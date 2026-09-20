After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dick Millet's avatar
Dick Millet
Sep 20

This was a spectacular interview. It's likely the reason I'll start reading your magazine. It's long past time for me to reconnect with that side of my inner self.

Reply
Share
Gustavo José Zambrano's avatar
Gustavo José Zambrano
Sep 20

Really neat discussion on empirical inquiry and sound methodology. Keeping claims strictly falsifiable is what protects our thinking from sliding into unfalsifiable folklore. Wrote a philosophical dialogue on the limits of testability here: https://gzambrano.substack.com/p/the-limit-of-the-testable-a-dialogue-in-three-acts

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 After Dinner Conversation Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture