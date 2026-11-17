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Read Blake Dalton’s Substack Title : Blake Dalton

Writing Focus : Short fiction suspense, horror, and comedy

Founded: June 2026

Q&A

Does publishing your work on Substack change your writing or the way you view it?

Publishing a story in installments makes me pay attention to where I leave the reader. If I’m asking someone to come back next week, I need to give them a reason. Substack also lets me ask readers about specific choices I’ve made. Recently, I asked whether a POV switch worked without a section break. Being able to have that conversation while people are reading the story is useful.

How did you first know you were meant to write?

I’m an artist at heart. I wanted a new way to promote my art, so I started writing children’s books that featured my digital art. The actual story came second. After a few successful self-published preschool-level books, I found that the love for writing was much stronger. I can craft and mold a world or vision with words instead of a brush.

What must be included in an idea for you to go forward and create a piece of fiction?

There has to be something about the situation that makes me want to know what happens next. A strange premise can get my attention, but I need a person with something to lose before I have a story. With suspense and horror, I’m especially interested in what someone will do when the easy way out is gone.

How and when do you decide on a story title?

I like a short title that means more once you’ve read the story. SNAP is a good example. It connects to the photographs, but the word carries other possibilities as the story develops. The title should give someone a reason to look without giving away what they’re going to find.

Can you think of a character that was particularly difficult to write? How did you do it?

Bryce in SNAP. He has things to feel guilty about, but I couldn’t have him walking around explaining himself to the reader. I had to work that guilt into what he notices, what he avoids saying, and how he responds to his friends. The challenge was letting readers understand him while leaving room for them to judge his actions.

Where do you find the most spot-on suggestions for your next read/listen?

I don’t really read much, because I’m constantly creating. I simply don’t have the time to dedicate to a great story. I don’t consider myself a consumer of books besides a few books written by authors like Dan Brown, Andy Weir, or Hugh Howie. I listen to the audio versions when I’m cutting grass. (I live in the swamp so I have lots of grass to cut.)

What is the greatest compliment you have received as a writer? The most stinging criticism?

I have an issue with typing too fast and spelling words like “from” as “form.” The struggle is real, because auto correct doesn’t catch things like that and homonyms. I was once told by a reader, when I disclosed this in a SM post, that my grammar suffers more than my writing. So that was a really cool way of saying, “Hey, I may have the goods here.” It was also a way of saying “I suck at typing.”

What line(s) from your work would you quote for someone at a party?

“Susie always hated sleeping alone.”

That’s the last line of my 100-word horror story, Last Row. Depending on the party, that might be the end of the conversation.

Blake Dalton is a Louisiana author who writes suspense, horror, and comedy with a Southern edge. His work includes STIFF, serialized fiction, and short stories published on Substack. He also hosts Write the Damn Story, where he shares practical storytelling advice and the work that goes into his fiction. He wants to reach people who don’t consider themselves readers with short, accessible stories they can finish in an evening.

https://blakedaltonauthor.substack.com

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