After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Brook's avatar
David Brook
10h

I so much want to write books. Philosophical fiction is exactly what I want to write. The truth that is masked in fiction. I would love to present an outline or chapters if I were given the opportunity.

I love to cook, play music, work with computers

I've done it all and theres always more to do.

So needless to say I'm inspired by this post

I believe the truth needs to be told and in a way that everyone can hear it.

Philosophical fiction is an excellent vehicle for that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 After Dinner Conversation Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture