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Q&A

Which philosophy or philosopher most aligns with your own beliefs?

Simone Weil, Hannah Arendt, and Iris Murdoch are just a few of the philosophers I feel myself thinking about and returning to, almost unconsciously, as I live and as I write. “Reflections on the Right Use of School Studies with a View to the Love of God” is the first essay I read of Weil’s, and immediately, her notion of study as a kind of prayer and the emphasis she placed on the act of attention transfixed me. Arendt’s similar notion of remembering to “think what we are doing” is equally moving both for its simplicity and its rarity. Paying attention to the world–actively and sincerely–is far more difficult than it seems. And, as Murdoch so encouragingly notes, it is this that forms the basis of true art: paying attention to what is not us and is, perhaps, far beyond us.

Which authors or books would you recommend to those who want to challenge their own thinking?

This is a very difficult question, and I have quite a long list. So, here is the shortened one: Ernest Becker’s The Denial of Death (I couldn’t stop thinking about this book–even years after I read it); Hannah Arendt’s The Human Condition (for those interested in a book that will challenge both their notion of philosophy and their skills in comprehension, this is the one!); Anne Carson’sAutobiography of Red (for those who want to challenge what they think are fixed genre categories, I recommend picking this one up); and Italo Calvino’s If on a winter’s night a traveler (this one is for anyone interested in metafictional questions and for those who want to read something beautiful).

Is your process for writing philosophical fiction different from the way you approach other works?

For me, most stories begin with an image or a voice, appearing from what feels like thin air. Over time, these small fragments come together to form something I could not have consciously contrived beforehand. When I write, I try to let the stories happen, chipping away until the thing feels right–as if it existed before the moment in which I wrote it. When I force something to go a certain way–whether that involves the workings of a plot, a character, a scene, etc.–the story as a whole feels flat and boring. I think it was George Saunders who said that he likes to surprise himself when he writes, and truly, I try to do the same. In other words, I don’t think a reader will be moved by anything the writer herself isn’t moved by first. So, with that in mind, my process for writing philosophical fiction is the same as my process for writing non-philosophical fiction. Lately though, I do find that much of my work tends to be quite philosophical or political in nature. I tend to write what I wonder about–without intending to, really–and so, many of my personal philosophical and political questions and gripes appear in my writing as a result. I can’t really help or predict what I write about–or, I try not to, at least.

Brooke Stanish is a writer and MFA candidate at Louisiana State University. Her work appears or is forthcoming in Bloodletter, Sans.PRESS, After Dinner Conversation, Josephine Quarterly, Either/Or, and elsewhere. She is also the recipient of the David Madden Award for Fiction.

BrookeStanish.com

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