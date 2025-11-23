From After Dinner Conversation author Adam Strassberg. Available now for the winter holidays!

Q&A

Are there any ideas or topics that you wish you had the courage to write about?

Oh, there are lots of things I'd like to write about but am kind of afraid to go there. Race is one of them. The poet Major Jackson has called the dearth of poems by white poets addressing racial issues "a mystifying silence," and has expressed a partly ironic nostalgia for a time when white writers were more candid about their own racism. As a white writer, the few things I've written about race have felt mired in white guilt, or what Ta-Nehisi Coates has called "the politics of personal exoneration," and what Kaveh Akbar has described as "a kind of selfishness" or "asking for absolution." For these reasons, what I've written about race probably wouldn't matter much to most readers, especially not to a BIPOC reader, and so I haven't gone there much in my writing. But I want to go there. I want to try to navigate issues of race and privilege and explore my own racism and fears and biases and xenophobia more fully. Because all of that is there, no matter how much I wish it weren't. And I suspect I'm not alone in that. It's the elephant in the room that's just sitting there, waiting for me to write about it.

If you could obtain certain knowledge of one particular thing, what would that be?

Oh, that's a good one. I can't help thinking of that Whitman quote: "Has anyone supposed it lucky to be born? I hasten to inform him or her it is just as lucky to die, and I know it."

Whitman, the eternal optimist. The father of free verse. He was quite sure of himself, wasn't he? He knows it. Well, I would like to have that certain knowledge, too. It's different from faith—God doesn't even come into it for Whitman—and yet maybe it's not so different. Fear rules me. Love is greater than fear says the bumper sticker I sometimes see in traffic. That may be true. But it doesn't feel that way most of the time. I don't mean that I would like to have certain knowledge of what happens after death; I mean I would like to have certain knowledge that there's nothing to fear, that it's okay, it's okay, it's okay (as the Nightbirde song goes), that we're all asleep in heaven dreaming the world.

Describe your ideal reader.

Well, I am my ideal reader, of course. Because I am my best listener: No one hears me out like I do. And yet, paradoxically, I do get sick of my own voice sometimes. Having nothing to read but your own stories and poems is a particularly writerly and insidious kind of hell. We need each other's poems and stories. We really do. I guess my ideal reader is a writer, and a reader, i.e. "of the tribe that reads," smart but not too smart, with a good sense of humor and maybe a touch of eternal adolescence about them; someone with curiosity and a wide open open-mindedness, but also a bit of wistfulness, weltschmerz, and sorrow in them.

What is the greatest compliment you have received as a writer? The most stinging criticism?

The greatest compliment is when someone likes my piece so much that they've printed it out and put it up on their refrigerator--the ultimate publication! As close to food as words can come! Ha, no but seriously, I think the greatest compliment is some version of "I love your voice" or "Your voice really invites me in" or "You make the hard catch look easy" or "Reading you feels like having an intimate conversation with an old friend." I've received compliments like that on occasion, and it always feels good. The most stinging criticism is the one that comes from myself, that part of me that feels inadequate, not smart enough, not talented enough, an imposter. That's the part of me--which is sometimes more than the sum of the other parts--that's constantly saying, "When are you going to quit writing and start living?"

Is there an interview question you wish someone would ask you? How would you answer it?

Wow, that's the best interview question I've ever been asked. Way to go: cover all the bases. Hmm, lemme think. How about this one: "If you had the opportunity to sit down now with the 12-year-old that you were, what would you say to him?" And my answer? I would say to him, first of all, that I miss him more than I miss my own children, if that's possible. Then I would ask him if he has any questions for me, seeing as I probably know the answers to some of them. Like whether or not he's going to beat Marc Peo in the wrestling tournament. And whether or not Faith Lubecki will go out with him. That sort of thing. Then I would tell him that he will be happy in life. Because I am happy. In fact, I would tell him, choking up a little as I'm saying it, that being with him now, talking with him like this, makes me happier than I think I have ever been in my life.

Paul Hostovsky's poems and stories appear widely online and in print. He has won a Pushcart Prize, two Best of the Net Awards, and has been featured on Poetry Daily, Verse Daily, The Writer's Almanac, and The Best American Poetry blog. His latest book is Perfect Disappearances (Kelsay, 2025). He makes his living in Boston as a sign language interpreter. Website: paulhostovsky.com

