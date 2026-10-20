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Read Alexander Semenyuk’s Substack

Title : Lighthouse

Writing Focus : Horror

Founded: 2022

Q&A

Does publishing your work on Substack change your writing or the way you view it?

I think the more experience we get the better, in any way, as long as we are willing to learn and to improve.

How did you first know you were meant to write?

When I was a child living in Ukraine. English is actually my third language.

What must be included in an idea for you to go forward and create a piece of fiction?

I can get ideas stuck in my head out of nowhere. Looking at a person, a cup, sky, a bird, a poster.

How and when do you decide on a story title?

One of the first things to happen, but sometimes in the end I change it.

Can you think of a character that was particularly difficult to write? How did you do it?

Writing from a female perspective is most challenging; I listen to a lot of women around me to learn.

Where do you find the most spot-on suggestions for your next read/listen?

Probably when Scorsese recommended Silence, it became my favorite book.

What is the greatest compliment you have received as a writer? The most stinging criticism?

Best compliment was when someone said one of my books was like a mix of Doyle and Poe.

What line(s) from your work would you quote for someone at a party?

Maybe some about future, the journey of life.

Alexander Semenyuk is a Ukrainian author. He was born in Lutsk, Ukraine, 1986. At 14, he immigrated to United States. Alexander’s favorite genres are sci fi, horror, and fantasy. Early in life Alexander was greatly influenced by classic literature and since childhood dreamed of becoming a writer. He has published more than 30 books, including the award-winning bestseller in multiple countries, Paradise Harbour, and international bestseller, The Illuminated.

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