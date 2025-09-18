Interesting Free Newsletter Partners

📖 Weekly Short Story

Selling To The Goyim by J. Weintraub

It is my firm belief that the blood of generations of salesmen flows through my veins and that, at least on my father’s side, peddlers, pitchmen, hucksters, drummers, horse traders, and merchant princes have been in the family since the days of Solomon. I’ve got uncles in men’s wear and lingerie, cousins in hardware and paints, and last year my Aunt Sarah, at the age of sixty-five, opened a yarn and needle craft shop on the proceeds of her husband’s life insurance. My great-grandfather taught Sam Goldwyn everything he knew about pushing gloves, but my father was the Harry in “Harry’s Famous West Side Liquors,” and to my mind, he was the best of them all.

I ought to know, because I worked elbow-to-elbow with him from the time I was old enough to hoist a case of beer up to the counter to the day I went off to college. Long before the discount drugstores made loss leaders a permanent fixture in the trade, my father was featuring at cost a name-brand Scotch one week, a bourbon the next. He compiled a mailing list of over 20,000 names and regularly hired neighborhood kids to slip flyers underneath the windshield wipers of every car within a mile radius. He sponsored softball and bowling teams, importing ringers whenever a championship was at stake, and donated kegs of beer to the Fourth Ward’s Annual Labor Day Picnic. The week before Christmas, he gave away over a dozen cases of whiskey bottle-by-bottle to his best customers, and on December 24 he was open for business until midnight. On Christmas day he was open from nine to five.

But the true key to the success of Harry’s Famous West Side Liquors was not my father’s undercutting of the competition or the sweepstakes he ran once or twice a year. It was, as he so often reminded me, “Psychology! Good human relations skills!” He found, for instance, the standard brown paper bag to be a depressing sight, and he reserved for his clientele a customized rainbow-striped carrier with the scarlet legend “Harry’s Finest!” emblazoned across its surface. “Buying fine liquors is not something to be ashamed of,” he would say. “It’s something to enjoy!” and rarely did anyone over the legal age feel unwelcome, harassed, or insecure in my father’s store.

Yet like many successful salesmen, even those who earn the deep respect of their customers, he felt a mild contempt for them all. Those who entered his store probably considered him an advocate for conviviality and high spirits, and as they left, clutching their multi-colored bags full of clinking glass and sloshing liquids, they were surely convinced that he, too, celebrated their over-indulgence as strength. But although he loved to sell, my father was neither fond of them nor their habits.

He began to like his customers even less when the racial composition of the neighborhood, which had begun to change shortly after he opened the store, turned completely black. In the face of rising insurance costs and an increasingly impoverished clientele, he had to lower both the quality of his merchandise and the extent of his markups. But his volume grew in still greater proportions, and his increased profits confirmed the truth of his methods and the power of his salesmanship. When the riots erupted in the summer of ‘68, his store—which was on the fringe of the area—was not touched, and at the end of the second day, he proclaimed, “You see, that’s what comes of psychology and good human relations skills!”

But on the morning of the third day, after most of the other fires had subsided, Harry’s Famous West Side Liquors was ransacked, torched, and gutted, and to this day its site remains a vacant lot. Although he always blamed “an outside element, hoodlums!” I suspect that he was convinced that he had been betrayed by his customers, and without ever returning to see what could be salvaged from the debris, he retired from business. A little over a year later he died, having, I suppose, no further reason for living since there was nothing more for him to sell.

I’m sure if I had shown the least inclination toward retail trade, my father would have rebuilt the store for me, although most likely in some suburban mall rather than on the West Side. I recall, as a child, overhearing him discuss my prospects with the relatives as if an empire of retail liquor outlets—with a spawn of rainbow-striped billboards publicizing the family name along the highways of the world—were to be erected on my shoulders. But in college I was far more interested in channels of distribution, psychographics, and usage pulls than in stock-sale ratios and inventory control, and when I made my preferences clear to him, he was deeply disappointed. “That’s fine,” he said. “You better yourself. You become better than me,” but there was neither conviction nor pride in his voice.

Yet when I took my first job as a Spiegel Catalogue copywriter, churning out ten-line blurbs for electric blenders and the like, I had far more in common with Harry Warner than either he or I supposed, and many years later, as Marketing Director for Caldwell Publishing, Inc., I could still hear my father’s voice in my ears, “Know your market. And if you got something to sell, sell it! Shout so’s all of them can hear you loud and clear!”

