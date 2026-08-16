After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

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Dorothy
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Whistler by Ann Patchett and many many books by Lily King with my favorite being writers and lovers but her new one is on the New York Times best sellers list, heart lover also great. PS I know how to capitalize things, but I speak my text so in the interest of answering quickly, I will not.

I am new to your Substack and really like it and will re-stack it and share with friends, but I cannot upgrade to pay because I am a retired, academic, on a limited income😩❤️

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