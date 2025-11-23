After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Hess's avatar
Scott Hess
3h

Such a charming little interview. I choked up reading about him choking up thinking about sitting with his 12-year-old self. Thanks for this!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 After Dinner Conversation Inc
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture