After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ca queens's avatar
ca queens
9h

To the question, do people have a right to change their minds when others are counting on them, I think the answer is, very much, it depends. It depends on who these other people are, and if what they are asking for is fair and right. There is no answer without context.

I think the short story, Sow, is asking a different question. Is it right to eradicate other species to insure the survival of our own? I think that answer is analogous to basic self-defense. It is morally wrong to eradicate other forms of life unless we know it is true, beyond reasonable doubt, that if we fail to eradicate it, we will become extinct. Too often, we humans eradicate other forms of life merely for our own comfort and pleasure, which is terribly wrong.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Douglas L. Peck's avatar
Douglas L. Peck
8hEdited

I like CA Queens statement “Too often, we humans eradicate other forms of life merely for our own comfort and pleasure, which is terribly wrong.” That is so true. It has been our history since Adam and Eve - pursuing our own benefit at the expense of others. Joseph Conrad described it so well in Heart of Darkness. We have also had the answer to this question since Adam and Eve: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. My answer to the poll is Yes, we always have a right to change our minds, because our decisions of today can be wrong for the circumstances of tomorrow. Thank you for this opportunity to engage on a higher plane. Douglas L. Peck Stories for All Ages.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 After Dinner Conversation Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture