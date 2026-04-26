If you would like to submit a story to After Dinner Conversation, here’s how.

Read Jon Medrano Miller’s short stories, "The Place Before Perdition” and “ Broken-Winged Moths ”:

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Q&A

How do you come up with ideas for your short stories?

Sheesh! Stories come from everywhere really. “The Place Before Perdition” was an accumulation of a true crime documentary I watched about a serial killer in Texas in the 1960s, memoirs I’ve read from both parolees and prison guards, and stories I’ve heard from family working in law enforcement. Then this story collected dust in a drawer for a year before I circled back to it.

To me, a great story is a gathering of two things: philosophy and ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances. When else is one bombarded with the deepest, murkiest of ethical questions?

Are there any ideas right now that are ripe for fictionalizing?

Right now, I’m fascinated by the idea of history repeating itself. I’m working on a manuscript set in 1918, a time of war, pandemic, and religious fervor. Presently, everyday people insist we’re living through the “worst of times,” but I’d wager someone in 1918 was saying the exact same thing. What is interesting to me is how the anxieties of the past—about health, religion, death, and self—are like our own concerns today. By putting today's issues on top of history, we can understand how human desires and fears truly are universal; they only have been shaped by an evolving society.

Which authors or books would you recommend to those who want to challenge their own thinking?

Once an overthinking college student, I greatly admired the ideas of Emil Cioran—a man so pessimistic that his own mother told him she wouldn’t have had him if she knew he’d turn out so depressed. His aphorisms taught me so much about meaning, or lack thereof. As I’ve gotten older and started a family, my outlook has thankfully brightened—but life has by no means grown simpler. The dilemmas are still there, only reframed.

Writers like Kōbō Abe and Daniil Kharms have a way of incorporating surrealism to expose the banality of everyday life. Abe, in books like The Woman in the Dunes, traps his protagonists in hopeless repetition. Kharms celebrates the absurd and the grotesque. Boris Vian mixes tragedy with acid satire, luring you in through humor.

Clarice Lispector is more interior—her prose digs and digs to the point where you feel like you’re eavesdropping on unvarnished consciousness itself. And more recently, I’ve been drawn to Samanta Schweblin, whose work often hovers between the real and the uncanny. Have I mentioned the films of David Lynch yet?

And if you haven’t read Ernest Becker’s The Denial of Death, I recommend you get ready to have your socks blown off.

What is your ideal reader?

My ideal reader isn’t someone who agrees with me—it’s someone willing to be unburdened by questions. I remember reading this YA book in middle school that started off strong until the final 20 pages when everything suddenly became nicely tied up and resolved. I felt totally robbed. Not because I enjoy watching people suffer, but because it seemed so far removed from real life. It’s why everything I write is left open-ended, in a way.

My ideal readers are those who are willing to sit without knowing and wrestle with the desire for tidy answers. If they finish one of my stories without a solution and at least one question that will continue to live with them in a useful way, then I believe that the story has worked.

Jon Medrano Miller is a Chicago-based writer who crafts stories about those often overlooked—loners, misfits, and chanteuses. Influenced by the works of Zora Neale Hurston, Kōbō Abe, and Daniil Kharms, he is currently at work on his debut historical novel. For representation or to just talk about all things literary: website.

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