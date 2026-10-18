If you would like to submit your story to After Dinner Conversation, here’s how.

Read Tom Chalmers McLaughlin’s short story, "The Measure of Poverty”:

Click the image to get your copy!

Q&A

Which philosophy or philosopher most aligns with your own beliefs?

I see myself as a student of Karl Marx. It seems like the core concepts of political economy and its implications for the decisions that we make, even unconsciously, speak to me. Grundrisse, the seven rough drafts on money, the political economy, is perhaps my most well-thumbed book of Marx. I also like Joshua Chamberlain’s The Passing of the Armies. The writing is dense, but it’s powerful once I get it.

Is there any standard publishing or writing advice that you disagree with? Or any standard advice that you feel is too often neglected?

My wife is a middle-grade author, and she and I disagree on how to approach the first draft. I am a “ready, fire, aim” person. Just get it out there, on paper (or on a word processor, I guess), then aim. She disagrees and says aim first, notes, outlines, and themes. She’s probably right, as she’s published five books. For me, I’m just a hack....

Is your process for writing philosophical fiction different from the way you approach other works?

Yes, it’s entirely different. My day job is focused on writing in an academic style for peer-reviewed publications, so this is WAY different. I find myself pausing when writing philosophical fiction and searching for an in-text citation or a reference. It’s refreshing.

What is the greatest compliment you have received as a writer? The most stinging criticism?

I’ve only written a few pieces in this style, so I can’t offer much here. My academic colleagues would say I’m too short on conclusions and that I think too much. I did have a couple of opinion pieces appear in a UK newspaper, and the criticism was that I was too harsh in my critique of the political economy and the implications.

Which authors or books would you recommend to those who want to challenge their own thinking?

I like the classics, although some seem rather contemporary to me at the moment. Orwell’s 1984, Lewis’s It Can’t Happen Here, or anything from Vonnegut like Cat’s Cradle.

Tom Chalmers McLaughlin lives in rural Maine near the ocean. Here, he can ponder the curiosities of tough decisions people make at the intersection of survival and morality. Most of his time is spent hiking the seacoast hills and embracing the changing seasons.

Share After Dinner Conversation - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

Leave a comment