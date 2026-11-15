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Q&A

Which philosophy or philosopher most aligns with your own beliefs?

I don’t think I could pick just one. On a personal level, I think a lot about Sartre’s work on the sense of self and whether you can truly be free even in the face of imprisonment. Also on Pierce and pragmatism. Are the things I write about clear or merely familiar? But when thinking about the world outside of me, I often come back to Rawls and his original position.

Is there any standard publishing or writing advice that you disagree with? Or any standard advice that you feel is too often neglected?

I am partial to the advice Gustave Flaubert gave in an 1876 letter: Soyez réglé dans votre vie et ordinaire comme un bourgeois, afin d’être violent et original dans vos œuvres, or be orderly and ordinary in your upstanding middle class life so that you can be wild and original in your writing.

The classic advice given to aspiring writers (which I myself offer up when asked about how to become a journalist or a writer) is that you need to write. It is true. Writing is a learned skill like any other and everyone gets better with practice.

But Flaubert has a point. If you want the space, time, and energy to write and especially to write creatively, your life has to allow for that. Live a life that allows you the room to write.

Is your process for writing philosophical fiction different from the way you approach other works?

Everything is philosophical. I approach all writing in more or less the same way: What information do I need to give the reader to understand the piece?

I like to poke at cultural truisms and see how well they stand up, but I think of that more as a journalistic approach to writing, where I am constantly questioning whatever narrative I am being given, especially when it adheres to my own beliefs.

What is the greatest compliment you have received as a writer? The most stinging criticism?

An upside to spending such a long time in journalism is that criticism no longer stings. When [a] critique hurt, it was because I knew it was true and was upset at myself for my shortcomings. Now I am just grateful that a talented editor has improved my work.

The greatest compliment I can ever get is when I look back at my own work and think, “Actually, this is pretty good.”

Which authors or books would you recommend to those who want to challenge their own thinking?

I am a big fan of going directly to the source material. The colloquial understanding of a historical viewpoint or a philosophical argument can be radically different from what someone said themselves.

We think of vegetarianism as a “new” thing, but in La Fin de Chéri by Colette, the titular character makes a remark about being given an obligatory invite to a party “just as one would offer the woodcock, at the table, to the vegetarian guests.” There were enough people choosing to abstain from eating meat in 1920s Paris that vegetarians could be a punchline.

To that end, I am trying to read a novel from every country in the world and I am focusing on works that aren’t set during the most prominent moment in the state’s history (so, not something from Germany set during the Second World War, for example). You really get a very different perspective on life and culture in this way.

Molly Quell is a Dutch-American journalist who covers international law and justice. She has worked for The Associated Press and CNS and her work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Economist, and others. Her creative work has been featured in Daily Science Fiction, The Thieving Magpie, and Angel City Review. She lives in The Hague.

https://bsky.app/profile/mollyquell.bsky.social

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