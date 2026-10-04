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Q&A

Which philosophy or philosopher most aligns with your own beliefs?

Albert Camus, probably more than anyone. Not because I’m an existentialist in the “life is meaningless” sense, but because Camus was obsessed with how ordinary people live decently in an unfair, indifferent world. My characters aren’t searching for cosmic answers—they’re trying to get through the day without betraying themselves.

Is there any standard publishing or writing advice that you disagree with? Or any standard advice that you feel is too often neglected?

I push back on “write every day.” It’s fine as discipline, but it gets treated like a moral rule. For me—and for the kind of work I do—thinking, observing, and even not writing are part of the writing. Some of my best scenes came from weeks of not touching the page but carrying the problem around.

Is your process for writing philosophical fiction different from the way you approach other works?

I don’t really sit down thinking, now I’m going to write something philosophical. The process is actually the same. I start with people, pressure, and a situation that doesn’t have a clean moral exit. The difference is mostly in what I resist. In philosophical fiction, there’s a temptation to explain—to clarify the idea, to guide the reader. I work harder not to do that. If the philosophy is real, it should emerge from the choices and consequences, not from commentary.

What is the greatest compliment you have received as a writer? The most stinging criticism?

The greatest compliment might have been that the first screenplay I ever wrote was deemed worthy enough to make into a film — the 2019 movie “Crypto” starring Kurt Russell. The most stringing criticism probably was being told by a traditional publisher that they would only consider my book if it were substantially rewritten.

Which authors or books would you recommend to those who want to challenge their own thinking?

Fyodor Dostoevsky, especially Notes from Underground and The Brothers Karamazov. He doesn’t tell you what to believe. Instead, he forces you to inhabit conflicting moral positions until you’re uncomfortable with your own certainty.

Jeff Ingber is the author of books, short stories, and screenplays for which he’s won numerous awards. His first screenplay was the story for the 2019 film “Crypto.” One of his novels, Shattered Lives, was made into a documentary film by MacTavish Productions. He’s had many of his short stories published in various journals and magazines. You can learn more about him at www.jeffingber.com.

www.jeffingber.com

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