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Q&A

Which philosophy or philosopher most aligns with your own beliefs?

I suppose I align more with existentialism than anything else. I create the meaning of my own life via my actions and decisions.

Is there any standard publishing or writing advice that you disagree with? Or any standard advice that you feel is too often neglected?

Advice is just that — one person’s suggestions. Sometimes, it’s helpful. Others, it hinders. That said, “Write what you know” has always bothered me. As a writer of speculative fiction, this advice makes no sense. Bottom line, follow your heart. Create your art on your terms.

Is your process for writing philosophical fiction different from the way you approach other works?

No. My process remains the same. I may begin from a different vantage point, but my process is constant.

What is the greatest compliment you have received as a writer? The most stinging criticism?

Hmm. The greatest compliment I could receive is someone taking time out of their day to read what I’ve written. The rest after that is gravy.

People will be people. At times, a person might write [something] scathing for any reason they see fit. My work’s not for everyone, so these criticisms don’t bother me.

Which authors or books would you recommend to those who want to challenge their own thinking?

The Foundation series. Blood Meridian. Carthage. Grapes of Wrath.

Joshua Dyer writes speculative fiction, westerns, and horror in both novel form and short stories. His stories have earned national and international recognition in competitions and have appeared in award-winning anthologies and journals. You can learn more about him and his writing at https://www.joshuadyerwrites.com.

www.joshuadyerwrites.com

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