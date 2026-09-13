After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

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Gustavo José Zambrano's avatar
Gustavo José Zambrano
Sep 20

Really neat discussion on empirical inquiry and sound methodology. Keeping claims strictly falsifiable is what protects our thinking from sliding into unfalsifiable folklore. Wrote a philosophical dialogue on the limits of testability here: https://gzambrano.substack.com/p/the-limit-of-the-testable-a-dialogue-in-three-acts

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Adelaide Dupont's avatar
Adelaide Dupont
Sep 14

I can relate to keeping writing separate from "real" life.

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