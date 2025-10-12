If you would like to be profiled in this newsletter, here’s how.

Is there any standard publishing or writing advice that you disagree with? Or any standard advice that you feel is too often neglected?

Technical writing is to writing as military music is to music. In my professional career as a technical writer, I wrote for hire and conformed to corporate style guides. They were all very big on Strunk & White, limiting vocabulary, removing modifiers, and writing active-voice, left-to-right branching sentences. For years, I told colleagues that I longed to break free and write with adjectives and adverbs. Imagine my surprise when I learned that fiction editors offer the same advice as those style guides!

I’m inclined to follow their advice, but I know it derives from the goal of creating works that resemble works that sell. The more we do that, the more we write derivatively, until as writers we resemble—dare I say it?—inefficient AIs trained on small language models. I’ve spent enough time writing in a corporate voice; I want to write in my voice, not “generic beach read.”

I think that to write mindfully, you need a thorough grounding in the rules of writing (so, learn them) and what constitutes good writing (so, read widely). Once you know the rules and practices, you’ll know whether, when, where, and why to go your own way.

Standard advice too often neglected: Back up your work, and make sure your backups work!

How do you come up with ideas for your short stories?

I am an apprentice short-story writer, but this is what I’ve learned so far:

A successful short story needs a least two of these elements: an interesting setting, character, problem, solution, or style. If you’ve got none of these elements, or only one, you don’t (yet) have a viable story. If you have two, it’s a story. Three? It’s good. Four? It’s great. All five? You’ll appear in school anthologies for decades. These elements are independent, and you can devise them separately and then mix and match until some combination inspires you to write.

In particular, you can work through solutions to problems logically and methodically until you reach an interesting endpoint. What would be the best or worst solution? What would most people do, or never do? What would you do, or never do? What would make your reader think, cry, laugh, or gasp? Pro tip: Read O. Henry and Shirley Jackson first.

Describe your ideal reader.

The commercial answer is that ideally, I want my readers to buy my work, enjoy it, and consume my oeuvre. (It’s in here somewhere.) More to your question, an ideal reader engages as deeply as I write, but no more. I leave clues and threads in what my characters see and say, and it should be satisfying to recognize them and see the payoff. On the other hand, I should be so lucky as to have scholars analyzing my work some day, but I wouldn’t want them trying to psychoanalyze me by overengaging and digging beneath the words.

What is the greatest compliment you have received as a writer? The most stinging criticism?

I wrote a parody song lyric that someone wet themself laughing at. Does that count?

Steven Jong lives in Massachusetts, USA, earned a wife and a Master’s degree in Science Communication from Boston University, and spent a career writing computer manuals (no no, good ones). He now enjoys singing, traveling, and writing both fiction and non-fiction using a far more vivid and wide-ranging vocabulary. He blogs about technical writing and writes about what was, what is, and what may be.

Bluesky: ernest-scribbler

www.stevenjong.net

