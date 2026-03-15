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Read Angelo Attanasio’s short story, "The Kingdom in a Bottle”:

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Q&A

Is there any standard publishing or writing advice that you disagree with? Or any standard advice that you feel is too often neglected?

I tend to be against absolutes, especially in writing. While I don’t strongly disagree with any specific advice, I dislike when certain pieces of advice are repeated like mantras. For instance, the phrase “Show, don’t tell” comes to my mind. Although I don’t necessarily disagree with it, I believe there are instances where telling can be more effective than showing. Dismissing telling outright can hinder writers, particularly beginners, from exploring different narrative styles and pacing.

One piece of advice that I find is often neglected—something I also overlooked for a time—is the simplest and most obvious: to improve your writing, you need to write a lot. While reading, participating in workshops, giving and receiving critiques, and attending writing courses are all beneficial, without a substantial amount of writing (including bad writing), it’s unlikely that one will develop into a proficient writer.

Is your process for writing philosophical fiction different from the way you approach other works?

Actually, all of the stories I’ve written have an underlying philosophical theme, whether it’s explicit or more subtle. Therefore, there isn’t a substantial change in my approach when writing different pieces.

How do you come up with ideas for your short stories?

Usually, I start with one or more themes that I’m interested in and would like to explore, and I ask myself: how can I convey them in a work of fiction? For instance, in “The Kingdom in a Bottle,” the questions I asked myself were: “How much does the desire for change in our lives give meaning and purpose to it?” and “What would we be willing to do to change a routine that doesn’t appeal to us?”

The next step was to frame these two questions in a coherent way, and after some unsatisfying attempts, I decided that the best choice was to present the themes in the form of a fairy tale.

Describe your ideal reader.

My ideal reader is someone who enjoys thinking deeply about what they read, rather than simply seeking entertainment. They prioritize the emotions that a fictional piece evokes and the questions it raises, rather than whether the characters are likable or if there’s too little action in the story.

What is the greatest compliment you have received as a writer? The most stinging criticism?

I cherish two compliments received as a writer: firstly, many people have told me that I’m good at giving vivid descriptions of scenes or characters in just a few words. The second compliment is that, according to some, my writing doesn’t leave readers indifferent. Whether they like it or not, most people who read my works have something to say about them, rather than just “I enjoyed it” or “it’s boring.” Hearing this feedback is gratifying because capturing the readers’ attention and engaging them with my writing is important to me.

I have a fairly thick skin when receiving feedback, but when someone mentions that what is being conveyed isn’t clear, it bothers me a little. I always strive to explain characters’ motivations and emotions through description or dialogue (to the point that sometimes I fear overexplaining!), so this kind of criticism takes me aback and makes me doubt whether I should rewrite the whole story to clarify my point.

Angelo Attanasio was born in Naples, Italy. He graduated in Chemistry in his hometown. He has many hobbies, like working out, playing guitar, and making cocktails at home, the last of which makes him inexplicably popular among his friends and family. His work has appeared in Liquid Imagination.

He can be found on X (Twitter) @AngAttanasio.

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