So, I shouted, and everyone heard. “Reduce Fatty Build-up! No Exercise! No Diet!” That ad ran for five years before it stopped pulling. “A Refund Every Year from the IRS! Get Your $$ Back from Uncle Sam!” Bill still inserts that one in the Sunday financial section of every major metropolitan newspaper from February 1 to April 1. “There Are 5,000 New Millionaires Every Year! You Can Be One of Them!” Fortune and Business Week produced solid returns. “Single Girls Are Easier than You Think. If You’ve Got the ‘Touch!’” Playboy, Penthouse, Popular Mechanics, and the like. My boss, Bill Caldwell, dubbed me “the franchise” because of headlines like those. “They ought to be enshrined in the Advertising Hall of Fame,” he used to say, “along with ‘Diamonds Are Forever’ and ‘They Laughed When I Sat Down to Play the Piano.’”

But not only could I write heads that demanded attention—inciting a reader’s lusts or greed, his unacknowledged cravings or fear of shame—I also crafted narratives with the skill of a Dickens or Jackie Collins. (“One day a famous face appeared at the door of Dr. Havermayer’s Beverley Hills Clinic,” begins my immortal ad for The Havermayer Celebrity Diet.) I was adept at arousing curiosity (“Learn the seven ways to lose fat while fast asleep!”), allaying fears (“No money down! No obligation to buy!”), sweetening the offer (“If you act NOW, FREE with each order…”), and impelling action (“And, in addition, if you print your name and address on the lines below TODAY…”).

Of course, the books that Caldwell Publishing produced, tailor-made for mail order, simplified my task. Get Rich from Penny Stocks was a sure-fire bestseller, as were The Embarrassment Syndrome and An Appalachian Grannie’s Recipes for Perfect Health. All written to formula, all repeated regularly, with slight modifications in content and structure. Every year a crash diet, one or two strategies for instant wealth, a guide on bedding the single girl or entrapping the eligible male, and at least one manual on, to use Bill’s phrase, how-not-to-be-a-slob.

The list would be rounded out by exploiting various fads (The Care and Feeding of Your Pet Rock) or by replicating some trade bestseller (Visitors from Beyond the Stars). Although we maintained an editorial department that read and solicited manuscripts, most of our books were simply titles before they were anything else, and Bill retained a stable of freelancers—nutritionists, psychotherapists, nontenured academics, library drudges—capable of inflating any one-line idea into enough pages to warrant a $19.95 price tag. In a pinch, Bill could flesh out a volume himself, and I happen to be the pseudonymous author of The Way to Power: Selling Yourself in Interpersonal Relationships.

Like the thick brown bottles, supposedly full of miraculous elixir, once hawked by medicine-show barkers, our books were made of the cheapest materials to ensure maximum profits. Signatures more inclined to separate from their spines than to stay put; case bound covers likely to split apart after a second reading (if any of our readers were benighted enough to read a Caldwell title twice); paper sure to yellow, crack, and disintegrate within the decade. But the shoddiness of our products had little impact on sales, for Caldwell Publishing was not in the business of selling durable art or entertainment. Instead, we peddled fantasies of undeserved riches and robust health, dreams of popularity and prestige, freedom from anxiety and want. Like my father who did not deal exclusively in liquid refreshment but also in reduced inhibitions and, in some cases, oblivion, I, too, offered the means to an end, the slaying of a thirst, the cure to some undiagnosed disease.

I often wondered if any of those who responded so eagerly to my ads ever took the time to read through Surviving Your Midlife Crisis or Charting Sexual Signs, or whether any of them actually practiced the five basic techniques for achieving spiritual tranquility or financial well-being. Most of them, I suspect, were simply seeking reassurance that given the proper methods and sufficient discipline, such things were still attainable in a world increasingly alien and unsafe. In any case, our money-back guarantee was rarely acted upon, confirming our claim to “twenty million satisfied customers,” and despite an occasional misleading headline or overstated case, I never considered myself guilty of deceptive practices. Like my father used to say, “The goyim want to drink, and I make a fair profit. So, who’s complaining?”