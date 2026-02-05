Story Summary: A dying cancer patient is given the "gift" of experiencing the emotions of those around him. (Scroll Down To Read)

Soul Reader by Judi Calhoun

A woman, a bird, a Pterodactyl? The thing came fast from the shadows, wings fluttered under the glow of one solitary lamp above the docks. I should never have had that last drink with Deny. I was drunk—maybe… sure, that was it—hallucinations.

Her wings spread wide in a whisper, body mutating fluidly into a bird with sharp talons. She swooped and struck me in the chest, knocking me backward. There was a cracking sound, like an egg, when my head struck the wooden deck. I yelled out in pain. My vision blurred then instantly cleared. She whirled above me, exotic iridescent feathers the color of crushed grapes, quickly recoiling she landed, wings disappearing inside her hooded cloak.

I groaned and felt the back of my head… undamaged. Sober now, I struggled to sit, wondering if I had seen feathers or steel blades? The sharp pain from my chest wound, sticky with blood, spread into my lungs, stealing my breath a moment. Had she poisoned me? No. Dying yes, but not because of this deranged bird-woman. I got up, straightened myself, pushed back my hair, and glared at my assailant, female in every sense of the word, statuesque, slender legs, red stilettos, calmly staring off toward the evening sky as if she’d been innocently standing that way all along.

Like most men, I was drawn to beautiful things, even when dangerous. Besides, what did I have to fear? I’d be dead soon. And as much as I was hurting badly, my foolish fascination had me inching closer. A red velvet hooded cape shrouded most of her features; there was a hint of scarlet lips on pale white skin—smooth as fine silk.

“Michael Hunter,” she whispered, inhaling slowly, savoring the air as if my presence smelled of roses. “The fragrance of death permeates you. Tell me, why you wish to die?”

A tingling sensation started at the top of my head, and moved through me. It felt as if my brain was expanding. “What did you do? I… I feel different.”

She turned fully to me. “I gave you a gift.”

I was struggling to breathe. A smile played at the edge of her lips. “You fascinate me. A valiant contradiction beats inside your heart. Other souls want to live—fight to live. Not you. You will sacrifice all to save lives, as many as you can, until there are no organs left in your body—a living, walking donor, only you are sick and dying. Must be frustrating. And what of poor Meagan?”

“My sister?”

“Stepsister,” she corrected. “She needs a kidney. Although you are not blood, it turns out you’re a perfect donor match.” Her eyes narrowed. “But Meagan despises the sight of you. You killed her father.”

I gulped hard, fighting the urge to scream, to tell her to shut up. But she had talons… frankly, they hurt like hell. Besides, I was too weak to fight.

“Michael, you were scheduled to depart this world weeks ago. You should not be here. Interesting that you’ve told no one, not even your closest friends, about cancer.”

“I despise sympathy!”

She raised one eyebrow, titled her head just so, examining me from inside out. Oh, what an exceptionally beautiful creature, when she wasn’t attacking people. “They have a cure for your type of cancer. You don’t want it?”

I turned away. When I shifted back to speak, she’d vanished.

My world changed overnight. Nausea, dull headaches, constant pain, and moments of blindness, gone. I dumped my medications in the trash. I stood before the bathroom mirror running my fingers over the scarred skin on my chest. It had happened—damn!

Everything felt different, looked different. I’d taken so much for granted, the everyday mundane things were gorgeous… like the sunlight sparkling on the water, the way the sea birds lifted in flight, and how the warm sand hugged my feet. The colors—every object blessed with vibrant pigments and hues, even the rusted boats were a feast for my eyes.

“Hey, dickhead, you didn’t answer your cell,” said Deny, punching me hard in the shoulder. “You forgot your wallet. Man, you were really drunk.”

I took my wallet from his outstretched hand and shoved it in my pocket. The wondrous colors started fading. My short, fuzzy Italian friend was the last person I wanted to see when I was just making a connection with this new world.

“I’m heading over to Ben’s, you wanna come?”

I shrugged. “Sure.”

I hadn’t seen Ben since the night I ended my engagement to Kyla. We were holding hands staring at a purple elephant, at Sofia White’s Gallery, one of ten different studios on the boulevard along Beach Avenue ending at my aunt’s building.

“What’s up with you lately?” he asked, kicking a rock. It flew over the sand and struck a seagull. “Score!” he whooped with laughter.

The poor bird squawked and struggled to fly off.

“That was awesome!” he shouted.

I turned away and headed for my Converse I’d left on the deck.

“What?” Deny asked, catching up. “Why are you acting all gloomy? Did Kyla dump your ass? She did, didn’t she?”

“Yes,” I lied.

“What a bitch!” he snapped twisting his head trying to crack his neck. “Hey um… you don’t mind if I ask her out, right?”

I felt my jaw tighten. I did mind. I still loved her. But I couldn’t see her suffer. I’d be dead soon. She should enjoy life, but not with Deny!

“I mind,” I said softly.

“Fine!” he snapped. “I won’t touch her. She probably wouldn’t want me anyways. Nobody does. I’ll end up alone, like ugly guys who fall in love with pet parrots.”

“Nah, don’t say that. You’re probably too good for her, anyway.”

“Yeah!” he perked up. “You’re right. Thanks man.”

Ben Van Rind’s apartment was overflowing with paintings. His working space was a worn-out kitchen table shoved up against a window that offered a view of the alley behind the bar. Ben wasn’t looking too good. He’d lost weight. At twenty-eight, his hair was falling out, he had bags under his eyes. He looked more like a cancer patient than I did. He was sucking the end of a vape pen and talking to Deny about the owner of Remington Gallery.

“Nobody gives my work a chance. I’ve been everywhere except… La Boehm,” he glanced at me because everyone knew my aunt was owner and notorious for destroying careers.

“Come on, face it Ben,” said Deny. “Nobody wants this stuff.” He picked up a smaller canvas and grimaced. “Maybe if you painted naked chicks...” He tossed the canvas on the sofa.

I was standing next to Ben’s latest work when I spied a bottle with green pills, and feared the worse. Suddenly, colors flooded the room. This weird thrill emanated from the scar on my chest, racing through my blood system until I felt like I did on the beach this morning. Colors brightened, paintings came alive, each brushstroke pulled away from canvases, swirling colorful tendrils. I felt everything. I absorbed the essence, the chi of Ben’s creativity. A higher sentiment mystified me with infinite emotions, I wanted to cry, laugh, scream with joy… newfound freedom. Every painting echoed death, life, infinity in the mix, liberally spread across canvases with pallet, knife, and brush. I was gloriously lost and almost missed the conversation happening behind me until I felt the heaviness of harsh words dulling colors.

“Yeah, you’re right, it is all shit,” said Ben, his voice whiny as he drew in on the end of the vaporizer. “I should have taken a match to the entire lot.”

“Best idea you’ve had. Damn, let’s have a party, invite all the art critics who turned you down,” said Deny. “I love it! Let’s have a bonfire on the beach. What do you think Mike?”

What did I think? My head was inside a vision of Ben without his paintings. I saw his fingers trembling to open the pill bottle. He tipped his head back and swallowed all. I grabbed hold of his table to fight the urge to vomit.

“You okay, Mike?” asked Ben.

I closed my eyes to gather myself. I picked up the painting of the lighthouse, held on for dear life until the waves subsided.

“This one, it’s killing me,” I said. “All this blue with splashes of red and greens… that color choice… the mood… I feel broken inside. Like I’m that ship lost at sea. Those colors are not supposed to be there, but damn, they work dynamically… it’s pure genius.”

He dropped his vape pen and rose from his seat. His eyes filled with confusion. “That…that’s what I was going for.” He began to tremble as if suffering withdrawals. “Mike,” he swallowed hard. “Are you messing with me? I… I’m fragile right now, man. I… I didn’t think anyone would ever—”

“And this one...” I said cutting him off, holding a big sky, calm water painting, in the foreground a boy darkened with shadows in the sand, gazing out to sea.

“That purple you used as an undertone was a stroke of brilliance. The mood of this is so clear, I feel as if my heart is being torn from my chest, such pain, such sadness. He is contemplating suicide?” I tore my eyes from the painting, to gaze at Ben.

Tears glistened in his eyes.

“Man,” he said. “That’s… how… how… I mean, how did you know?”

“It’s so obvious,” I said, looking back at the painting. “Ben, you are a master. These should be hanging in La Boehm. You know that my aunt is the curator, would you mind if I make the call?”

Now his face lit up. “I… I…”

“I’ll take that as a yes,” I said.

“You’re all bat shit crazy!” Deny snapped, suddenly on his feet.

We both turned to look at our Italian friend.

“What’s wrong with you both? This stuff is crap. And when did you become an art critic, Mike? You hate this stuff. You’ve been here like a million times and never said that shit. What gives?”

“I’ve looked, but never really seen.”

