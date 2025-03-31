Dear ADC writers and readers,

If you're a writer looking to level up your craft, get your stories published, and connect deeply with mentors and other writers who understand your work—then PocketMFA’s 10th Cohort launching later this spring might be exactly what you've been waiting for. Spots are limited, and applications close May 1st, so keep reading to get all the info you need.

Our next cohort kicks off on May 3, 2025, and we're excited to introduce you to your incredible mentors:

Francesca Lia Block (Fiction), acclaimed author of over 25 books, brings her passion for nurturing unique voices to her mentorship, believing that "every writer has a story only they can tell," and she is dedicated to helping you uncover and share yours.

Valerie Burns (Fiction) brings warmth, humor, and deep expertise as a mentor, believing that "there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to writing," and works closely with each writer to develop their unique voice and craft compelling stories readers will …