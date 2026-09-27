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Q&A

Which philosophy or philosopher most aligns with your own beliefs?

I am a Christian socialist. My philosophical roots lie in the writings of Eugene Debs and the Sermon on the Mount. My thinking leans heavily on Thomas Merton, Albert Camus, Frederick Douglass, Martin Luther King, Jr, and Soimone Weil.

Is there any standard publishing or writing advice that you disagree with? Or any standard advice that you feel is too often neglected?

I hate “kill your darlings.” I write for the sake of my darlings.

Is your process for writing philosophical fiction different from the way you approach other works?

No matter what I write, I want to be true to the person and the moment. If I cannot do that, I should be writing an essay.

What is the greatest compliment you have received as a writer? The most stinging criticism?

Gurney Norman, dean of contemporary Appalachian literature who passed just this year, once said of my work, “Henson gets to the heart of working class and underclass people in ways that break your heart and then put it together again through the power of his art.” When I heard that, I nearly fell out of my chair.

Which authors or books would you recommend to those who want to challenge their own thinking?

Several years ago, I took a deep dive into the work of Thomas Merton. It appeared to me that he began his writing life as a Catholic thinker writing for other Catholics. At a later stage, he began to write as a Christian writing for other Christians. As he came to the end of his life, I believe he began to write as a human writing for other humans. I think there is something profound in such a trajectory and I believe it is important for a writer to be able to do the deep reading that can allow us to see that sort of trajectory. But for the single most valuable one-sentence statement of a writer’s philosophy, Anton Chekhov shared the one great touchstone. “My holy of holies,” he said, “is the human body, health, intelligence, talent, inspiration, love and the most absolute freedom — freedom from violence and falsehood in whatever form these may be expressed.”

Michael Henson is the author of six books of fiction and four collections of poetry. He is a member of the Southern Appalachian Writers Cooperative and the Carter Bridge Bluegrass Band. He lives in Cincinnati.

www.michaelhenson.org

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