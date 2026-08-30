After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adelaide Dupont's avatar
Adelaide Dupont
Aug 31

Hello Brooke:

I love Weil and Murdoch as well.

Have a bit more of a complicated relationship to Arendt.

The way they all connect when it comes to the central point of attention - and the ways in which those three apply it.

Also: If on a winter's night a traveller was a mindblowing book when I came to read it back in December 2001.

Images; voices; surprises - all common qualities! And the way we receive and attend them is unique to us.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 After Dinner Conversation Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture