If you would like to be profiled in this newsletter, here’s how.

Read Marie Hanna Curran’s short story, "The Lie and the Confessional”:

Click the image to get your copy!

Q&A

If you could obtain certain knowledge of one specific thing, what would that be?

I would love to learn how to navigate the messiness of life, tidily! As in, to know the right steps to take in each of those life messes we find ourselves in, such as how to best respond to someone in a moment of crisis, or trauma, or need. And what action or words to offer when someone is in trouble. Since ME entered my life, I can't think on the hop anymore and when a friend visits, I sit and spend twenty minutes ahead of that visit thinking about what it is I need or want to ask them, for example, to remember to ask after their ailing parent, or a sick child, or a work related issue they're in. The worst place to be is in what I call the "cudda, wudda, shudda", when the moment has passed you by and you failed someone.

Is your process for writing philosophical fiction different from the way you approach other works?

I suppose I think more about my philosophical stories, they are definitely more entrenched in thought. I become immersed in the topic, imagining myself routed in the scenario and imagining what I'd do, how I'd react etc. They always feel very real to me.

How do you come up with ideas for your short stories?

A lot of my stories come from snippets of dreams, or eureka moments, when an idea comes from nowhere and the story builds upon itself when I take to the page. That said, some come life too, where fact leads to fiction.

Is there any standard publishing or writing advice that you disagree with? Or any standard advice that you feel is too often neglected?

The standard advice to show up to your desk and write daily. That one bugs me. If I were healthy perhaps I'd do it and find it great advice but living with ME means I have pockets of "good brain hours" in a week, meaning I can only write when I am able to. Sometimes I go weeks without writing a single word, and then at other times I can write for one hour a couple of times a week. I think anyone who wants to write, should do it their way. Whatever works for them, is the right way and they shouldn't get bogged down on what industry or other people think. Then again, none of us should worry about what others think, at any point in our day or life!

Forced to retire from her role in accounting in 2012, due to the debilitating illness ME (CFS), Marie Hanna Curran turned to writing for companionship. To date, her poetry, fiction and non-fiction can be found in places such as JuxtaProse, ROPES, After Dinner Conversation, Every Writer, Glossy News, The Irish Examiner, and Irish Independent. From 2014 to 2021 she wrote a regular column for the magazine Athenry News and Views. Recently she began documenting her life with ME on her blog.

Share After Dinner Conversation - Philosophy | Ethics Short Story

Leave a comment