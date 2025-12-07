After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

Kimberly Hunt
1d

I think writing what you “ don’t know” is far more enticing, it is limitless. It invites the reader to ponder and participate in their own unknowns.

An audience isn’t looking for a lecture, but a chance at wonder.

