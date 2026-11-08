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Q&A

Which philosophy or philosopher most aligns with your own beliefs?

To be frank, I don’t know too much about philosophy or different philosophers, but I do really like Kierkegaard’s philosophy on life. I believe that life is all about making passionate, personal choices rather than living for the crowd. Having faith in something, so much so that it transcends regular logic, makes life worth living.

Is there any standard publishing or writing advice that you disagree with? Or any standard advice that you feel is too often neglected?

I’m a pretty new writer, but so far, all of the advice I’ve heard is pretty solid. I hear the phrase “write for yourself” and what you are passionate about often, and while I do agree with this statement, I think writing for an audience is far more important. Writing is inherently all about sharing stories and allowing other people to experience other walks of life. You should write in a way that showcases these perspectives well for other people.

One piece of writing advice that I feel like is neglected is the term “Kill Your Darlings.” While it’s a pretty common saying in the writing community, many new writers fail to realize how important revision and cutting are in writing. I feel like when you first write something, you’ll try to make it work in your story, no matter what, because you’ve put so much effort into creating it. Good writing takes sacrifice, as all things do in life.

Is your process for writing philosophical fiction different from the way you approach other works?

I approach all of my writing in the same way, usually starting with a big question or concept like “fate” or “conformity” and then moving into a plot or story that revolves entirely around that theme. I try to make all of my writings somewhat philosophical, ones that make people question life just a little bit.

What is the greatest compliment you have received as a writer? The most stinging criticism?

As I said before, I’m still a new writer and getting published by this magazine might be the greatest compliment in my eyes so far. Another good compliment I’ve received was that my writing reminds people of Stephen King or Kurt Vonnegut, or some of the greatest writers in my eyes.

As for the most stinging criticism, someone told me that my writing was trying to do so much that it didn’t end up having an impact at all, which I took pretty harshly. Since then, I’ve learned that some of the best writings are simple stories with powerful meanings.

Which authors or books would you recommend to those who want to challenge their own thinking?

The Book Thief by Markus Zusak changed my entire perspective on life and what defines humanity. Kurt Vonnegut’s short stories have also influenced my writing heavily and made me question the world around us and the ethics of it. I think all forms of writing challenge your thinking in one way or another, so my biggest advice is to just read!

Lily Tran is studying screenwriting at the University of Southern California. She hopes to be a TV writer and loves to write comedy, drama, and occasionally fantasy.

Instagram: @im.lilytran and Substack: @lilylovesla

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