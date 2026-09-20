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Q&A

Which philosophy or philosopher most aligns with your own beliefs?

Most of the philosophies try to answer this question: if our time here on earth is limited, what do we do with it?

The dominant Western answer is Act. Produce. Maximize your impact. Justify your existence through what you accomplish. Accomplish, and happiness will follow. On paper, this seems reasonable, even moral. But I have come to see it as a source of suffering. It creates unnecessary restlessness, postponing happiness to outcomes beyond our control.

It reduces us from beings to doers, from persons to job titles. And history is full of people who caused tremendous suffering to themselves and to the world, while believing they were maximizing good, or people who, on paper, achieved everything, yet they felt miserable.

In a deep moment of depression, I turned to the Stoic philosophers. Not the modern reinterpretation that confuses emotional regulation with suppression, but the ancient tradition, where the most repeated insight is this: time is limited, and virtue is the only thing truly within our control.

Like Marcus Aurelius said, “Today I escaped from all bothering circumstances –or rather I threw them out. They were nothing external, but inside me, just my own judgments.”

To Seneca, anger is madness. Every time we get angry, we are rejecting reality. We believe that the universe owes us something, whether it could be health, status, prosperity, or opportunities. But the Universe has no obligations to make sense to us. When we act from anger, we lose an opportunity to examine ourselves: Where was my misjudgment? If reality is what it is, what is this situation telling me?

Yet, as Westerners, our first instinct to a perceived betrayal or hurt is to act and react, to impose our will on the world. But if you sit and reflect, and let go of any expected outcome, the way is to use the current rather than fighting it. The obstacle is the way.

Life turned out better than anything I once demanded. I am glad the Universe never listened to my tantrums.

Some will mistake this philosophy for resignation, for passivity. It is not. It’s being intentional with our limited energy and time. On the contrary, a relentless reaction is passivity. It is being moved by every circumstance, by every opinion or judgment, by every perceived threat.

Non-acceptance is the madness; it’s like beating your head against a wall until it crumbles, then asking whether it was worth it.

Acceptance is simply the recognition of the wall. That there might be a better way through. To answer the initial question, given our limited time on Earth, what do we do with it? Perhaps we should stop overdoing it and simply be.

Is there any standard publishing or writing advice that you disagree with? Or any standard advice that you feel is too often neglected?

I disagree with “write X words every day,” and with most productivity advice applied to creative work. Despite good intentions, the reasoning is misaligned.

The advice should be the opposite: Learn to let go. Learn when not to write. If you’re a writer, it’s because you can’t live without writing; it’s a burning desire, a compulsion. Most writers agree that sometimes it feels like they have to write, like they are not in control over the desire. But how do you handle the days when you don’t feel like writing? Productivity culture has no answer for this because it frames not writing as procrastination, as a creative block. But that’s wrong. After finishing every short story, I need to take a break. I spend time with my family, and let my thoughts settle.

That’s not a block, it’s a vital part of my process. I’m a writer when I observe people, when I walk, when I see an old friend, when I do something physical and tiring. So don’t feel bad if you haven’t hit your self-imposed 2,000 words today. Sometimes cutting words matters as much as adding them. Studying for the worldbuilding matters, too.

A piece of advice that’s often neglected but was essential for me: Carry a physical notebook everywhere you go. Most of my writing doesn’t happen at a desk; it happens on walks, while listening to music, or when I overhear a conversation at a coffee shop. People say, “You have a phone,” and I used to agree. But nothing compares to pen and paper. It has a magical effect on my mind that typing on a screen cannot.

Writing in a notebook trains a different kind of attention, what I think of as the art of noticing. If you put these details that seem trivial in your story or book, those are the details that draw the reader into the world. A notebook is where that attention lives before it becomes prose. It’s also a way to disconnect, to enter our own world. And when I revisit old entries, they’re rich with experience I would have otherwise lost.

Is your process for writing philosophical fiction different from the way you approach other works?

Philosophy is central to my life, and all my work is born from a philosophical idea. The difference between a philosophical story and a character-driven one is a question of priority. In philosophical fiction, the idea comes first. Characters exist in service of it, as vessels or instruments. In character-driven fiction, the idea becomes the stage rather than the destination: the goal of the story is to give my characters a place to overcome their own limitations.

What is the greatest compliment you have received as a writer? The most stinging criticism?

A reader told me my stories feel “both intimate and cosmic at once,” that even when the science is ambitious, the emotional core stays heartbreakingly human. Another said something similar. That despite how imaginative the work is, it always comes back to recognizable, human moments: “I need coffee to have coffee” moment, the sudden awareness that your partner will one day die. That my characters made him sad when the story ended, simply because he wanted to stay with them longer.

That same story received a different response from an editor: too much narrative distance. It stung because it was partly true, but also because the distance was intentional. I wanted dissonance. The piece contained fragments of my own journaling, my own way of seeing, and the critique felt almost personal. What made it sting most was the absence of an alternative: just the diagnosis, no direction. The same story, praised for its intimacy by one reader, felt cold to another. I’ve come to accept that deliberate choices don’t always land, and this is part of the writer’s journey.

Which authors or books would you recommend to those who want to challenge their own thinking?

Generally speaking, I’d suggest not hoarding books. Take one classic that inspires you, sit with it, and argue with it in writing. Some titles:

- Letters from a Stoic by Seneca

- The Stranger by Albert Camus

- Siddharta by Herman Hesse

- Aesop’s Fables

The last one is rarely recommended in writing circles. It’s a pity. When I was a child, I remember rewriting many of those fables. Fables are a great way to understand human nature through storytelling, and a more accessible way to become a storyteller yourself, especially with kids.

Cassarà Giulia is an Italian writer who needs coffee before coffee. She holds a Ph.D. in Data Science and writes short stories about the academic life she thought she’d have. She also publishes unsolicited personal essays on Substack, because the world was clearly asking.

https://giuliacassara.substack.com

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