“Oh, I get it.” Ben started to laugh. “Good joke!” he said standing, the toe of his boot kicking at one of the paintings. “You had me going there. For a moment, I thought you were serious.”

“I am serious,” I said quietly. “You know, Deny, you can be such an ass. Why the hell are you so bent on destroying Ben’s dream? Is it because you have no talent of your own?”

“I’ve got plenty of talent!”

“Name one?”

“I play Minecraft better than you, better than anyone.”

“Video games, created for children, and an outdated one at that.”

“I don’t have to listen to this shit.” He stormed off. “See you around, losers.” He slammed the door. I felt great pain watching him walk away, wishing I hadn’t hurt him.

I was cancer-free. My doctor could not explain. But I knew. It was my bird-woman who saved my life. Now, I could help others to live.

I wanted her. I was thinking about her smile, her amazing flawless features. She enchanted me. I couldn’t get her out of my thoughts. I stayed all night on the docks, curled up beneath the lamp, hoping she would come. I was an idiot.

At dawn, a boy appeared on the beach, just suddenly there. Odd how he stood so still—not natural for a child his age. At first, he reminded me of the boy in Ben’s painting, only he wasn’t staring out to sea, he was watching—me.

I stepped down onto the sand and headed toward him. A strong ocean breeze tossed my jacket and hair about, but the wind hadn’t touched him. Not one hair out of place. His face was deformed, half of his skin charred, burned away. He smiled like we had history. When I drew closer, I realized he wasn’t physically here. He reached out through the veil, solid now, flesh and blood. He took my hand and opened my fingers to place a red crayon in my palm.

When I glanced down then back up at him, he was gone. A strange heaviness emanated from the crayon; sadness… hopelessness… longing folding over me like an envelope, filled with pain. I embraced his anguish as if it were my own. I held on, becoming lost in his sorrow until I could see in my mind the child healed… healthy.

I hadn’t heard the SUV pulling into the beach lot until the car doors slammed, I snapped out of my vision. I dropped the crayon in my pocket.

A man wearing a black business suit, and Peggy Wallace from the National Kidney Foundation were headed my way. Peggy was my contact for my sister, Meagan. She was a sharp, attractive, young nurse who reminded me of a black version of Katniss Everdeen from the Hunger Games, yet her hair was cut blunt at jaw level. Before I could even speak, the man in black shoved his business card under my nose.

“Mister Hunter, I represent the Alford Agency, I see you are registered as a marrow donor?”

William Dodge sought body parts for his ultra-rich clients. I loathed his brand of pushy arrogance. But I slipped his card in my pocket anyway and glanced at Peggy. “Please tell me my sister changed her mind?”

“I wish I had better news. Michael,” disappointment clouded her eyes. “Meagan’s in rough shape. We may not be able to find another suitable donor in time.”

I closed my eyes, fighting anger. “Why can’t you do the surgery without her knowing the kidney came from me?”

“Hospital policy will not allow that.”

“Their stupid system ends up killing people!”

“Excuse me, Mister Hunter,” William interrupted. “Your HLA tissue type is a perfect match for my client. If you agree we could arrange the procedure this week.”

“Sure,” I said. “Name the time, I’m there. Um… am I allowed to ask the patient’s name?”

He hesitated perhaps fearing once I knew I might change my mind.

“Nathan,” he said. “The son of James Bentley the Real Estate tycoon.”

“How old?”

“Seven.”

I felt my body go cold: the boy on the beach!

I needed her... desperately. I’d go insane if she did not return this night. On the docks, I shivered, but I wasn’t leaving. It was near midnight when she landed, red feathers retreating behind her, no cape. Instead, her hair flowed long in waves of shiny crimson down her back. Her beauty took my breath.

“Michael, why have you disturbed me?”

“I met a boy on the beach… I’m supposed to help him, right? I’m trying to figure this all out… am I an angel of death or some kind of mercy angel?”

She rolled her eyes. “Michael, you’re not an angel at all! Your selfless desires made you a hero. That’s why I healed you and gave you the gift of rare insight… you’re a Soul Reader. You have abilities to read people’s conscious and unconscious thoughts, intentions. Giving you empathic insight into their pain, their fears, so you understand instinctively what they need, and how to help.” She closed her eyes and held up a hand. “To be clear, not everyone’s intentions, only those arriving at death’s door. Until you taste death, they will come seeking help… it’s not complicated. You’ll figure it out.” She allowed her wings to expand, waffling, stretching wider.

