After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

After Dinner Conversation® - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

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Susan Burgess-Lent's avatar
Susan Burgess-Lent
Sep 27

Thanks for sharing your insights on writing. How wonderful to get such an extraordinary compliment.!

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Paula Mullin's avatar
Paula Mullin
Sep 27

What an exquisite compliment from Gurney! Words to remember and hold close. This really makes me want to check out Michael’s books. I follow a couple of Appalachia related channels on YouTube. A fascinating region and people. Thanks for today’s conversation.

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