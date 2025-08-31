If you would like to be profiled in this newsletter, here’s how.

Q&A

Is your process for writing philosophical fiction different from the way you approach other works?

Yes and no.

Yes, in the sense that instead of being primarily plot-driven or character-driven, a work of philosophical fiction headlines the moral or ethical dilemma and signposts that question more clearly. Of course, most of the best works of fiction have philosophical elements in them already, but they are often not central to the story in the way that the philosophical fiction published by ADC is.

No, in the sense that the way I write is just the way I write. I let things mull around in my brain for a long time before writing anything, then I sit with my notebook and pen and scribble away, and then later transcribe those nearly illegible scribblings onto the screen and shape it into the story that was in my head (but hopefully better and tighter). You still need plot and characters for philosophical fiction, they're just not the primary point.

Is there any standard publishing or writing advice that you disagree with? Or any standard advice that you feel is too often neglected?

I disagree with most of the hard and fast writing rules, because if you become too constrained by them, you end up sounding no different than a Large Language Model with certain immutable parameters. The trick is knowing when to break the rules and why you're breaking them and if breaking those so-called rules is in service of making the story better, clearer, more easily understood or experienced by your reader.

I think the musicality of language is often neglected, which is why my favourite prose writers are actually good poets as well. They have an ear for the music of vowels and consonants, the rhythm of syllables. Most of us have a voice in their head as they read, even if we're not conscious of it. So the 'sound' of certain words or combination of words makes more of a subconscious difference to the reading experience than we realise.

Which authors or books would you recommend to those who want to challenge their own thinking?

My advice is to read widely across philosophical traditions and don't assume you know a person's position until you've actually grappled with them. Robert Pirsig's Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance has fallen out of favour in recent years, but it's remarkably prescient in our machine age. And I'm fond of Thomas Merton, especially his dialogues with Zen Buddhism as presented by D. T. Suzuki.

If you are in a Western country, then you cannot avoid the English tradition of George MacDonald, G. K. Chesterton, and C. S. Lewis as foundational for Christian ethics. All three are intellectual and creative giants, and they are in conversation with each other more than people realise. After that I'd advise pivoting to more mystical work which explores the nature of the universe and God and love: The Cloud of Unknowing and the poems of Rumi are two good places to start.

But if you prefer your reading to have more plot and characterisation and story, then you can't go wrong with Italo Calvino and Umberto Eco, both masters of philosophical metafiction, and I'm also partial to Olga Tokarczuk's strange and powerful work, especially Flights and The Book of Jacob.

Is there an interview question you wish someone would ask you? How would you answer it?

I wish people would ask what recent work the interviewee is most proud of!



For me, that would be either a weird metafictional essay for Apocrypha on Substack which deals with Thomas Pynchon novels, conspiracy theories, and artificial intelligence; or it would be the five-part cosmic mystery serial 'Golden Hour' which I published on my Waymarkers Substack.

A. A. Kostas is a Canadian-Australian poet, writer, and lawyer, currently based in Singapore. Most recently, his writing has been published or is forthcoming in New Verse Review, Ekstasis/Inkwell, Vessels of Light, The Clayjar Review, The Rialto Books Review, After Dinner Conversation, Apocrypha, Modern Pulp, and Calla Press Journal.

Find his other writing on his website: aakostas.com.