“Wait!” I reached for her arm. Her eyes flared with anger. I held on until a vision appeared… a vision filled with blood and the darkness of war… a million angels battled demons with swords… they fought for lost souls. She died! My angel died, a sword through her heart.

I gasped and let go.

“You should never have touched me!” her voice was surprisingly calm. “Do not ask, Michael Hunter. I will not explain what you saw. Don’t call on me again!” In a blur, she faded into darkness.

My aunt’s not-for-clients’ entrance was off Beach Blvd. Louise Waters, owner, manager, docent, and curator of La Boehm, the largest, most prestigious of all galleries, earned a mordant reputation. Approach with caution should’ve been engraved on her forehead, else you might find yourself violently extricated into the street by her burly, bald secretary, Vinnie Valda.

I rang the bell on the outside to alert her to my coming. My key still worked, and inside I climbed thirty-five high steps to her private office.

“Why the hell are you bothering me?” she snapped, glaring as if I were a vile creature, instead of her only nephew.

Her office was furnished with the filing cabinets, Masonite desk, and something new and frankly quite macabre… a credenza with a sign, The Sideboard of Shame. On top were boxes of tissue, reams of fill-in-the-blanks Last Will and Testaments, and stationary for suicide notes, next to the tray of pearl-handled knives. And directly below on the white carpet, was a permanent bloodstain. They never really killed themselves, but the cuts went deep enough to call for an ambulance.

“I’ve found you a new artist,” I said, lowering myself into a seat in front of windows that overlooked the lesser art galleries on the boulevard.

“Since when are you interested in my work?” she snapped and went back to shuffling paperwork. “If you have someone you want to recommend then you’ll have to schedule an appointment for next year. No, we are booked until…” she glanced at her calendar. “Three years from yesterday.”

As a child, I was deathly afraid of aunt Waters. When Mom visited, I’d stay in the car. That day in April when father dumped us for a younger model, homeless, we moved into my aunt’s place. It was a happy day when mom remarried, we were off to Michigan. Three short years later, the car accident. I fled the strained life of foster care and returned to my aunt, who put me to work in the Gallery.

That feeling was returning, the one that gave me rare insight. The colors swirled around and from them, I saw her fear. Fear was a monster standing directly behind her chair, no, I was wrong, he was attached to her back. I saw a small Louise curled up with her brown teddy while that monster repeatedly beat her till she was bleeding. I wanted to take her in my arms to protect her from this pain. And just like that, I was back in that metal chair in front of the woman I once feared but now I saw differently.

I leaned forward and slammed my hand on top of her paperwork. I kept my hand there.

Confusion clouded her eyes. “Okay, Michael,” she said unnaturally calm. “Who is this artist, that you so easily risk my wrath?”

I slouched back in the chair. The monster hadn’t vanished; he wore a smirk, seemed happier when my aunty was angry.

“Ben Van Rind.”

“The skinny kid with big eyes who sells artwork from the trunk of his car?” she scoffed, “Why are you wasting my time?”

I leaned on her desk, hoping she could feel my words. “After gazing at only one painting I am hopelessly damaged. They torture me still. His use of simple lines and rich resilient colors, have touched the deepest parts of my soul and made me want to curl up and cry.”

She studied my agony with great interest. That either meant she was going to get Big Vinnie to toss me out, or she was hearing the voices of angels… like I was. “You’ve been up all night making calls. You’re desperately searching for a new exhibit.”

Her posture stiffened. “Who told you about the Lineage display canceling last minute?”

She jumped when I stood fast, the chair scraping loudly across the floor. “Come with me right now and see for yourself.”

I reached for her hand and was amazed when she let me take it. The monster vanished when we ran down through the main gallery, dark with no displays. “Hold all my calls,” she yelled over her shoulder to Vinnie, who was shoving a sandwich in his mouth and frowning—at me. We piled into her Lexus and drove in silence.

The metal stair railings outside Ben’s unit were festooned with damp, stained, paint rags. He answered my knock holding a purple vape pen to his mouth.

“Oh, Jeez,” he cursed under his breath quickly hiding the pod in his pocket. “I… um… I” he rubbed his hands on his pant legs and glanced inside his apartment. “Yeah, come in, it’s a mess but…” He nervously stepped aside

“What the hell, Mike, no warning?” he whispered fast the moment my aunt reached the other side of his studio—the kitchen table. “I’m having a heart attack. The Queen Mother’s examining my life’s work… oh, shit! I think I just peed myself.”

I chuckled and wrapped my big arm around his shoulders, “Relax, Buddy!” I gently guided him to the sofa where together we slouched down to watch the great Louise Waters at work. She scrutinized every canvas and asked questions without looking in our direction.

