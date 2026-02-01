If you would like to be profiled in this newsletter, here’s how.

Q&A

What is your After Dinner Conversation short story “Reality Services” about?

What if there was a phone number you could call and ask the most profound existential questions, and you’d know that everything this company tells you is the absolute, infallible truth? Cindy is a phone operator at “Reality Services,” and she’s depressed because the truth is never good news. She tries using humor to compensate. It doesn’t go well.

Which philosophy or philosopher most aligns with your own beliefs?

I’m pretty agnostic in regards to philosophy and religion, although I was raised Christian, so I’m sure some of that scaffolding is still up in places. I will say that I think Marshall McLuhan is an interesting guy to look at currently in regards to understanding how the rise of AI chatbots may be affecting us. I wonder what he’d think of a form of media that argues back at you?

Is there any standard publishing or writing advice that you disagree with? Or any standard advice that you feel is too often neglected?

I’m not against the monomyth as a form of storytelling, but I do think that trying to create a one-size-fits-all template for writing fiction can be limiting. I’ve also seen a big emphasis on “all conflict, all the time,” and though I agree that conflict is integral to storytelling, I feel like there are other tools we as authors can use to mix things up a bit.

I once heard a late 1980s interview with Stanley Kubrick promoting Full Metal Jacket, where he emphasized the importance of a scene being both true and interesting. “True” is an important partner to “interesting” because it gives a foundation to everything else a story is trying to build, and this pertains to the fantastical as well. If I’m writing about a unicorn baseball team, and the reader doesn’t believe that Cynthia Strawberry Sprinkles would ever throw a curveball on a 3-1 count, it’s going to take them out of the story if she does.

Conflict is “interesting,” but so is funny, thought-provoking, mysterious, and profound. I love God Emperor of Dune, and that book is essentially a monologue with a bit of plot sprinkled in. I think when we go too far into the “all conflict, all the time” realm, we usually end up with “an even bigger Death Star!”

In his book, A Swim in a Pond In the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading and Life George Saunders talks about how if you’re true to your story and your characters, the theme tends to become apparent as you go, rather than it being something you’ve decided ahead of time. This makes sense to me because in our day-to-day lives, your first thought when your car breaks down isn’t usually, “How is this going to help me grow?”

All in all, these are just a few philosophies that have helped me to write with guideposts but not feel boxed in.

If you could obtain certain knowledge of one specific thing, what would that be?

Foregoing the huge existential questions most of us would ask, I’d really like to walk around during different periods of history and just observe. What would a summer night in Uruk circa 3500 BC be like? What would the locals be talking about? What would the air smell like? I say “observing” because I wouldn’t want to get murdered or catch the Black Plague, depending on where/when I was.

Describe your ideal reader.

Just someone with an open mind and a quiet room or good headphones. It’s my job to get you with the first few paragraphs.

W.K. Ryan, 46, is an emerging writer based in Southern New Jersey. For the past 16 years, he has worked as an audio engineer at a local university. His fiction often blends humor and existential themes with elements of the surreal and fantastical.

