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Read Katie Cervenec’s short story, "Death's Hope”:

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Q&A

Describe your ideal reader.

In short, any author just wants someone to read their words, I think. Any reader is a good reader. But, I think the best kind of reader comes to your words with a willingness to just disappear into the story for a moment. And that takes trust, on the part of the reader, and honesty as a writer. I don’t want my words to be taken too seriously; I don’t want to be stuffy or high-brow. I just want to use my stories to connect. That moment when someone reads something I’ve written and says, “No way, I’ve felt that too,” that’s when I feel like I’ve succeeded.

Which authors or books would you recommend to those who want to challenge their own thinking?

In this day of fast information, it takes a lot of discipline to dive back into classic literature. You have to dig for it, work for it, as you read some of the older authors. And there are some gems waiting to be unearthed there. But, for a more modern author, I recommend Helene Wecker and her Golem and the Jinni series. It’s a beautiful series about friendship and immigration. Two characters who are night-and-day different find a common ground. Anytime we finish a story about dissimilar characters working it out on the page, it seems a little more likely we can do the same in our own lives.

How do you come up with ideas for your short stories?

I have to give a shout out to my writing group critique partners. We challenged each other to write a few short stories to critique once, and I’ve never looked back. I love the short story genre. It’s a great platform to try out something ridiculous, or something hard. I keep a note on my phone of ideas that come at the most random times, usually right before I drift off to sleep at night. Sometimes pounding out the words to a story is like pulling teeth. Other times, you blink and there’s a paragraph on the page and you think, “Who wrote that?”.

The story I have published with ADC is my short story most personally important to me and to my family. Loving someone who struggles with mental illness, or being someone who struggles with it, is one of the hardest things. I just wanted to say “I see you” to both the person I love and to anyone walking these trenches with someone else. If you or a loved one is struggling with a mental health condition, please, please reach out for help. Calling 988 or visiting the NIMH website (National Institute for Mental Health) are just a few of many resources. You’re not alone.

Katie Cervenec is a writer by night, commercial interior designer by day. She lives in Lexington, Kentucky with her family. She enjoys sushi and trying to grow garden vegetables. She has pieces published with Metaphorosis, Cosmic Horror Monthly, Nature Futures and more. You can find her at katiecervenec.wordpress.com and on Bluesky @katiec.bsky.social.

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