Jen, whom I’d never told about being raped. I wasn’t about to admit a possible murder to a university counselor. If Nate had killed Jack, he’d done it for me, and in such a way as to preserve his own future. I wasn’t about to rat him out.

So, I never told anyone about any of it.

In April, the last week of winter semester classes, Nate called me at the townhouse.

“How are you?” he said.

“One final left,” I said too brightly. “As long as I pass it with a 60% or higher, I’ll make Dean’s List again.”

“Good. Want to come to my house for a couple drinks on Friday? Not a banger. I don’t throw those anymore, obviously. It’s just a few friends.”

“Jen’s not going to want to.”

“Not Jen. You. I’m sorry I didn’t invite you to Christmas or St. Paddy’s. I just figured you wouldn’t want to be there if he was.”

I plunged into ice-water, that all-body shiver I hadn’t felt since the night it happened. I muttered, “So why did you invite him?”

He didn’t answer for a few seconds. There were two histories in opposition, and only he knew for sure which one had happened. In one, he’d continuing inviting Jack to parties after Jack had raped me so he could carry through with his plan to kill Jack. He would’ve had to make things appear normal, after all.

In the other, despite his kindness in the wee hours of November 1, Nate had still picked his law school friend over a victimized acquaintance: exactly what I’d have expected someone like him to do. In this other history, Jack’s death was a coincidence, an accident, and Nate was reaching out to me now because he no longer had a conflict of interest.

I knew which history was less farfetched.

“Maybe I was wrong,” was all Nate finally said.

Then the air went so dead on the line I thought we’d been disconnected. I stifled the urge to say hello? Instead I said, “Thanks for the invite.”

“I hope you can come.”

I didn’t go to his house that Friday. I prepared myself for the eventuality of running into him on campus some time over the next two years, but even that didn’t happen. Reality was anticlimactic. I just never saw or spoke to him again.

I don’t want to give the impression that I dwell overmuch on this period my life. That my rapist ruined me, or that I haven’t been able to move forward because I need validation from the man who might be his murderer. I’ve had a successful career in educational technologies for the past ten years. I’m married to a feminist, and we have a three-year-old. There are only a few things that take me back to my first time in college. The first chill of fall; the song “Take On Me” on the radio. This fall has been particularly marked with vivid memories, since it is the beginning of my second time at university. I’m back for a Master’s in Education.

Tonight, up late doing my readings for Child Psychology, I do something I haven’t done in years. I look up the firm where Nathaniel Moore works downtown. I don’t know what happened to his human rights law ambitions; he’s corporate counsel now. Judging from his portrait on the firm’s site, he’s still good-looking, though he’s aged in that way that college jocks sometimes do: floridly.

I fantasize about emailing him and asking him to meet me for coffee. It’s not what Jack did to me or even guilt about his death that won’t wholly let me get closure these fifteen years later. Coincidences, like rapes, are common. The worst thing about me, the thing I could never admit to anyone, is that I want the uncommon answer that I know I can never get. In a Starbucks somewhere on Stephen Avenue, I want to sit across from Nate while he eats a protein bar instead of lunch and says he’s sorry he only has fifteen minutes.

That’s okay. I only have one question. Hell, I already know what I want the answer to be. I just want to watch his mouth form the words.

“You should know, Krista. It was for you.”

The narrator says at the beginning regarding Nate and Jack that "talking is one thing, action is another." For issues like racism or violence against others is this true, or is talking about these topics in the way Nate does also harmful? Do you think Jack thinks he raped the narrator? Does it matter what Jack thought happened? Is there more information you would want to know? Assuming he did, is the narrator responsible for Nate killing Jack? Should she have gone back later to take back what she said? The narrator says that if Nate did not kill Jack by inviting him to a party he, "still picked his law school friend over a victimized acquaintance." Could Nate both support the narrator, and continue to be friends with Jack, or must it be one or the other? Assuming he did it, was Nate right to kill Jack for raping the narrator? Does it matter that the legal system would have given him a lesser sentence?