“Mister Van Rind, where did you study the craft?”

“Um,” Ben glanced over at me. “Ah… nowhere… um… I never had a chance to go to college. I just started you know, when I was ten.”

“Impossible! Do not lie to me, Mister Van Rind, nobody can control the medium in this fashion, without years of study under a master, unless… in rare cases, it’s in your genetic blood line,” she turned stiff-necked, “I don’t suppose…”

“Yeah… ah… actually, Mom says we’re descendants of Van Rijn. The family changed the spelling when they arrived in America, like, a million years ago.”

She turned her head slowly; her lower jaw falling open. “…an ancestor of Rembrandt,” she muttered, touching her chest, over that place where normal people have hearts. I’d never seen her at a loss for words before.

“Do you have a record of this lineage?”

“Mom keeps all that genealogy stuff.”

“Wonderful,” she whispered returning her gaze to the paintings. “Wonderful.” She replaced the newest painting on the easel and turned to gaze at Ben.

“Mister Van Rind on behalf of La Boehm, it is my great honor to extend a formal invitation to exhibit in our main gallery starting next week. Although, I am certain once other galleries find out about you… well, at the very least I got to you first.”

Ben gave a short bark of nervous laughter. “Ah, um… are you serious?”

“I assure you, Mister Van Rind, I am quite serious.”

On my way to the hospital to meet with William Dodge. It was a clear night and I liked walking. I was halfway down the strand when I spied Deny, passed out drunk in the alleyway of the Sand Dollar Bar. He’d suffered a hard blow to his right eye. His lips and face were bleeding.

“Why don’t you ever go home?” I asked, bending a knee onto asphalt to check him out. “Doesn’t your mother have a heart condition? This kind of thing could kill her.”

“She doesn’t want me, nobody does. I’m better off dead.”

“Who worked you over?”

“Sid.”

That figured. Deny was always getting in fights with the club’s bouncer.

“I’ll call a cab and take you to the ER.”

“No!” he yelled. “I don’t want to go there.”

“Yes, you will,” I drew out my cell and called the cab. When our ride came Deny was passed out cold. The driver helped me get him in. After he settled him, Deny came to.

“Mike,” he murmured, his bloody fingers latched onto my jacket. “…something I gotta tell ya. Something important.”

“What? What is it?’”

“Yeah, I’m just gonna do it. Don’t try to stop me,” he passed out again. I could not wake him.

At the hospital, I gave the driver an extra twenty to get him into the ER. I got a weird feeling watching Deny slouched over, rolling away, wondering what he was talking about. Where was my rare insight when I needed it most?

I was late. I grabbed an elevator to the third floor. If I was going to save this kid, I had to get to this meeting. The moment the doors opened Mr. William Dodge was motioning me into a visitor lounge for a private talk.

“You’re late,” he snapped. “I guess it doesn’t matter now, Nathan refuses to go forward with the procedure. He’s talking crazy, saying he met some divine deity on the beach.”

“So, why don’t you believe the kid?”

He stared at me like I was insane. “Nathan hasn’t left this hospital wing in weeks—”

“Listen, um…” I interrupted. “I’m going to tell you something. It may sound just as crazy. It’s me… I’m his deity. I’m the one he met on the beach.”

William’s scowl went deeper. “What the hell are you talking about?”

I held up my hand. “Just give me ten minutes with the kid, I promise this’ll work out.”

“Mister Hunter, this is a delicate situation… we already face certain risks in having an unrelated donor transplant, and now if the boy thinks we’ve deceived him… you’ve read the material… a living-donor patient bond can have a major impact on recovery… a great deal is at stake.”

“Yeah,” I snapped, knowing he didn’t care anything about the kid, it was money he worried about. “What have you got to lose?”

Inside Nathan’s room, crayoned artwork was taped to the walls. My eyes fell on one drawing of a man on the beach—me, only I had wings. The child looked so tiny, almost lost in the machines keeping him alive. His eyes closed as if asleep.

“Are you the amazing artist I was told about?” I asked, approaching his bed.

His eyes fluttered open and went wide when he saw me.

“Do you have it?”

I drew the crayon from my pocket.

He gave a crooked little smile. “I knew you’d come.”

