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Read Jenny Saucerman’s short story, "Happy to Help”:

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Q&A

Which philosophy or philosopher most aligns with your own beliefs?

I consider myself an absurd existentialist: life has no inherent meaning, but that’s what makes it special. The meaning of life is finding meaning in life. Being alive is pretty silly if you think about it. Like, death is inevitable, so why do we keep waking up each morning? Because I need to know how this book ends. Because the café I like has a pistachio latte that everyone raves about, but I haven’t tried it yet. Because my daughter nicknames my husband a different inanimate object every week, and I want to know what she’ll name him next (this week, his name is Ketchup.)

Is there any standard publishing or writing advice that you disagree with? Or any standard advice that you feel is too often neglected?

I think people take writing too seriously. Too often I see authors set a minimum number of words to write a day like a homework assignment, feel guilty that they haven’t read “enough,” and question whether they’re allowed to write about a certain topic. If that works for you, that’s great! But to me, that sounds like a second job that doesn’t pay well (or at all). Some of the writers I see on the writing subreddit are terrified that they’re going to “ruin” their story idea with their poor writing skills. I think they should just ruin those stories and trust that new ideas will occur to them.

Write stupid things. I do. I love writing stupid stories. I started writing fiction for the first time in 15 years because I entered a fan fiction competition. (I got second place, if you were wondering.) Try weird things to find out what works and what doesn’t. Creativity requires a tolerance for failure.

I think the crux of the issue is that people feel that their stories are parts of themselves and that rejection or critical feedback is about them as a person and not about the piece itself. That’s too bad, and I’m sorry for all the stories we won’t read due to this fear. “Happy to Help” was rejected several times before being published by After Dinner Conversation because it’s written as a chat log. I didn’t question my writing skills or change the story at all; I just needed to find a good home for it.

Is your process for writing philosophical fiction different from the way you approach other works?

No. I think philosophy is the basis of, well, everything, so it informs the questions I want to ask in my writing. Most of my writing is the result of me thinking, “Oh my God, it would be hilarious if [x].” “Happy to Help” was the result of, “It would be hilarious if an AI assistant politely helped someone commit a serious crime.” Then I think of a scenario in which that occurs. All of my writing features a protagonist who has one fatal flaw, and the story is about them overcoming it or succumbing to it. In Mark’s case, he succumbs to his resentment.

What is the greatest compliment you have received as a writer? The most stinging criticism?

I once wrote a stage play with my friend in college for our Resident Hall Association conference. The theme was “70% water, 100% leader” or something like that. So we wrote the play as a romantic soap opera between hydrogen and oxygen molecules bonding together. I was the oxygen molecule, and my line was, “Sorry baby, I got all the hydrogen I need!” I thought our audience would find it funny, but they found it hysterical. I was taken aback by the audience’s response. We won an award for it. The audience’s laughter is a far greater compliment than anything else.

The most stinging criticism was being told that I should quit grad school because the latest draft of my master’s thesis was not up to snuff. One time I thought it would be funny to read that email to my husband, but it was still just sad.

Which authors or books would you recommend to those who want to challenge their own thinking?

They All Saw a Cat by Brendan Wenzel – great study of perspective and character psychology

Jenny Saucerman is an instructional designer who writes speculative fiction. With a background in educational videogames, she is interested in how technology and systems shape human experience. She lives in Wisconsin with her husband, daughter, and cats.

https://jennysaucerman.com/

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