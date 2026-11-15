After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

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Endimio Fraile's avatar
Endimio Fraile
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The woodcock offered to the vegetarian makes me want to know who accepts the party invitation. Everyone may be perfectly aware that nobody wants either.

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