Two days after surgery I was sent home with doctor’s orders—stay in bed. It was Ben’s gallery opening. I wanted to be there—badly. Dizzy, I struggled with my jeans and fell sideways into the bedside table. I bounced off the closet door and slid to the floor. I checked the bandages, no blood—good! Groaning, I grabbed hold of the bed and dragged myself upright. I walked wobbly out the front door and I stumbled again, falling down the steps, landing in the beach sand. As I stared up at the night sky, my eyes closed. When I opened them She appeared hovering.

“What a beautiful sight.”

“Why don’t you take care of yourself? Think about what might happen to others if you die?”

“Right now, I can only think about you.”

She offered a sad little grin. “Michael, touch my hand.”

When I did, I found myself back in my bed. She sat down on the edge.

“I thought you didn’t want to see me anymore.”

“Your heart’s bound itself to mine. I am tethered to your soul that is what holds me here. I am compelled to come, especially when you’re hurt. If this continues, I will become earth bound. Michael, what I must say is important: very soon you’ll be forced to make an impossible choice. You will call, but I will not come. You must face these challenges alone.”

“What if I make the wrong choice?”

“This world as you know it will change forever.”

I watched Meagan through the window blinds outside her hospital room, ignoring the stifling hospital odors. And, I’d been thinking about my angel… the smell of Jasmine flower, musky, sexy and those eyes, and red wings. Her last words before vanishing resonated inside me. What did she mean about changing things forever? How could my insignificant choice change things forever?

The last time my world went upside down, was the day my parents died. Meagan and I were so young, sitting miles apart in the back seat of the Nissan Sentra on a miserable hot sticky day; no air conditioning in the car, our argument had escalated into screaming. In the fervor of the moment, my stepfather turned to discipline us, he hadn’t noticed the tractor-trailer rig he’d been closely following had suddenly stopped. The front of our blue Sentra slammed right into the truck. The rear end of the trailer was inside our car. The force of the impact propelled us both into the backside of the front seats, our bodies crumpled to the floor. When I came to myself and opened my eyes, Meagan was screaming hysterically, holding her father’s severed head in her hands. It was my fault. If I hadn’t pounded Meagan in the arm, taking my stepfather’s attention away from the road, we would all be alive.

I was aware of a nurse standing next to me.

“Do you want to go in?”

The word, no sat at the tip of my tongue. Maybe, if I explained how my sister hated my guts, she’d have me tossed out, but I found myself saying, “Yes” as if the timing was right.

My sister’s eyes fluttered at the sound of the opening door. “What are you doing here?” she asked in a tone much more nonchalant than I expected.

“You can give me five minutes,” I said. “You owe me that much.”

“I owe you nothing!” Her words followed an uncomfortable moment of silence… me looking down at my shoes, the nurse clearing her throat. “Okay,” Meagan softly nodded. The nurse seemed relieved to scurry off.

“Doc says this is a risky operation. If I am willing to die, why can’t you accept my sacrifice? Yeah… I know your opinion of me isn’t going to change. Good, hate me forever, but at least stay alive doing it.”

She turned away toward the windows mumbling under her breath and shaking her head. I wonder if she was talking with a ghost. Her father?

“Think about it Meagan, what would Dad say?”

“Don’t you dare!” she snapped, glowering at me.

“You know, I also lost someone I loved dearly—my mother. I’m not blaming you for her death.”

“I don’t care about your mother,” she snapped, it was a weak retort; as if she didn’t trust her own words. She struggled with the sheets trying to shift away. When she couldn’t make it work, she let out a frustrated growl, pounding her fists onto the sheets. “Please leave. Go away. Don’t come back!”

I drew closer, my fingers touching her shoulder, forgetting my rare insight came on much stronger from touch. The gift from angels fell fast, whirling inside my head, weakening my knees. I bent over fighting nausea, feeling her pain, her sorrow, her fear, every pain she suffered since the accident. It all made perfect sense. Meagan bore the guilt of shame just as I did. Now, I wasn’t going to leave because I knew everything.

“You wish you had died in that accident. You don’t believe you deserve to live. This kidney problem was a lucky break. You hoped you would be dead before they found a match, you didn’t count on me.”

She tried to hide the shock but it was quite evident in her expression. She didn’t want to face this truth I spoke. “You believe you let your father down. Even while you’re lashing out at me, it’s yourself you hate.”

“Your wrong!” she snapped her voice heavy with anguish. “I… I hate you!”

“Meagan,” I spoke softer. “I know everything… I understand because I suffer this same guilt. Every new morning reminds me I should never be alive. The accident was my fault… all I’ve ever wanted was to set things right. This was my opportunity...”

