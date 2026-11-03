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Read Christopher Howe’s Substack Title : cphowe

Writing Focus : Publishing from Edward Mercer’s The Catalogue of Unusual and Overlooked Objects

Founded: April 2025

Q&A

Does publishing your work on Substack change your writing or the way you view it?

Yes, it has given me an opportunity to publish a serial, which would not have been possible without an online platform. I’m hoping the audience will build, but even if it doesn’t, the work is there and available.

How did you first know you were meant to write?

I was complimented at school for my ability to capture ideas in words and my ability at comprehension in English classes. But, as a boy in England in the early 1980s, I was pushed down a science path and away from literature. In 2006, by now in Wellington, New Zealand, I signed up for a four-day writing summer school with Chris Else. That kicked things off for real.

What must be included in an idea for you to go forward and create a piece of fiction?

I want the characters in a story to have compelling arcs, which are revealed through what they say and do. I want the reader to care passionately about what happens to those characters. Exposition and scenes that don’t drive the story forward have no interest for me. My ideal story is where those characters are struggling with the tension between their ordinary lives and their dreams.

How and when do you decide on a story title?

Titles are hard. Almost as hard as endings. Often I will wait until the story is mostly finished, then the title will reveal itself. Otherwise, I revert to using the name of the main character.

Can you think of a character that was particularly difficult to write? How did you do it?

I don’t find characters hard to write. Once I have an idea for a story, I find my characters simply appear, mostly fully formed. Letting them think, speak, and act comes naturally. All writers should read a lot, and I’m sure my reading history helps my character’s thoughts and actions come out when I’m writing. I’m not a planner or a plotter. One of the great joys of writing fiction is finding out what your characters are like and what they are going to do next.

Where do you find the most spot-on suggestions for your next read/listen?

Substack, book reviews in The Guardian, Granta, LitHub, Bluestocking, McSweeney’s, and the New Zealand media.

What is the greatest compliment you have received as a writer? The most stinging criticism?

My MA supervisor, Damien Wilkins, once said, “Brilliant, that’s just brilliant, Chris,” when I asked whether a shift from the first to the third person in one of my classmates’ stories would work better. I can recall two other compliments from Damien, one about my long story “Freda,” where I’m talking about ploughing up hay meadows to grow crops in the Second World War, when he said something like, “You can’t get any better than that,” and one in my short story “Gate III,” where I talk about pedal notes.

When I was runner-up in the BNZ awards in 2011, the judge, the brilliant Rachael King, wrote, “...this is a story that wasn’t particularly inventive with language.…” Rachael said lots of good things as well—I was a runner-up after all, out of hundreds of entries—but that’s what I remember. It hurt, but it made me a better writer.

What line(s) from your work would you quote for someone at a party?

I wouldn’t. But if someone else quoted my work at a party, I wouldn’t care which line it was, I’d be over the moon.

Christopher Howe has an MA in Creative Writing from the International Institute of Modern Letters in Wellington, New Zealand. He was a double runner-up in the BNZ Literary Awards in 2011 and has been published in Hue & Cry and Turbine. He was a resident at the Fondation Jan Michalski in 2019. His weekly entries from Edward Mercer’s The Catalogue of Unusual and Overlooked Objects are inspired by Georges Perec’s Life A Users Manual. The Substack posts will unfold over a year to reveal, if looked at carefully and read closely, a layered and intriguing story.

https://substack.com/@cphowe

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