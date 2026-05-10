If you would like to submit your work to After Dinner Conversation, here’s how.

Read James Musgrave’s ADC short story, "Illusions of Survival” or his philosophical short fiction collection, "Valley of the Dogs":

Click the image to get your copy!

Q&A

Is your process for writing philosophical fiction different from the way you approach other works?

Even though I often get my philosophical contents woven into my historical mysteries, my short fiction is mostly literary in scope, so this is where I concentrate at providing the most interesting content to be chewed by the brain. After being diagnosed after surgery with stage 4 prostate cancer, I have increased my poetry and fictional output, as my mind (obviously) has turned toward the relationship with death and its meaning to humanity and myself. As a follower of Advaita Vedanta, I find this religious philosophy most agreeable to my own lifestyle and recovery aspirations. Also, the teachings of Psychiatrist Carl Gustav Jung and many others from the Eastern traditions of mental health, and open-minded exploration of reality, serve as constant reminders to me that we are living in Paradise right now. It just takes a deeper insight to recognize our connections and true powers of concentration and awareness.

Are there any ideas right now that are ripe for fictionalizing?

As my personal philosophy sees us all as being connected, often without society's help, I am constantly coming up with concepts that show in some way the problem of seeing through the illusions that Maya keeps presenting in order to connect one human to another at deeper levels of consciousness. Therefore, I often bend toward the mystical and synchronistic realities of life and storytelling. It's often dangerous, as the shadow side must be explored along with the spirit or soul side, as humans seem to learn only when probed (sometimes painfully) to use their intuition and deeper intellects. I was a teacher for 25 years, so it's hard to break old habits, I suppose.

If you could obtain certain knowledge of one specific thing, what would that be?

How to get the global majority working together as one to feed everybody. It's obviously very doable, except for the fact that food sources, sadly, have also become politicized/militarized and controlled by merchants for mostly profitable goals. This "magical knowledge" is not magic at all, obviously, it's just made to be so complex (like socialized medical care) that the ones in "power" fight against this goal with tooth and nail. It seems societies wish to have unlimited wealth rather than unlimited nourishment of our fellow animals and humans.

James Musgrave is an award-winning author and creative technologist based in San Diego. He writes reality-bending fiction, legal-tinged thrillers, and humane poems about bodies, time, and mercy.

His recent publications include “The Chalk-Scribbler of Canal Street” in the anthology MMEORY (Air and Nothingness Press, 2025) and “Fangs Fur Love” in the collector’s anthology "Were Wolf Short Stories" (Flame Tree Press, London, June 2025).

A former educator and publisher, Musgrave builds open, reader-first projects that blend research with heart. When not drafting at odd hours, he mentors writers, designs experimental ebooks, and drinks heroic tea while coaxing stubborn sentences to confess.

Website.

Read James Musgrave’s ADC short story, “Illusions of Survival” in the April edition of our magazine out now!

Click the image to get your copy!

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