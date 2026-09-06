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Q&A

Which philosophy or philosopher most aligns with your own beliefs?

George Costanza

Is there any standard publishing or writing advice that you disagree with? Or any standard advice that you feel is too often neglected?

The best advice I have ever heard was a from a friend of mine who has published his own series of books. He told me to start with how it ends and build from there. Simple and obvious, but it helped me immensely because I had been in the habit of having this fabulous idea with the notion that I’d figure out how to wrap it up later. That never works for me. Now, I don’t start writing until I know what the end will be. It helps my writing quite a bit.

Is your process for writing philosophical fiction different from the way you approach other works?

This story was set up as a discussion. The only arc is one of the characters coming to grips with the pandora’s box he is about to unleash on humanity. It was set up that way to make the pros and cons obvious, so yes, I think this piece was set up differently from the other sci-fi stories that I have written.

What is the greatest compliment you have received as a writer? The most stinging criticism?

The best compliment I ever received was from a friend of mine who read ‘Sal’ (in issue 6 of Tamarind Literary Magazine). There’s a point in the story where the protagonist starts to speak to an octopus, but we back into it gently. My friend told me he couldn’t recall when in the story the octopus actually began replying in turn, which means the protagonist’s descent into insanity was effectively delivered. The most stinging criticism? Well, as every author will tell you, you submit to a lot of places and the reply is often not at all or a generic brush off email. You get used to it, but someone pointing out where in your piece things didn’t work is actually a really welcome development.

Which authors or books would you recommend to those who want to challenge their own thinking?

War with the Newts is a recent read I absolutely enjoyed. It is also a perfect analogy to our coming struggle with AI. Read the book, and you’ll see what I mean.

Griffith Pound has published print copy short stories in the Mobius Boulevard Anthology, The Unbridgeable Canyon Anthology, Black Sheep: Unique Tales of Terror and Wonder, Dark Horses Magazine, and Tamarind Literary Magazine and online at Academy of the Heart and Mind and Ariel Chart. You can find more of his work on Instagram at griffithpound8. He is the father of three wonderful children and has an energetic border collie and a lazy cat.

Instagram: @griffithpound8

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