Story Summary: A new disease hits the earth that causes very selective blindness in humanity. (Scroll Down To Read)

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Sort of Polarity by Michael Klein

I’m not a hypochondriac. Honestly, I’m not. That’s just a label others put on you because they don’t understand where you’re coming from.

The reality is there are millions of microorganisms in my intestines and on my skin basically eating me alive, and that my soft mucous membranes are hosting an orgy of foreign bodies determined to put me in the ground. So be it. That’s not hypochondria, that’s acceptance.

Look, if I’m in the subway and someone sneezes, I don’t freak out. Not anymore. I just shut my eyes and hold my breath, repeating to myself, you are not getting sick, you are not getting sick, you are not getting sick. At the next stop, I get off. Calmly. Always calmly.

See, acceptance.

So when my eyesight started to go haywire, I didn’t lose it. I very calmly did my research.

Allergies making my eyes water and my vision blurry was dismissed almost immediately. I landed on the natural process of aging where the lenses in your eyes become less flexible. Presbyopia it’s called. Makes it harder to focus on things. I reasoned glasses would do the trick. But that’s when things started to get really weird.

I called an eye doctor in a nearby strip mall and was told they didn’t have any appointments. Not for the next nine months, which was as far out as their reservation system went. The receptionist referred me to another doctor not too far away. Same story.

Something was definitely going on.

At first, I was gratified that this wasn’t just in my head. But, as nice as it is to be right, it’s far nicer to be able to see a doctor whenever you want. Need. Whenever you need. Wanting and needing are not the same. Wanting and needing are not the same. Wanting and needing are not the same.

Anyway, one of the curative message boards I monitor had a post about an urgent care in town that had an optometrist on staff. It was worth a shot.

I was still two blocks from the clinic when I saw the people lined up on the sidewalk. Blue police barricades were keeping them out of the street. For a minute I thought I had driven onto a parade route. I checked my rear-view mirror for a marching band or a float coming up fast. Just regular traffic.

Maybe people were lined up for the latest Must-have tech gadget? Or a new bizarrely flavored coffee available for a limited time? I should pay more attention to the news, but ever since the pandemic, my therapist told me to take it easy. Too much sensationalism and fear-mongering leads to feelings of uncertainty and helplessness, and then spiraling. Not good for me.

So, anyway, I soon realized the line actually snaked right up to the clinic entrance. I slowed down to look and heard short blasts of a whistle from somewhere. And suddenly a police officer was standing in the road, blocking the clinic’s driveway, waving me past.

“Keep moving,” he shouted, through teeth gripping his whistle.

I did as he instructed, and looking in my right-side mirror, I watched the policeman get fuzzy, wavy, and then he kind of disappeared. I could still hear the whistle, so he was there, I was sure of it. I just couldn’t see him anymore.

That sounds crazy, I know, but it was what had been happening to me for a few days. It was why I was trying to get in to see an eye doctor in the first place. Just like all these other people, I guess.

Now I should say that at this point I did perform a little more self-diagnosis, but I would like to stress I did so calmly.

I was able to rule out dysphagia, no trouble swallowing. Also all clear on speaking and language so no dysarthria or dysphasia. A stroke was looking unlikely, though the problem isolated to my vision could be a sign of a transient ischemic attack.

My neighbor, Bill—a very healthy guy—told me he was experiencing something similar.

“It’s the damndest thing,” he said. “I’m walking along an empty hallway at work, and then bam! Suddenly there are people there.”

He said the first few times it happened, his colleagues were just as startled as he was. He said as they walked away they’d get to a point down the hall and then, bzzt, they were gone. They were still there, he could hear them. They couldn’t see each other though.

I told him it was happening to me too. That people started to kind of shimmer, a blue, red, and green haze appearing around them before they came into focus and solidified in front of me. Or the reverse — they would start to lose sharpness, then the colors, and then, pfft, gone.

Whatever was happening was big. It was affecting the whole city. People would see the shimmering colors and then a person would pop in or out. Strangers, family members, co-workers, any gender, any ethnicity. It seemed random.

The phenomenon was reported in other cities too.

Everyone was becoming unnerved. Some thought it was a physical or psychological attack that created some kind of mass hysteria. A conversion disorder, if you will. Scientists and doctors offered no satisfactory answers.

They called it a “perceptual phenomenon.” People were unable to perceive about half the people they knew or came across, at least from a distance. When you were close to people—say 25 or 30 feet—you pretty much saw everybody. Farther away than that, it was a crapshoot.

My friends Brett and Anita did an experiment with me. He and I sat on a park bench. We could see each other, talk, the whole shebang. At the appointed time, Anita came down to the park. I saw her from about a block away. Watched her enter the park, send pigeons scattering, sidestep some litter. She waved to me. I waved back. Brett couldn’t see her! And get this, she couldn’t see him.

She stopped on the other side of the big fountain as we had agreed. She was maybe 50 feet away. Brett got up and started to walk around the fountain. About halfway there, I heard him yell her name, but when I looked, he was gone. I could see her. She could see me. She could see him. He and I could not see each other. I knew he was there. He hadn’t gone anywhere. Neither had I. We were both still where we were, just invisible to one another. It was freaky. Also irritating.

