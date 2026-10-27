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Read Adrian Hanlon’s Substack

Title : SERIALISED

Writing Focus : Community building around the processes of novel writing

Founded: September 2026

Q&A

Does publishing your work on Substack change your writing or the way you view it?

It holds me more accountable for meeting deadlines if I know that there are others relying on me to do so. However, it is also strange to show people my work before it is finished. Publishing those first drafts is particularly strange, as they are drafts that I had intended for no one to ever see.

How did you first know you were meant to write?

I have always written. When I was little and could not yet spell or type, I would dictate to my mum the stories I wanted to be written and she would type them up as I told them. Because I was so young when I started, I don’t actually remember why I began to write, but I have always suspected that I was inspired by my dad, who, every Halloween, would write a ghost story for all the neighbor kids when we went trick-or-treating.

What must be included in an idea for you to go forward and create a piece of fiction?

I need to be confused by the theme or question I am trying to explore. I don’t want to preach my preconceived opinions to the audience, so I always try to create characters whose opinions are somewhat different to mine. My goal then is to see the world through their eyes and, in doing so, come to appreciate different points of view.

How and when do you decide on a story title?

Usually after I start writing. I need to know what the story is really about before I can determine its title. I often have working titles before that point, but they don’t tend to last.

Can you think of a character that was particularly difficult to write? How did you do it?

Most of them. One of the hardest parts of writing is staying faithful to a character and not trying to steer them in a direction that suits the author. For every action, big or small, I try to ask myself, “Would the character do that? Would they say that in this way?”

Where do you find the most spot-on suggestions for your next read/listen?

Often from friends or authors. Most of the time, I just go into a charity shop and see if anything looks promising or vaguely familiar.

What is the greatest compliment you have received as a writer? The most stinging criticism?

I think the only real praise that matters for me is when someone tells me they wanted to keep reading. My main job, as I see it, is to get a reader to turn the page. Intellectual depth should not come at the cost of entertainment.

As for criticisms, I don’t really pay attention to them. To be honest, I’m quite happy for someone to criticise my work as long as it’s constructive.

What line(s) from your work would you quote for someone at a party?

I wouldn’t (hahahaha!).

Adrian Hanlon is an MA (Hons) Philosophy graduate from the University of St Andrews. His serialized novel, A Tale of Death and Deathlessness, tackles questions about the ethics of immortality and the costs of technological progress. His nonfiction Substack series “Scene Edit,” which is published the week after each chapter of the serialized novel, critically compares his first, second, and final drafts of the same scenes. Each scene is then gone through again and edited ruthlessly. The goal is, firstly, to show readers how to edit through the lens of great authors’ advice and secondly, to remind them that first drafts are always terrible.

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