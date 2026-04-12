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Read Courtney Welu’s short story, "Soul Loop”:

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Q&A

Are there any ideas or topics that you wish you had the courage to write about?

Someday, I would love to write the Great American Draft Dodger Novel. I have come to the conclusion that there is no such thing currently in print, and the few books that do touch on the experience of draft dodgers in the Vietnam War almost always treat it as some great shameful secret or hidden guilt that causes untold suffering. Personally, I think draft dodging is one of the most ethical things someone can do when told to fight in an unjust war. My uncle went AWOL in the year 1969, and he would tell you it was one of the best decisions he ever made. I don’t think I have the talent or experience to write the Great American Draft Dodger Novel yet, but I figure that’s the imminent goal of my writing career.

Which philosophy or philosopher most aligns with your own beliefs?

In undergrad, I took a literary theory class as a requirement for the English major. My professor was a very short, very intense Sri Lankan man who would regularly threaten to jump out the window and kill himself if people kept asking stupid questions. I absolutely loved him. Everything we read influenced my worldview, but Louis Althusser and Roland Barthes especially gave me the vocabulary to talk about concepts that I already believed in. I certainly don’t want to hold them up as paragons of virtue – Althusser killing his wife is a pretty big strike against him – but I am grateful to my professor for introducing them to me.

How do you come up with ideas for your short stories?

Many of my short stories, including “Soul Loop,” are drilled into a specific location, often somewhere in South Dakota. I prefer to write explicitly about places that I know well rather than fictionalized versions of them. I enjoy researching times and places, and bringing my intimate knowledge of the places I’ve lived to a story. Even though I love sci-fi and fantasy, I have always vastly preferred urban fantasy to second world fantasy. I want the characters to live in a world that I recognize.

Which authors or books would you recommend to those who want to challenge their own thinking?

I think we all have a responsibility to read books written by people who are different from us, whatever that might mean for you as an individual. I especially think cis readers need to read trans authors. My favorite recent release is Emily St. James’s Woodworking – set in South Dakota! I was thrilled to find a reference to the 41st Street Perkins in Sioux Falls.

Courtney Welu (she/her) is a writer from the Black Hills of South Dakota. She currently lives in Austin, Texas where she works at a community college. Her previous work can be seen in publications including Gone Lawn, Prosthetics, and Bag of Bones Press.

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