After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

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Carl Page's avatar
Carl Page
Oct 4

Very interesting. I've been trying to find a home for a novel which is a modern-day reimagining of Crime and Punishment, and no one seems to have the slightest interest, even those who compliment the writing.

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Gautam Sen's avatar
Gautam Sen
Oct 15

The answers are down-to-earth, perfectly sensible, and, all in all, quite helpful.

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