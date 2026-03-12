We are getting email responses from people about a spam email we are sending them about AAA. This is not us. Our account has not been hacked. Someone is sending emails that look like they are coming from us, but they are not. These emails are not going to our subscribers, because they do not know who are subscribers are. They are just going to random people in general with a faked source and reply email address.

We have notified Substack. We already have 2FA and very long, complicated passwords, but out of an abundance of caution, have changed our passwords as well.

Just know this wasn’t us. We would never do that. And, people suck.

(BTW, #Substack customer support is horrible. Chat bot only, unable to talk to people, the email address the chat bot tells us to email says it is no longer checked and links us back to the chat bot.)

Kolby Granville - Editor