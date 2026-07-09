After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

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Deborah D Wibrink's avatar
Deborah D Wibrink
10h

This is a metaphor for staying in the "circle" with whom you are comfortable. We've all seen this. It takes courage or curiosity to meet those we can easily be "blind" to, like talk to a homeless person, or someone of a different culture. If I couldn't see some of my friends, but could see others, I think those unseen friendships would die out. If I were blind to everyone, I may have to start over with those who accept me like I am. The story also points out how limiting this is...stay on your side of the street,i.e. tracks. Good work.

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David Far's avatar
David Far
12h

I liked the HoPo and other societal impact details. In this situation, it seems like blind people would have a “super power.” We can still hear each other and they would be used to handling the world

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