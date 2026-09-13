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Q&A

Which philosophy or philosopher most aligns with your own beliefs?

I am more familiar with political philosophers than, you know. the regular kind! Hobbes, Locke, and Rousseau basically established the lines of thinking which inspired our representative democracy, imperfect though it may be. And it is certainly hard to against Hobbes’ notion that life without government is “nasty, brutish, and short.” I might add this doesn’t change much in a life with government. In truth, I wish could could better adopt the teachings of the late, great philosopher Todd Snider. He really just wanted everyone to be cooler. He wrote in “Ballad of the Devil’s Backbone Tavern” that “Life is too short to worry/ Life is too long to wait/ well, it’s too short not to love everybody/ And life is too long to hate.” Words to aspire to, certainly. In “If Tomorrow Never Comes,” he writes, “Any kind of Heaven everybody doesn’t get in/ Won’t seem like heaven to me,” and I desperately want to me that magnanimous. However, in the same song, he sums up my life more accurately than I might like: “Either way, I’m every guy I ever tried not to be/ I want everything as good as it gets/ I’ve learned nothin’ but that there’s another sunrise comin’/ All but one of the times it sets.”

Is there any standard publishing or writing advice that you disagree with? Or any standard advice that you feel is too often neglected?

As a fairly new-ish writer, I certainly have opinions. I just don’t know if they are worth anything. The work I love most to read often feels very much like nothing is happening. The plots can be very thin with a much greater focus on character, place, and mood. One of the greatest accomplishments I see in literature is writing three hundred pages where almost nothing happens, but I stay riveted the entire book. It seems to me, especially in the short story game, there is a greater focus on plot than I always want. I also like writing that starts slowly, yet I so often hear editors wanting the first paragraph (or two) to pretty much lay it all out to “hook” the reader. This is probably smart, and I doubt I know what I am talking about. But it does feel like so much, from “write what you know” to “don’t begin with dialogue” (along with lots of other pat advice) has become so ubiquitously dispersed that een when there might be reasons to do things like this, writers are scared off. Again, I’m probably wrong.

Is your process for writing philosophical fiction different from the way you approach other works?

Though I have been writing for a number of years, I have only gotten serious over the past two or three. So even at my advanced age (nearly 50!), I still feel very much like a newbie. To be sure, I am feeling my way through this adventure, trying new types of writing and challenging myself with unfamiliar tasks - like philosophical fiction. With that said, my best answer is to say most of what I do comes out in much the same way. I write fairly fast and produce really bad first drafts, then try to make them presentable. I definitely found myself much more focused on the philosophical implications of this story than other pieces I have written, though I do usually hope to say something worth the readers’ time in each piece. Without a doubt, this was much more conscious, and much more in the foreground, with this story.

What is the greatest compliment you have received as a writer? The most stinging criticism?

I guess all compliments are the greatest and all criticism stings. I got a review on Amazon for a piece in an anthology that felt really good. I didn’t know that person at all! In truth, I keep my writing fairly separate from my real life, and most of my friends and family don’t see it. They also don’t search it out. So I think the best compliment is usually acceptance to a journal. To be honest, this one at After Dinner Conversation feels pretty darn good.

Which authors or books would you recommend to those who want to challenge their own thinking?

Wow, this is a good question. I think anything written by about about people who aren’t like us can accomplish this. But really, we’re all different enough from one another, I think we can challenge the thinking of others just by offering our own perspectives. I’ll nod to some of my favorite writers here: Frank Bill (rural Indiana folk), Crystal Wilkinson (African American life in Appalachia), Silas House (not every book, but he often writes gay characters), Richard Russo (okay, this looks a lot like me, but in New England rather than the midwest), A.B. Guthrie, Jr. (westerns that look a lot more like reality than any John Wayne movie ever did), and Lee Smith (she writes women, especially young girls, better than anyone I’ve ever read). Songwriters Steve Earle, John Prine, the aforementioned Todd Snider, Chris Knight, and most especially James McMurtry also bring their own worldviews into their songs. Earle entirely changed my way of thinking on a political issue when I was much younger. This eventually led to a reevaluation of my entire political philosophy (well, it wasn’t just him, but he was a big part of that). So, yeah, I think Steve Earle is my best answer!

Brian Hawkins lives in southern Indiana with his wife, Lacy. Brian’s work has appeared, or is forthcoming, in The Barcelona Review, Jelly Bucket, The Brussels Review, and Cowboy Jamboree. He currently is taking a break from social media, dumpster fire that it is.

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