Q&A

Are there any ideas or topics that you wish you had the courage to write about?

I wouldn't say there are any topics that I wish I had the bravery to write about. I don't think of my writing as any braver than anyone else's, and if I think of an idea, then I write about it. Everyone who takes the chance to write something is just as brave as the next. If I were wishing for anything, it'd be a deeper care in my writing. I don't mean that I don't care about my writing (I hope I'm explaining this clearly enough), but I've read authors who write with such intense emotional depth that I hope to replicate someday. I believe that type of care and intense connection to an author's writing strengthens over time, and I am always trying to strengthen my own. That's where I see bravery in writing.

Is there any standard publishing or writing advice that you disagree with? Or any standard advice that you feel is too often neglected?

I believe that the advice "write what you know" can be harmful. Writing what you know strengthens your writing, but if you restrict yourself, then you won't be able to explore new ideas. Any restraints on writing only work to weaken the story. As for neglected advice, I believe that writing every day is the most important thing a writer can do. Of course, life gets in the way, but a writer will always be a writer, so it is important to stay a vigilant one.

How do you come up with ideas for your short stories?

I wish I knew because if I did, then I would be able to write so much more. My ideas usually come naturally. I always try to force myself to think of my next great idea. This makes me squeeze out a bunch of nonsense, but over time, bits of nonsense from various ideas start to crawl together into one congruous story.

John Oakes is an emerging writer, working somewhere between Olympia and Bellingham, Washington. His work can be found in Lovecraftiana: The Magazine of Eldritch Horror, Etherea Magazine, Fraidy Cat Quarterly along with other venues. If the timing is right, you can reach him through Instagram at @johhoakes.