It only applied to humans, as best we could tell. There were no cases I heard of, or experienced, of say a dog or bird popping in and out of your field of vision. Inanimate things, like cars or buses, were also unaffected. Which was good. It meant you didn’t have to contend with suddenly appearing vehicular obstacles.

However, just because we could see cars, didn’t mean the drivers could see pedestrians. Quite a few were mowed down in the early days. It got to the point where crossing the street was perceived as too dangerous. You did all your business on the same side of the street if you could.

They talked about installing elevated crosswalks or burrowing down to dig tunnels. In the end, they decided public service announcements would be cheaper. Quicker too.

I heard they recorded a few with some celebrities, but audiences got really agitated that they couldn’t always see their favorite actor or ball player. Focus groups turned violent. Someone threw a chair through the two-way glass and it cut up a famous film director. Crazy.

They abandoned that approach and just put up posters with slogans near busy intersections. “Assume they can’t see you.” “Watch out!” “Do You Really Have to Cross?”

It was all unsettling. You’d be walking down the street or in a store, and suddenly, zapt! You were surrounded. People’s nerves were frayed. I know mine were. Fights actually started to break out.

As difficult as it was to see an eye doctor in the beginning, it became even harder to see a therapist or psychiatrist. Luckily, I had a long-standing relationship with my team, so we were able to up some dosages on anti-anxiety meds.

Even still, man. You’d be sitting in a restaurant and, sure, you could see your companions, but scattered throughout the dining room were patches of people you could kind of hear but not see at all. If you looked quickly out of the corner of your eye, you might see a flicker of a person. Disconcerting. It was just too much.

I decided to stop going to restaurants altogether and only went into stores as a last resort. Lots of people responded this way. Businesses were getting pinched again.

The businesses developed a system to make people comfortable with coming in. Everyone who worked at a particular place had to be able to see each other from any distance. If you couldn’t, you had to find a new job. No hard feelings, the system wouldn’t work any other way.

Once that was all sorted, one of the employees would stand out in front of the store or restaurant at a marker. They installed another marker, a Perception Post, 35 feet from the entrance in different directions. You’d go stand there and look at the place you wanted to go. If you and the employee could see each other, it was safe to go in. They were called Hosts at Post or HoPos for short which had an appropriate ring to it.

After a while, people got the hang of where they could go without difficulty and where they couldn’t. Every once in a while, a HoPo was on a break or it was a shift change and there was actually nobody there, and you’d panic. They added a small light to indicate when the position was staffed. It was a good system.

People started moving to neighborhoods more suited to their perceptions. The city passed a law that you could get out of a lease—even a commercial one—without penalty, on grounds of Perceptual Phenomena Impact. The PerPI Clause.

The federal government created an assistance program for people who needed to sell their homes because of PerPI. If you were offered less than 80 percent of your home’s estimated value and were selling because of a certified PerPI situation, the government would make you whole. As you can imagine, that got abused pretty quickly.

I had no reason to sell; my neighbors and I could all see each other. There was one house at the end of the street where we could see the man but not the woman. They were renters and their lease was almost up, so they just stayed until it was done and then they left. Not sure where they went. Kind of difficult when you have a couple like that, where one can be seen and the other can’t.

If you were just dating it wasn’t so bad. You’d tell the person to meet you at a restaurant’s Perception Post. If you could both see the HoPo, great. If not, end of date. It just made sense. But for the couples who were already together, married even, that had to be tough. You would have to find a neighborhood of families like you, accepting of you. And then businesses that were okay with these out-of-sync-couples. Not easy, I’m sure.

Anyway, it’s been almost five years since the phenomena started. We’ve all adapted pretty well to things. Violence is rare. Not unheard of, but not the norm like it was when we all started to sort. I read a few companies were developing eyeglasses that had some kind of coating enabling you to see everyone all the time. I didn’t really look into it. Seems unnecessary. I mean, why bother? You have your places, your friends, do you need more? Sometimes I wonder what my old friends are up to, like Brett. I’m sure they’re doing just fine. In the end, we’ve all got our things. Our circles. It’s just easier this way.

Discussion Questions (Leave a comment!):

Assuming the phenomenon in this story were true, do think people really would start to simply cluster together with “people they could see” as the story implies, in restaurants, relationships, and housing? If you were in the situation in this story, do you think relationships you had with people you couldn’t always see would start to fade or way, or would you be able to maintain those relationships? By the end of the story, there are glasses that allow someone to see everyone again, but the narrator doesn’t want to use them. Why do you think that is? Why do you think the narrator is unwilling to accept and use such a simple piece of technology? What analogies do you see in the story to culture today? Are there people we simply do not see? Who are they, and how might we overcome this issue? If it is easier, and everyone is happier, spending time only with people they can see, then is there really a need to make the extra effort to see everyone? What, if anything, is gained by seeing everyone (in the story, or in life)?

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