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Read Eleanor Anstruther’s Substack Title : Eleanor Anstruther

Writing Focus : Publishing a diary, streamed fiction, and memoir

Founded: January 2023

Q&A

Does publishing your work on Substack change your writing or the way you view it?

Publishing on Substack has fundamentally changed my relationship to writing by bringing readers closer and allowing me to build community. When I arrived here, I was at a career low; with three consecutive novels rejected by the mainstream, I was seriously questioning my ability to write. Substack, and the readers I’ve met here, changed all that. I’ve built a career and a following I can rely on, and the confidence I’ve found as a result has loosened my voice and improved my work. I’m a better writer for it.

How did you first know you were meant to write?

I’ve always known. I don’t remember a time when I didn’t know. I was born knowing.

What must be included in an idea for you to go forward and create a piece of fiction?

A certain fizz. It’s a feeling. I’ve got to feel excited about it. An idea doesn’t have to be complex or even original, it just has to enthrall me and make me want to spend time with it. Writing a novel is a long process. If an idea’s energy can last the two years it takes me to deliver a new piece of work, then I know it’s a good one.

How and when do you decide on a story title?

They come at different times, and usually out of the blue. A Perfect Explanation came after I’d finished the novel. In Judgement of Others came at the beginning and Fallout while I was swimming and mid-writing an early draft. The novel I’m working on right now rests entirely on the title, which came before I’d even typed the first word.

Can you think of a character that was particularly difficult to write? How did you do it?

Enid, the lead character in A Perfect Explanation. Despite the fact it was on her insistence I write the novel, for seven years she refused to speak. All she did was sit in a chair and stare out a window. Things came to a head when I told her if she didn’t turn around and start talking I was going to give up. It was a stand off. She relented. I wrote the book.

Where do you find the most spot-on suggestions for your next read/listen?

Friends! Always friends.

What is the greatest compliment you have received as a writer? The most stinging criticism?

I keep a file of lovely things sent to me by readers titled, “Read this when you’re down.” They speak of being touched by the work. And of an even-handedness when dealing with characters. I love to know I’ve managed both these things.

And stinging? Trawl through Goodreads or Netgalley. There’s always someone saying they just didn’t get it or got bored halfway. Ouch.

What line(s) from your work would you quote for someone at a party?

I can’t imagine ever doing that, but for the sake of the question, I’ve always loved Monica’s line in Fallout when they’re all around the fire at Greenham talking about female power and how women should be in charge. Someone brings up Maggie Thatcher, and Monica says, quick as a flash, “She really fucked you, didn’t she?” It always makes me laugh.

Eleanor Anstruther, a born writer, has been concocting stories since before she could hold a pen. Her debut, A Perfect Explanation (Salt Books), published in 2019 and was shortlisted for the Not The Booker Prize and The Desmond Eliot Prize. She’s since published two more novels and a memoir. She lives between the UK and France.

https://www.instagram.com/eleanoranstruther/

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