“Stop!” she interrupted, “Shut up!” She closed her eyes, fighting waves of emotion. I was feeling them too. “You’re right, okay? So, what if I do want to die?”

I reached out and placed my hand on her warm arm. More of her agony rushed inside. I had to let go to speak. “Why didn’t you tell me?”

“So you could gloat! I wanted you to suffer, you bastard.”

“I do.” I glanced off toward the windows the sky turning grey. “Meagan, it is beyond me to understand the unfairness of life, the cruelty of death, or why wonderful people leave us, while assholes like me, live. But I know this one thing is true; you were supposed to survive… not me. I spent too many years drowning my sorrows in booze. Last month, I… I was told I had cancer, only a short time to live. I was happiest I’d ever been. The universe, God, angels, whatever intelligent dynamic had finally straightened out the mistake… I would die as I should have that afternoon in our family car.”

I gazed fully at my sister, now.

“I took a hard look at my life and saw what I’d become, and how my cruel words hurt friends, how I’d lost opportunities to help people. This wasn’t what Mom wanted for me. I started helping people, and I didn’t expect my cancer would go away, but it did. I believed the reason it went away was so I could save you, Meagan, the angels know, this is the right thing to do. You must live your dream, go to school, and get your medical degree…” I shook my head. “You, um… you’re the only family I have, please, accept my gift.”

She wept until a buzzer sounded and a nurse arrived, quickly scooted me from her room.

Sleep, restful sleep. It had been such a long time since I enjoyed a full night. This new morning, I greeted the day with a smile. Meagan’s kidney transplant surgery was scheduled at 11:30 a.m.

I planned a few stolen moments on the beach soaking up rays, but the weather had other ideas. The rain came down in torrents; the furious ocean pounded the beach, waves hastened to consume every dry speck of sand. At the seawall, the wind stole my breath, hard raindrops pelted my skin.

Storms fascinated me. I wasn’t the only fool out in this weather. A lonely figure stood by the surf. A powerful surge washed over him but he didn’t move, as if made of stone. Curiosity drew me to him. “Hey!”

He ignored me.

I gasped when he turned—Deny! I rushed toward him. “What the hell are you doing?”

He didn’t answer… as if he hadn’t heard

“DENY!”

My old friend was like Nathan, the boy offering me a crayon, not here, somewhere far off in a dark place.

“You’re too late, man,” he said, eyes on me, now. “Dude, why didn’t you come?”

My eyes fell upon a knife he held tightly in his hand, stained red with blood. That’s when I noticed the wound in his chest. I felt his coldness wrap around me.

“Oh, God… No! What did you do, Deny? TELL ME!”

“There’s nothing left man,” he looked off toward the ocean. “Do you hear them?” He pointed at the stormy clouds. “They’re calling. I’m scared Mike. What… what do they want?”

The eerie sound of sirens blared in the distance, growing louder. When the ambulance passed behind me on the strand, Deny dissolved into particles of misty air. Chills came, shuddering down my back, paralyzing me. It wasn’t the soaking rain. This was my rare insight sharing Deny’s agony. That’s what he wanted. If just one person would care enough to stop him from ending himself.

I fished out my cellphone. I had four messages. How had I missed them?

I ran now, defying the powers of the wild sea, bare feet slipping, nearly falling into the cold surf, but making it to the strand. I took dark side streets that seemed deserted, racing between buildings until I reached Beach Boulevard. I spied the red taillights, the cab driver who helped Deny the other night. I tapped on his window till it opened. “I need to get to Memorial Hospital. It’s an emergency.”

He hesitated, then let me in.

William Dodge stood in the lobby looking at his cellphone. I hoped he hadn’t seen me enter the ER. I pushed open double doors, searching every bed and cubicle until I saw Deny, hooked up to an IV.

“Deny! Deny!”

He didn’t answer.

I threw myself on him and wept until a nurse dragged me off asking if I was family. I lied.

“It’s a good thing he doesn’t know where his heart is located. He missed it by two inches. We’ve done a temporary closure. He’s going into surgery in… two minutes. Um, you might want to prepare yourself… he’s lost a great deal of blood—”

“Why isn’t he in surgery right now?”

She glared. “Sir, we are short-staffed and doing the best we can. In case you didn’t know, blood is in short supply.”

“Take mine,” I said. “I’m o-negative.”

“That certainly will help. Have a seat in the waiting area.”

“Michael!” It was William Dodge. Damnit, he found me, “The kid’s in trouble. We need you in surgery, now.” He grabbed my arm.

“I’m not going anywhere,” I twisted free. “I thought the surgery was a success?”

