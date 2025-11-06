From After Dinner Conversation author Adam Strassberg. Available now for the winter holidays!

Seconds Last by P.G. Streeter

So I’m talking to Linus the other day. We’re sitting on that bench—you know, the one across from the carousel. Of course, I say “the other day,” like it’s not always just this day, but you know what I mean. It feels like a while ago.

Anyway, I’m talking to Linus, the one people call The Professor. We go way back. Used to bring his car to my shop in Hartford in the late ‘90s. Good guy.

He asks me, “Do you know where we are?” As if this hasn’t been discussed a thousand times before. As if it’s not the one thing on everyone’s mind. As if any of us knows for certain.

I play it as cool as I can. I say to him, “They say...well, you know what they say. But I’m no theologian.”

“No,” he says back to me, “I mean, what’s it look like, from before?”

“They tell me it’s Central Park,” I say, “although I wouldn’t know. Never been to New York, myself. Not back then, anyway.” I take a moment to admire the cloudless blue sky and all those massive gray towers that cut through it so cleanly. The early autumn wind shuffles crisply through the trees surrounding us, blowing through green leaves that show hints of yellow. Over at the carousel, kids are laughing. The painted horses dance up and down as they spin, just like they always do. That music (in my head, it’s just titled “Circus Music”) plays on a loop. It’s all one big loop, I guess—but it’s pleasant enough.

The Professor speaks up. “Central Park as it was in 1978,” he says. “Which is funny, because I didn’t kick it until August of 2019.” The guy outlived me by a decade, and he likes to get my goat by telling me about the preposterous things that have—according to him—happened since. It’s all good fun, but I know somehow he’s not here to egg me on this time. Instead, he’s about to get philosophical. I don’t like that nearly as much.

I want to make an excuse—maybe tell him I ought to go find my folks, see if they want to take a stroll through the zoo—but he pipes in too quickly. “It’s from the first time I saw it,” he says.

“Pardon?”

“When I was a young man, first trip to the city. Perfect day in early October—absolutely perfect. Makes sense that this would be my particular conceptual framework for it all. But it got me thinking: why would this be everybody else’s schema? Everyone sees the same things here. Same trees, same skyline. Same hotdog vender, cheerfully slinging dogs even though he knows no one eats anymore. It’s plucked right out of my past...so why would you all see my vision of it?”

“Listen, Linus, isn’t that your family over there, sitting in the shade of that big old oak tree?” I can see them—his mom and pop, his wife and two boys. He told me once his parents beat him here by several years, but the wife and kids all got here the same time he did. Car accident, if I recall correctly. Tragic stuff, but it’s nice to see them all together, I suppose.

“As a matter of fact,” he tells me, grasping my arm now and staring straight into my eyes, “they’re not my family. Not really. See, I’ve come to a revelation: I’m the only one here.”

I can put up with Linus’s philosophical discursions and mathematical ramblings, but I’ve got to admit it kind of stings to be told you’re not real. I happen to be pretty convinced I exist, thank you very much. He sees it in my eyes, though, and he starts up again before I can say anything.

“I like you, Axel. You’re good to talk to, even if you’re just a projection from my memories, a spark of light from somewhere up here.” He’s pointing to his temple and twirling his finger a bit. Reminds me of the old gesture, the one meaning loco—which I’m beginning to think is pretty fitting.

“Linus,” I say, but he cuts in again, in full-blown Professor mode now.

“See, I just can’t bring myself to believe in the afterlife.” He puts a finger to prevent my protest, then goes on: “I can believe, however, in the relativity of perception, especially in regard to time. You ever read about that burst of neural activity that occurs right before the brain dies?”

Matter of fact, I heard something like this on the radio, some years ago. “The fireworks,” I say. “Fireworks in the brain, last thing you see.”

“Yes. Like fireworks. A burst of light, because those neurons are firing like crazy.” He pauses, then, “Do you know what an asymptote is, Axel?” I’m about to tell him I don’t, but he just keeps on going: “See, I hypothesize that, in the moments preceding death, one’s neural firing accelerates exponentially. It gets faster and faster, immeasurably so, and the mind processes things increasingly faster too.”

“I’m not—” I start, but he cuts me off again. (Guess he doesn’t care what I have to say—but why would he? I’m not real.)

He goes on: “In the precise moment before you die, what if your relative perception of time speeds up at an exponential rate? And because your processing speeds up, everything else slows down. Time moves forward, but from your perspective, you’re never going to reach that line, the asymptote, the moment of death. And what can you perceive in such an infinitesimally small duration of time, except what’s in your own mind, an endless delusion?”

“Linus—”

“It’s nothing but an evolutionary quirk, perhaps, but it’s an astounding one: we create our own afterlife. This is mine.”

I pause and realize I’m sort of following. “But it can’t last forever, can it? Eventually, time moves forward. You get to the point—the asymwhatsit.”

He smiles like I’m not getting the joke, shakes his head. He looks around a moment, then gets a gleam in his eyes. “Ah. There it is,” he says, and he points to another park bench, one that’s got an advert across the seatback. Fletcher Life Insurance, the sign reads, with the agent’s name, Z. Elea, underneath it in smaller letters. It’s got a big red arrow streaking across a stark white background, hovering just short of a stylized bullseye on the far right of the placard.

The Professor goes at it again, and he’s almost manic at this point, talking really fast, gesticulating a lot. “My mind must’ve added this little detail, a subliminal hint from my subconscious, you see?” I don’t see, and I tell him so. He says, “To get to that bullseye, the arrow had to go half the distance first, then half that, and—”

“Oh, that old thing,” I say. “Heard about that once. It was in a movie.” And then it dawns on me: “You want to hit the target?” I pause, then add, “End the loop?”

He’s dead silent, then nods solemnly. “It’s not worth it if it’s not real,” he says, then slouches back onto the bench like a deflated balloon. We sit for a long time.

“But your family’s over there,” I say, eventually.

He seems not to hear me, just mutters, “I’ve got to do some calculations.” Then he looks at me, smiles that off smile, says, “Maybe I can make my mind to slow down, you see. Quit accelerating, return to the relative flow of time.” He gets out a little notepad and a ballpoint pen. Starts scratching.

I look at my old friend for a time—maybe a minute, maybe ages—and I wonder if he’s onto something. I wonder if this’ll be the last time I see him. I wonder if I’ll still be here if he goes. Still... “Your family’s over there, Linus. Under the oak tree.”

He says nothing, and I get up from the bench without another word. I go off to find my folks, to see if they’ll take a stroll with me through the zoo.

Discussion Questions (Leave a comment!)

They seem to be re-living the same pleasant moment(s) forever. Would you consider this heaven or hell? Why or why not? If this is the last moment before Linus’s death, stretched out forever, how is it that the story is written from the perspective of Axel? Linus talks about the “relativity of perception.” Do you think this “relativity of perception” happens in real life with various plants/animals? (i.e. Hummingbirds think humans are moving at the speed of sloths.) Does something being a delusion take away from its value? If you were Linus, would you simply stay in this happy place forever? If you were to go to your happiest place, where (and when) would it be? What is it about a particular moment in time that makes it so pleasant?

