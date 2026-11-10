After Dinner Conversation® is an award-winning independent nonprofit publisher. We believe in fostering meaningful discussions among friends, family, and students to enhance humanity through truth-seeking, reflection, and respectful debate.

Get 80% off for 1 month

Read David Matlock’s Substack Title : Fictional Russia

Writing Focus : Serial chapters from Flying to Giotto, commentary in “Russia on Notes”

Founded: January 2026

Q&A

Does publishing your work on Substack change your writing or the way you view it?

Yes, through the feedback from other novelists I’ve discovered on Substack. Most ask me to provide more interiority to my characters and not leave their motivations implied.

How did you first know you were meant to write?

Poetry was the first art form I loved at aged 13-14. I began writing then.

What must be included in an idea for you to go forward and create a piece of fiction?

An idea of how to enter the chaotic furnace that hides behind normality. I don’t like novels with a political agenda, but I’ve wound up writing one because rude politics keeps shaping my choices.

How and when do you decide on a story title?

I reflect over a proper title from beginning until after the book is finished.

Can you think of a character that was particularly difficult to write? How did you do it?

Anastasia, the love interest of the protagonist, modeled on Nastassiya Fillipovna from Dostoyevsky’s Idiot. Her POV is never presented; we see her only through the eyes of other characters, and her agenda becomes apparent only in the Epilogue.

Where do you find the most spot-on suggestions for your next read/listen?

Friends, Substack feed, my own mental list of unread books.

What is the greatest compliment you have received as a writer? The most stinging criticism?

The greatest compliment is someone reading my work, because time is the most finite asset. When someone has paid attention for so many hours, I take harsh criticism as a gift. A writer resident in Moscow (a native speaker of Ukrainian) used the expression «Развесистая клюква» (literally, “hanging cranberries”), which is used for foreigners using stereotypes or descriptions that don’t apply to Russian (or in this case, Ukrainian) reality. But then she told me I must get the work published because it’s topical and the protagonist is actually interesting. So, we can say it was both harsh criticism and a compliment from the same person.

What line(s) from your work would you quote for someone at a party?

“When a fight starts, you choose sides. You have to stick with your country even if it’s run by criminals, otherwise you lose your culture.”

It’s a response to a famous line in The Quiet American: “Sooner or later, one has to take sides. If one is to remain human.” I think Greene underestimates the price of taking sides. It’s not just a moral question. It requires you to shed whole chunks of your identity if your country is in the wrong. That’s what my novel is about — how a man decides what side he’s on. Can he escape the choice?

David Matlock is a US citizen, permanent resident of Russia, travel writer, and art critic in his 20s, investment banker later in life, forced into retirement by US sanctions criminalizing his work in Russia, and author of a spy novel, Flying to Giotto, set in 2013 in the lead up to the Maidan crisis.

https://substack.com/@davidmatlock1?r=4qhde1&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=profile

Writers, submit to After Dinner Conversation, here.

Substack fiction authors who would like to be interviewed, here’s how.

Share After Dinner Conversation - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

Leave a comment