“Nathan’s immune system is failing. If they don’t do another graft immediately, he will die.”

“Did he reject my sample?”

He hesitated a bit too long. Something wasn’t right.

“They need a thickness graft and a composite for his nose. I know this is not easy, but you are our only hope.”

“If the kid rejected my sample, why would they want another?”

He cleared his throat. “Okay, okay, look, the truth is, it’s a different area. What you did was a tremendous help, but he needs more.”

“I don’t want to see the kid die. But this morning, my friend…” I glanced back at Deny. “He tried to kill himself, he needs blood. I’m going to save him. When I’m finished, I am due in surgery for my sister’s kidney transplant.”

“Are you crazy? No doctors will ever agree to do surgery after you donate blood. Michael, you need to decide which life is more important. Your friend tried to kill himself, the guy wanted to die... so—”

Anger came on me so fast. I grabbed him by the neck and shoved him into the wall, hitting a tray of instruments, sending them clattering to the floor. “He is my friend, you understand, my FRIEND.”

I felt hands on my shoulders. It was a big guy, a nurse named Kenneth shoving me off William Dodge.

“Take your fight outside!” The burley nurse ordered, shoving us through the double doors.

“You’ve got five minutes to decide,” said Dodge, rubbing his throat. “Just think about this, Nathan has a future. He’ll do great things with his life, your buddy in there…” he nodded toward the ER. “What’s he going to do with his life, huh?” Not waiting for my answer, he stormed off.

My cellphone chimed. It was Peggy Wallace. “Michael, it’s your sister, she went into cardiac arrest, they have resuscitated her, she is stable for now, but they have rescheduled the surgery. How fast can you get to the hospital?”

“I’m downstairs,” I said. “I’ll be up in a minute.”

I ran my fingers through my hair. Everything was falling apart. Which life do I save? Who will I let die, Nathan, Deny, or Meagan?

Before getting on the elevator, I needed to see Deny, one last time. I headed back to the ER, but Kenneth stood, arms crossed over his chest, blocking my way. “If you do not leave this hospital right now, I will call the police.”

“But I…”

“NOW!” his voice boomed.

“Okay,” I held up my hands. “I’m leaving.”

He watched me walk out of the ER entrance. I rushed across the soggy wet lawn, hopped past the ambulance entrance and around the building to the front. In the lobby a sign on the wall directed visitors to the ER, I took the hall on the left. Up ahead I spied nurse Kenneth heading my way. The guy was relentless!

I slipped behind the wall just as the middle elevator door opened. I jumped inside and hit any button, the doors were too slow before they closed, he saw me!

Doors opened in the Maternity ward. I rushed off down the hall, glancing over my shoulder disappearing through more swinging doors with warning signs I did not read. I arrived at the nursery viewing window of newborns. I felt suddenly very tired. I leaned against the glass; the contact activated my rare insight. Every newborn longed with anticipation for hands to hold them. A few boys held horrific memories of the sharp scalpels cutting covenant in circumcision… their first real pain, welcome to Earth, boys.

As I stared at these slumbering babies, I wished I was one of them and didn’t have to decide who would live or who would die. She warned me about this, didn’t she? Suddenly, I knew what I had to do. I asked the receptionist for a paper and a pen. I wrote out in detail my request. I needed Peggy Wallace.

As I got off the elevator, I thought This plan will never work. Yet, right or wrong I made my choice, who would die and who would live.

“Oh, thank God you are here,” cried Peggy coming from Meagan’s room. “Just in time!”

“I am here, but I don’t think you’re going to like what I have to say. This is what I want.” I handed her my note. “I am not sorry about what I must do.”

Her eyes ran over my scribbling. “Michael, this is wrong. You’ve made a bad choice.”

“I know, I know, but it’s what I have to do.”

She nodded. “You understand you are putting your sister’s life at risk… this means almost certain death.”

“I am well aware. Can you handle this?”

She nodded, tears welling up in her eyes. “Sure. I’ll see what I can do.”

What would you do if you were in Michael's position at the end of the story? Who would you help: the boy, the friend, or the sister? It seems that everyone in the story is eager to die. Why is that? Is it inherently wrong to look forward to death? Has the winged woman given Michael a gift (or a curse) by giving him the ability to fully feel the emotions of others that are near death? All it took for Michael to lift his friend's spirit was to really take the time to look at, and understand, his artwork. Is that, metaphorically, what everyone needs? If so, why don't we do so more often? What is the larger moral/theme of this story?

