Read Harley Carnell's short story "We Are Here":

Keep a look out for his forthcoming ADC short story, 'The Games,' in the January 2026 issue!

Q&A

Which philosophy or philosopher most aligns with your own beliefs?

I have long been fascinated with the philosophy of antinatalism which, with necessary brevity, argues that it is actively harmful to be born. I do not go quite as far as some prominent antinatalists, such as David Benatar, who effectively believe that everyone who is ever been born, and could ever be born, is harmed by being alive regardless of how good their life is. Yet I do align with an underlying tenet of antinatalism – that we are born without asking to be, are forced to endure the consequences of this, and this is of necessity problematic. I explore this idea in my story ‘We Are Here’ (in ADC October 2024) and my story ‘The Caves,’ published in the Sci Phi Journal. Both the fiction and non-fiction of Thomas Ligotti has been highly influential to me in this regard. His staple work on antinatalism – The Conspiracy Against the Human Race – refers to human consciousness as the ‘parent of all horrors.’ In his fiction, we see a reversal of the horror trope of people being scared of death, where his characters are instead scared of not dying, and we can read such cheery sentiments as ‘I’ve even come to believe that the world itself, by its very nature, is unendurable.’ (‘My Case for Retributive Action’)

Is your approach for writing philosophical fiction different from the way you approach other works?

Among my chief influences is Stephen King, who has inculcated in me a love of story and storytelling. Whenever I write fiction, the work’s narrative flow is my primary concern. The same applies to my philosophical fiction. When writing ‘We Are Here,’ and a forthcoming ADC story ‘The Games,’ readability was my primary objective – whether I succeeded in this is up to readers to determine! Another reason for this is that the philosophy I aver in my philosophically-oriented fiction is a bleak one. ‘We Are Here’ pertains to my belief that the horrors of life are unavoidable, and that life itself is a kind of temporary purgatory we are all flung into, which is an obviously unpalatable position. By masking it behind a story which is – I hope – entertaining, it allows the work to be read on the level of entertainment, and then the less salubrious message underlying it to be appreciated by those who adhere to such worldviews. However, I would one day like to be brave enough to delve fully into a Thomas Bernhard style of writing, where philosophical considerations subsume story to near non-existence.

Describe Your Ideal Reader.

I live with a series of mental health issues that make life largely unlivable, and which have made it difficult for me to understand and interact with people. Like two of my chief influences – Shirley Jackson and Thomas Ligotti – before me, I have attempted to get some tangible benefit from this by channelling it into my fiction. As I have difficulty understanding people, so in my fiction people behave in ways that are atypical or unexpected, as a way of representing to the reader how unnavigable life can be for me. An example of this would be a (currently unpublished) story I wrote called ‘Turkey Dinos,’ in which the protagonist finds herself followed by a child, and no matter what she says or does people won’t believe that it is not hers. My ideal reader, then, would be one who recognises that the world I am presenting is a slightly refracted one, where things work in a skewed manner compared to how they are supposed to or one might expect. Anyone reading my fiction too literally would not understand it.

Is there any standard publishing or writing advice that you disagree with?

Amongst the many problems of ‘write about what you know’ – which is arguably the standard writing advice – is that it elides the many authors who lived cloistered lives lacking in experience. In the same way that, as one academic put it, Shakespeare could ‘travel by book,’ writing disparate and diverse works despite never leaving London or Stratford-Upon-Avon, many great writers who have not had much lived experience have been able to furnish their fiction either with study or by utilising their own creative powers. Immanuel Kant rarely left his hometown of Königsberg (now Kaliningrad, Russia) and yet his highly influential philosophy examines the very nature of reality itself. Bruno Schulz was similarly anchored to his hometown of Drohobych, and yet created some of the most imaginative and fantastical fiction of the twentieth century, with his influence extending to a varied range of writers such as Ligotti, Philip Roth, John Updike, and Cynthia Ozick. By the end of her life, Emily Dickinson’s agoraphobia was so severe she would never leave her bedroom, let alone house – only doing so once in a fifteen-year period to visit a newly-built church in the middle of the night. Again, though, Dickinson’s poetry, as well as being formally innovative, displays her wealth of imagination and creativity that belies the ‘little life’ (‘Poem 178’) that she led.

Harley Carnell lives and writes in London. His fiction, which has been nominated for the Pushcart Prize, appears in Confrontation, Riptide Journal, Litro, and Sarasvati, among others. His non-fiction appears in L'Espirit, Gamut, Aurealis, and the Lovecraft Annual. Find him at www.harleycarnell.com.

