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Q&A

Which philosophy or philosopher most aligns with your own beliefs?

I am a big fan of Existentialism. I think it’s important to acknowledge that life doesn’t have an explicit purpose but to carry on by finding our own meaning.

Is there any standard publishing or writing advice that you disagree with? Or any standard advice that you feel is too often neglected?

I think much of the advice that people of a certain age grew up hearing has become obsolete. For example, I loved reading Stephen King’s On Writing as a teenager, but the path King outlines in that book to becoming a career writer doesn’t really exist anymore. Writers need to decide what success looks like to them because the truth is, even when you are regularly published, it is exceedingly hard to scrape together any kind of real living as a writer in 2026.

Is your process for writing philosophical fiction different from the way you approach other works?

Absolutely not. Fiction should ponder hard questions and interesting concepts, even if the story or genre is not something traditionally regarded as “philosophical,” “thoughtful,” or “literary.”

What is the greatest compliment you have received as a writer? The most stinging criticism?

I can’t think of a single compliment word for word, but I remember once a fellow writer in a writer’s group wrote a response to one of my poems, and I was so touched by this. I couldn’t believe they found my poem so inspiring that they wanted to write one of their own in a similar style.

Criticisms likewise blur together, but I’ll say every single rejection stings, even after the thousandth one. It’s hard not to take them personally, even though intellectually I understand there are a million reasons why a publication might say no, because each piece I submit is personal to me.

Which authors or books would you recommend to those who want to challenge their own thinking?

Oh my gosh, what a question. For history and politics, The Shock Doctrine, The Jakarta Method, and A People’s History of the United States are great books to help people reevaluate their understanding of the world. As for philosophy, The Myth of Sisyphus had a big impact on me. For fiction, the book House of Leaves challenged the very notion of what a book can be. More generally, I think it’s important to read people’s biographies. They can give a lot of insight into other ways of living and being.

Mick Theebs is an educator, writer, and visual artist living in New England. He was once the Poet Laureate of Milford, Connecticut. His books include the memoir Burn Rate, the play Hamlet 2020, and the poetry collection Somnambulist.

https://bsky.app/profile/micktheebs.bsky.social, https://www.micktheebs.com/

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