Veronica Zora Kirin’s ADC short story will be published later this year. Until then:

What can the past teach us about the future of technology? In Stories of Elders, author and anthropologist Veronica Kirin answers these questions and more through interviews with 100 members of the last analogue generation. From medicine to community, Stories of Elders provides insight to tech’s effects on all of us and provides age-old advice for today’s burning question: is rapid technological development good or bad, and how should we handle it?

Q&A

Is your process for writing philosophical fiction different from the way you approach other works?

Generally, no. I bring philosophy into all my work because my goal in writing is to open minds, in particular using my theory of paradigm shifts. I feel it is a big problem that we are socially groomed to not engage with the world around us, both intellectually and with agency. Each individual holds more power than they realize: it takes understanding that power to exercise it well. I hope to push folks to do so.

How do you come up with ideas for your short stories?

Often, but not always, my stories come from a wacky dream. My psyche, already working out a problem on its own, puts things together in a flow unique enough to be interesting while communicating a core idea. In other cases, the story comes from a prompt or asking myself 'what if?' The two novels I'm working on come from that latter source.

Describe your ideal reader.

The deeply curious. And I mean curious about everything, even someone's awful behavior. Remaining curious even when hurt is how we retain our humanity, agency, and ability to grow.

Veronica Zora Kirin is a queer Croatian/American writer and anthropologist who studies paradigm shifts. Kirin is cofounder of Anodyne Magazine and the author of “Stories of Elders.” Her short story “The Wife” received second placement in the International Fiction Festival 2024. She is currently working on whatever the Muses demand from Berlin. Read more at https://veronicakirin.com/books and @vmkirin everywhere.

